SUPERMAN Metamorpho Actor Anthony Carrigan On How The Film Compares To Gunn's GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Trilogy

The criminally underrated Anthony Carrigan (The Forgotten, Barry) is currently out promoting his upcoming sci-fi horror comedy Death of a Unicorn and when he spoke with THR, the conversation briefly touched on his role as Rex Mason aka Metamorpho in James Gunn's Superman.

Specifically, Carrigan was asked to share how this film compares to Gunn's previous superhero work on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

Said Carrigan, "I am hesitant to liken it to Guardians, but I do think that [Superman] has the same heart and intelligence. That’s James’ trademark. But I think it’s going to be its own thing entirely."

"The process of working on it was such a special one, and the whole cast was on board with bringing something really special to it. So, hopefully, that’s conveyed onscreen.”

Recently, Gunn himself weighed in on the film's tone, stating, "In some ways, I would say it’s the right Superman because I don’t think he’s a part of the cultural moment."

"He’s a character that stands for something that is solid, for basic human morals, basic human integrity, the basic belief in protecting others the weak and being good to people and being honest. He stands for what I think of as the rules that don’t change."

The James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Rounding out the cast are Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult portrays Lex Luthor in the film, while Milly Alcock will appear as Supergirl before spinning off into her own solo adventure, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Rounding out the cast are Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan 'Pa' Kent and Neva Howell as Martha 'Ma' Kent.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman, formerly titled Superman: Legacy, is the first film in Gunn's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, a reboot of Zack Snyder's DCEU.