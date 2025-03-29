SUPERMAN Metamorpho Actor Anthony Carrigan On How The Film Compares To Gunn's GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Trilogy

SUPERMAN Metamorpho Actor Anthony Carrigan On How The Film Compares To Gunn's GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Trilogy

While out promoting his new film Death of a Unicorn, Anthony Carrigan briefly touched on the "heart and intelligence" on display in James Gunn's Superman.

News
By MarkJulian - Mar 29, 2025 07:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: THR

The criminally underrated Anthony Carrigan (The Forgotten, Barry) is currently out promoting his upcoming sci-fi horror comedy Death of a Unicorn and when he spoke with THR, the conversation briefly touched on his role as Rex Mason aka Metamorpho in James Gunn's Superman.

Specifically, Carrigan was asked to share how this film compares to Gunn's previous superhero work on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

Said Carrigan, "I am hesitant to liken it to Guardians, but I do think that [Superman] has the same heart and intelligence. That’s James’ trademark. But I think it’s going to be its own thing entirely."

"The process of working on it was such a special one, and the whole cast was on board with bringing something really special to it. So, hopefully, that’s conveyed onscreen.

Recently, Gunn himself weighed in on the film's tone, stating, "In some ways, I would say it’s the right Superman because I don’t think he’s a part of the cultural moment."

"He’s a character that stands for something that is solid, for basic human morals, basic human integrity, the basic belief in protecting others the weak and being good to people and being honest. He stands for what I think of as the rules that don’t change."

The James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Rounding out the cast are Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult portrays Lex Luthor in the film, while Milly Alcock will appear as Supergirl before spinning off into her own solo adventure, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Rounding out the cast are Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan 'Pa' Kent and  Neva Howell as Martha 'Ma' Kent.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman, formerly titled Superman: Legacy, is the first film in Gunn's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, a reboot of Zack Snyder's DCEU. 

About Superman:
Synopsis:  Superman embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent. The film arrives in North American theaters on July 11. The film will arrive two days earlier in Belgium and France. A special 5-minute preview is slated to play before IMAX screenings of Minecraft in select international territories.

SUPERMAN: Major Cameo Leaks As Jor-El Actor Is Finally Revealed - SPOILERS
Related:

SUPERMAN: Major Cameo Leaks As Jor-El Actor Is Finally Revealed - SPOILERS
SUPERMAN Rumored To Have Some Unique Plans For Jimmy Olsen In The DCU Movie - Possible SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Rumored To Have Some Unique Plans For Jimmy Olsen In The DCU Movie - Possible SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/29/2025, 7:52 PM
It takes place on Earth instead of space.
Superman is Star-Lord without the humour
Louis is the always nagging Gamora
Krypto is Groot
Metamorpho is Drax
Lex is Ronan
Guy Garner and friends are the Nova Corps
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/29/2025, 7:57 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Who the hell is Louis?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/29/2025, 8:04 PM
@Lisa89 - he's the guy who humorously explains the heist
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/29/2025, 8:06 PM
@ProfessorWhy - User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 3/29/2025, 8:33 PM
@ProfessorWhy - Bravo!😂
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/29/2025, 8:08 PM
He has great range as an actor, nice choice for the role.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 3/29/2025, 8:14 PM
Really looking forward to a live-action Metamorpho- nobody but Gunn would’ve done it.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/29/2025, 8:16 PM
@ElJefe - only Gunn can give us Gleek now
RolandD
RolandD - 3/29/2025, 8:34 PM
@ElJefe - right? I am excited to see how he is portrayed both as a character and with his power set.
RolandD
RolandD - 3/29/2025, 8:36 PM
Not that I needed anything else to get me excited about this movie, but the more I hear about it the more I think it’s the Superman movie fans of Superman have wanted for decades. Don’t get me wrong. I enjoyed Man of Steel but I do believe this will be much better.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 3/29/2025, 8:53 PM
Comic book movie of the year? Decade?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder