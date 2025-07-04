SUPERMAN: [SPOILER] And [SPOILER] Are Now Confirmed To Appear In The Upcoming DCU Reboot

Earlier today, a full review for Superman surfaced after The Daily Beast broke embargo (you can learn more here). It's become commonplace for critics to drop spoilers while sharing their verdicts, with the trades, for example, all too happy to reveal a major cameo or plot point.

That's the case in this review, too, as not one but two major cameos are confirmed. If you've been following the rumours and plot leaks for Superman, these won't shock you, and even James Gunn has willingly spoiled some big surprises—the Jor-El casting springs to mind—in junket interviews.

"Biting off more than it can chew," reads an excerpt from the scathing piece, "Gunn’s wannabe-blockbuster eventually resorts to setting up future franchise installments via quick-hit appearances from Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn) and Supergirl (Milly Alcock)."

Maxwell Lord showing up was expected, as he's bankrolling the "Justice Gang" and is the owner of the Hall of Justice. Alongside Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl, Sean Gunn will reprise the role in Peacemaker next month.

As for Milly Alcock's Supergirl, the Maiden of Might making a cameo appearance was to be expected with the Supergirl movie on the horizon (especially as Krypto the Superdog supposedly belongs to her). The exciting thing about this particular reveal is that it means we're a week away from seeing the DCU's Supergirl in costume!

Does Superman have any surprises left? It certainly doesn't feel like it between the leaks and Gunn's recent interviews, but the filmmaker has said from the start that this movie isn't necessarily about setting up the DCU's future, so Darkseid isn't going to do a Thanos by showing up in a post-credits scene.

Ultraman's identity is a bit of a mystery, at least, and not everyone follows the rumours that closely, so Superman should still make for a fun ride when it lands in theaters next weekend.

A new clip has also been released from the movie today, featuring Mister Terrific and Lois Lane at the Hall of Justice.

New Mr. Terrific-Lois Lane spot pic.twitter.com/O5qMt06xyT — DCU Superman News (@DCUSuperNews) July 4, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.