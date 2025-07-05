Doctor Doom Makes His Final Stand Against Earth's Mightiest Heroes In October's ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM Issues

The will of Doom will not be denied!

For the last five months, Doctor Doom has triumphed over all challenges to maintain his rule in One World Under Doom, the latest status-quo shattering event to hit the Marvel Universe. From his humbling defeat of the Fantastic Four to his breathtaking showdown with Dormammu, we've witnessed the saga's most pivotal moments in writer Ryan North and artist R.B. Silva's core event series.

This October, the final battle begins in the penultimate issue, One World Under Doom #8. There, Doom will hold nothing back, unleashing the full might of his power as Sorcerer Supreme in a feat that ensures the impact of Doom’s reign will be felt forever. This climactic battle will decide Earth's fate and lay the groundwork for what lies next for both Doom and our favourite Marvel heroes.

Also revealed this week are a pair of explosive One World Under Doom tie-in issues on sale the same month: Red Hulk #9, where Thunderbolt Ross' leads a high-stakes attack on the seat of Doom's power, and the final issue of the latest volume of Runaways, where Doom put the team back on the run after targeting one of their members.

Check out the cover art and details for October's One World Under Doom issues below.

Doom battles the combined might of an entire world to maintain his control: But can even he stand against the Avengers, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four...and every other hero on Earth? It seems like all hope is lost: until a desperate gambit gives the heroes exactly what they need to win! But Doom has a desperate gambit of his own: one that, though it’s never been attempted before, combines all his sorcery and science into a single brutal attack. It all leads to a shocking conclusion – with consequences that will reverberate throughout the entire Marvel Universe in this penultimate issue!

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #8 (OF 9)

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by R.B. SILVA

Cover by BEN HARVEY

On Sale 10/15

MISSION: LATVERIA! Thunderbolt Ross is a fugitive in his own country, but he still has secret allies inside the government. When he calls in a favor, he gets the help he needs to launch a mission to Latveria to clear his name and take on War-Wolf and Doom.

RED HULK #9

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by GABRIEL GUZMAN

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Variant Cover by STEPHEN PLATT

On Sale 10/1

REUNITED RUNAWAYS...FOR NOW? Will Alex and the Runaways be able to put aside their differences and make peace in the face of DOOM? Will Karolina have a change of heart about the Staff of One when the chips are down? Will Chase be able to look past his anger at Gert? And what does the future hold for the Runaways? All this and more in the heartbreaking finale!

RUNAWAYS #5 (OF 5)

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Art by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

On Sale 10/29