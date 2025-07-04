SUPERMAN: [SPOILER] And [SPOILER] Are Now Confirmed To Appear In The Upcoming DCU Reboot

SUPERMAN: [SPOILER] And [SPOILER] Are Now Confirmed To Appear In The Upcoming DCU Reboot

Rumours have swirled about Superman featuring some surprise, secret cameos, and two of them have now been revealed thanks to an early review that was published yesterday evening. Spoilers follow from here!

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 04, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Earlier today, a full review for Superman surfaced after The Daily Beast broke embargo (you can learn more here). It's become commonplace for critics to drop spoilers while sharing their verdicts, with the trades, for example, all too happy to reveal a major cameo or plot point.

That's the case in this review, too, as not one but two major cameos are confirmed. If you've been following the rumours and plot leaks for Superman, these won't shock you, and even James Gunn has willingly spoiled some big surprises—the Jor-El casting springs to mind—in junket interviews.

"Biting off more than it can chew," reads an excerpt from the scathing piece, "Gunn’s wannabe-blockbuster eventually resorts to setting up future franchise installments via quick-hit appearances from Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn) and Supergirl (Milly Alcock)."

Maxwell Lord showing up was expected, as he's bankrolling the "Justice Gang" and is the owner of the Hall of Justice. Alongside Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl, Sean Gunn will reprise the role in Peacemaker next month. 

As for Milly Alcock's Supergirl, the Maiden of Might making a cameo appearance was to be expected with the Supergirl movie on the horizon (especially as Krypto the Superdog supposedly belongs to her). The exciting thing about this particular reveal is that it means we're a week away from seeing the DCU's Supergirl in costume! 

Does Superman have any surprises left? It certainly doesn't feel like it between the leaks and Gunn's recent interviews, but the filmmaker has said from the start that this movie isn't necessarily about setting up the DCU's future, so Darkseid isn't going to do a Thanos by showing up in a post-credits scene.

Ultraman's identity is a bit of a mystery, at least, and not everyone follows the rumours that closely, so Superman should still make for a fun ride when it lands in theaters next weekend. 

A new clip has also been released from the movie today, featuring Mister Terrific and Lois Lane at the Hall of Justice.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Actor David Corenswet Names Nightwing As The Character He Most Wants The Man Of Steel To Meet
Related:

SUPERMAN Actor David Corenswet Names Nightwing As The Character He Most Wants The Man Of Steel To Meet
SUPERMAN Unleashes His Heat-Vision In Latest Teasers For James Gunn's DCU Reboot
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Unleashes His Heat-Vision In Latest Teasers For James Gunn's DCU Reboot

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/4/2025, 12:11 PM
This is good to know, as there aren't enough characters in this movie.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/4/2025, 12:12 PM
Aaannnnnnnnnndddddd that clip is the reason I'm worried about Gunns humour in this movie 😮‍💨
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/4/2025, 12:15 PM
@JurassicClunge - what are you talking about? That cracked me up!!!

Watch Ne Zha 2 and you will understand silly fart/pee/poop jokes and still balances action and heart.

Exactly how this film will be as well
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/4/2025, 12:21 PM
@vectorsigma - you need some sleep, my friend.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/4/2025, 12:24 PM
@RegularPoochie - IT IS FUNNY!!! 😭
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/4/2025, 12:34 PM
@vectorsigma - its juvenile and is probably tension cutting.

I can imagine at this point they are in a rush to help superman and Gunn decides to insert a silly Gag.

