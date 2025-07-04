GOTG VOL. 3 Star Pom Klementieff Reportedly Still Attached To Play HUNTRESS In The DCU

James Gunn has confirmed that several international DCU projects are in the works, one of which is believed to be a Korean-language Huntress movie starring Pom Klementieff...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 04, 2025 10:07 PM EST

Yesterday, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn revealed that DCU "projects from Korea, Japan, and Brazil" are currently in development. Though he didn't elaborate, it was generally assumed that the Korean project he's referring to is the Huntress movie we first heard about back in 2023.

At the time, reports indicated that the film was moving forward with South Korean filmmaker and screenwriter Jung Byung-gil (Action Boys, The Villainess, Afterburn) in talks to write and direct, and a rumor that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Pom Klementieff might be in talks to play the lead did the rounds shortly after.

Nexus Point News has now shared some new details on these international projects, and the site believes that Klementieff - who has Korean heritage - is still attached to play Helena Bertinelli, who will be "depicted as half-Korean and half-Italian."

If you only know her from the GOTG movies, Klementieff might seem like an odd pick to play Huntress, but she is well-versed in more dramatic and action-heavy roles (see the latest Mission: Impossible movies and Spike Lee's Oldboy remake).

Huntress was previously played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn), but she never seemed likely to reprise the role following the DCU revamp.

It's worth noting that the Huntress film was never officially announced, but Gunn is a big fan of Byung-gil's work, and shared the following to his Instagram account during a visit to Seoul while promoting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

According to NPN: "The core elements that make up Huntress will be present in the several other projects being developed as part of DC Studios’ international slate. These elements include, an international setting, the series being written and spoken in that country’s respective language, and a cast composed of actors from that respective country."

Apparently, the plan is for the characters featured in the projects to "appear in other projects that are spoken in English."

We're still not sure which characters these other projects will focus on, but they are believed to be TV shows (Huntress may turn out to be the only feature), and some will likely be animated.

What do you make of these updates? Are there any specific characters you hope to see get the spotlight in these foreign-language DCU projects? Drop us a comment down below.

