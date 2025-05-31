Karen Gillan Comments On Nebula's Potential Return To Marvel

Karen Gillan’s Marvel Cinematic Universe role is that of Nebula, adopted daughter of the Mad Titan Thanos. Karen Gillan now has a long history with the MCU. She made her first appearance in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy, continued the role in the second movie, Avengers: Infinity War, then Avengers: Endgame, appeared in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Thor: Love and Thunder, then made her last appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

During Marvel’s extremely lengthy Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement live stream, Karen Gillan’s name did not appear on one of the chairs. Whether or not she will be in the next Avengers movie or its follow up, Avengers: Secret Wars is unknown, and Gillan is not giving anything away.

While speaking to MovieWeb about her upcoming movie The Life of Chuck, Gillan was asked about her potential return to the MCU and had the following to say:

“It's so much fun working in the Marvel world… in terms of the future, can't say anything. You know how it goes, but maybe… never say, never.”

She’s not making any revealing mistakes like MCU stars of the past, so we can only hope we see Nebula again in the near future.

The future of the entire Guardians of the Galaxy seems to be up in the air after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as a fourth film is not currently in the works. It’s been rumored that Chris Pratt will return to the MCU as Peter Quill/Star-Lord sooner rather than later, but the rest of the team has an undetermined future as none of the Guardians are currently slated to return in Avengers: Doomsday. Check out the currently announced and huge list of names below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Would you like to see Karen Gillan return as Nebula? How do you think her character could fit into the plot of Doomsday? Let us know in the comments!