I'm glad you enjoyed it but that type of humour i don't find funny 😬
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/4/2025, 12:41 PM
@JurassicClunge - Gunn is using mo lei tau in his movies. To quote an example
Mo lei tau thrives on illogical situations, unexpected events, and over-the-top reactions. A character might be beaten to a pulp but still deliver a witty line, only to immediately vomit afterward. "

I guess you need to watch more hongkong movies
"
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/4/2025, 12:45 PM
@vectorsigma - bruh you don't need to explain unfunny humour to me lmao
MR
MR - 7/4/2025, 12:13 PM
why is this hack spoiling it for everyone?
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/4/2025, 12:22 PM
@MR - topic literall says spoilers you don't have to click and open it.
MR
MR - 7/4/2025, 12:30 PM
@RegularPoochie - no I dont have to click on it and I dont ever read Josh's spoilers because 3 things: 1. he can't help himself and be a bad advocate for superhero movies and 2. this is his way of getting Google $$ clicks out of us and 3. he has it so hard for DC's failure, it's amateur and immature.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/4/2025, 12:34 PM
@MR - man's gotta eat
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/4/2025, 12:37 PM
@MR - call Josh a hack again and i swear to god Im voting Trump a fourth time
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/4/2025, 12:42 PM
@Malatrova15 - josh is a hack. 😂
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/4/2025, 12:55 PM
@vectorsigma - you asked buddy Get ready for MIGA! 🇮🇱
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 7/4/2025, 12:14 PM
DCU Batman & Aquaman should be the next big blockbusters in production.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/4/2025, 12:15 PM
That clip????

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/4/2025, 12:16 PM
Someone did mention the film's score tries too hard, if the music in the film is like how it was in that clip, they were right.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/4/2025, 12:16 PM
The garage door 😭😭😭

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/4/2025, 12:19 PM
Alcock is 999% going to be the post credits scene
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/4/2025, 12:19 PM
I really hope China supports this movie.

Gunn is the only Hollywood filmaker that captures mo lei tau quite perfectly.

Look it up
Ghoul
Ghoul - 7/4/2025, 12:24 PM
@vectorsigma -
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/4/2025, 12:39 PM
@vectorsigma - china is kind of cool , hope we get the social crédit system here soon
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/4/2025, 12:43 PM
@Malatrova15 - good idea, to keep the infidels here in line 😂
LilJimmy
LilJimmy - 7/4/2025, 12:24 PM
People are complaining for the sake of complaining.

And I believe Supergirl will appear and thank Superman for watching her dog while she's been away.....
Ghoul
Ghoul - 7/4/2025, 12:25 PM
It’s not the surprises and cameos and epic reveals that should bring people to the theater for this. I’m going, because I want a big superhero blockbuster that’s a summer movie style event, fun, funny, good action, and occasionally give me some strong emotional beats to be inspired by or feel the weight of. After that visually fun and exciting. This movie is all of that! I’m going because watching this movie looks fun. Why does it need to fo more than that!? I think Gunn was aiming for this and got it. Go have a good time at the movies! Don’t go and say well it didn’t set up 25 years of DC and Blah blah blah
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/4/2025, 12:30 PM
@Ghoul - well said. I have my 3 tickets ready for day 1. This will be a general audience darling

PS. Im not seeing anything on your reply to my mo lei tau comment
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/4/2025, 12:27 PM
Hmmm....so Ultraman wont actually be anybody then huh....
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/4/2025, 12:30 PM
These [frick]ers don’t understand

For [frick]s sake
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/4/2025, 12:38 PM
When the idea of cbm humor is defined by marvel elitists as Deadpool and Wolverine, then simple joys like this are annoying and silly to them.

Id take this clip over the whole of D&W. Reynolds is insufferable. 😭
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/4/2025, 12:47 PM
@vectorsigma - its the same type of humour. I can't stand deadpool 2 only a few of the jokes landed in DP & W for me.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 7/4/2025, 12:52 PM
I thought it would suck but not as much as Daily Beast's review says it did. Like I said before it even began filming, what was needed was a Superman movie comparable to Iron Man. Small in scale & budget, made just to get Superman over.

But now things are becoming more clear. Now we know why Gunn was so [frick]ing afraid of the CW show, why he tried buying fans with Williams score. And it seems that he started putting in more and more characters to distract from the movies lackings.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder