GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 Concept Art Reveals Early Alternate Designs For Adam Warlock

Some previously unseen Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 concept art has been shared online, giving us a first look at alternate character designs for Adam Warlock...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 15, 2025 07:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Vol. 3

Will Poulter made his debut in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as an initially ruthless and somewhat childlike take on Adam Warlock, who causes the team a lot of trouble before ultimately seeing the error of his ways and saving Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) towards the end of the movie.

In one of the post-credits scenes, we see that Warlock has officially become a member of the new Guardians along with Rocket, Groot, Kraglin, Cosmo, Phyla and Blurp.

Concept artist Constantine Sekeris has now unveiled some of his early designs for Warlock, and it seems quite a few alternate looks were considered for the character.

"Hello,All…….been a min since last posted anything….taking a break from the wolfman sketches and posting some very early Adam Warlock designs for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 working at Marvel studios in Vis Dev lead by Andy Park….this designs is more of a space suit that would have a helmet….he would have a basic uniform of the sovereign fleet suits underneath and would form a spacesuit ontop when flying in space……really fun character to bring to life….it was early and we spit ball ideas to see what is liked or not…more to come…..humbly thanks."

Warlock was originally going to have a slightly bigger role in Vol. 3, and was the focus of one particularly eyebrow-raising deleted scene that was released shortly after the movie arrived on Digital.

This sequence focuses on Sovereign leader Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), as she grows increasingly frustrated with her inability to exact revenge on the Guardians. Her son, Adam, then promises to do some very bad things to his mother's enemies.

He starts off with a bit of skull stomping/brain smushing, but things soon escalate to carcass-peeing and... umm, a spot of necrophilia.

Yeah, probably not too difficult to figure out whey this scene didn't appear in the theatrical version!

Check out the scene in the player below.

"In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past." "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Gunn writes and directs Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer and Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt, and Sara Smith serve as executive producers.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/14/2025, 11:57 PM
I do hope Rocket and the Guardians return soon. I would like to see an adventure with the new team.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/15/2025, 12:04 AM
I like the design we ended up getting. Not a big fan of these ones with him wearing a helmet that makes him look closer to Vision. The one with the blue outfit was ok but seemed like an early but rushed version of his final costume in the movie.

And what's up with the OP lol?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/15/2025, 12:30 AM
More like Adam Alcock
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/15/2025, 12:37 AM
Gunn turned him into a joke
SolarSoldier
SolarSoldier - 4/15/2025, 1:58 AM
Early concept art won't change that Gunn ruined him and he'll never be taken seriously.
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/15/2025, 3:00 AM
Honestly I was disappointed with the representation if the character, they needed a slightly bigger guy to play him. The Warlock has a very distinctive face and this should have been addressed in casting. What we got was a good effort at cosplay and nothing more. Like the Vision we also only got a glimpse of his powers.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/15/2025, 3:16 AM
They made him more of a joke, but I figure it could’ve been far worse.

They should take the video game as an example of what things should look like going forward.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/15/2025, 3:24 AM
Sneak preview of Gunn's Lolbo
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/15/2025, 7:54 AM
Gunn really needs to work with better costume designers, everything looks like cosplay 😮‍💨
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/15/2025, 8:01 AM
Is this when it was still David Corenswet?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/15/2025, 8:19 AM
Adam Warlock in name only

