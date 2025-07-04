FANTASTIC FOUR And RUNAWAYS Star Julian McMahon Has Passed Away Aged 56 Following A Battle With Cancer

We have some sad news to share with you this Independence Day, as Fantastic Four and Runaways star Julian McMahon has passed away following a private battle with cancer. The Australian actor was only 56.

By JoshWilding - Jul 04, 2025 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

We're only a few weeks away from The Fantastic Four: First Steps hitting theaters. The hope among fans is that the reboot will introduce them to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom before he takes centre stage in Avengers: Doomsday. He won't be the first actor to play the iconic villain, of course, and many of you reading this will fondly remember Julian McMahon's take on the character in 2005's Fantastic Four and 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Unfortunately, we've just learned that Julian has passed away aged 56, following a private battle with cancer. The actor died on July 2 in Clearwater, Florida, and his wife shared a statement announcing his passing with Deadline

"With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer," Kelly McMahon wrote. "Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible."

"We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories," she added.

Julian left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Born in Sydney to Sir William McMahon, former Australian Prime Minister, and Lady Sonia, he initially pursued modeling, and his acting career began with Australian soap operas, with Home and Away the most notable.

In Hollywood, he gained recognition as Ian Rain in Another World and Agent John Grant in Profiler. His defining role came as the morally complex Dr. Christian Troy in Nip/Tuck, earning him a Golden Globe nomination. Julian also portrayed Cole Turner in Charmed and later returned to the Marvel Universe as the villainous Jonah in Runaways. He most recently appeared alongside Nicolas Cage in The Surfer.

Earlier this year, Julian had nothing but good things to say about Downey taking over as Doom in the MCU, and reflected on the challenges he faced while playing Victor.

"It's Robert, you know what I mean? What are you going to say? His body of work speaks for itself. He's a super talented guy. I love watching his work," the actor enthused. "When we did the movies years ago, we were at the [precipice] of all that stuff happening."

"So, we were finding our way a lot, and we were trying to figure out what space the movie itself lived in. Was it a kid's movie? Was it a family movie? Was it more comedy-driven, or was it more trauma-driven? We were trying to find all that stuff as we were shooting."

"I think now that there's so many different realms of establishment of the way that you look at those pieces, you can pretty much do so many different things now," he continued. "If you've got Robert Downey Jr, who's one of the great creatives of the last however many years we've been watching him for, mixed with the elements of how we can make movies these days? I think it's going to be pretty extraordinary."

Our thoughts go out to Julian's family at this difficult time. Hollywood has lost a great, arguably very underrated, star, and his impact on the Marvel Universe will be long remembered by his fans. 

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/4/2025, 6:17 PM
Massive bummer :/ first Madsen now this. Amazing underrated actors
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 7/4/2025, 6:18 PM
Damn, rest in peace. My first introduction to Doom as a kid. Crazy thing is that I figured he'd show up in Secret Wars somehow. God bless his fans and may his fans and family find strength in this time. ❤️🕊
MasterMix
MasterMix - 7/4/2025, 6:18 PM
RIP Julian McMahon. He wasn't given the best material, but McMahon will always be the first actor I think of when I think Doctor Doom.
Repian
Repian - 7/4/2025, 6:19 PM
He was a great Dr. Doom. The best to this day.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/4/2025, 6:50 PM
@Repian - Annnnnd will probably continue to be the GOAT around this time next year…
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 7/4/2025, 6:20 PM
🥺😢R.I.P.
User Comment Image
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 7/4/2025, 6:27 PM
Rest in peace, good sir.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 7/4/2025, 6:29 PM
He take on Doctor Doom wasn't comic accurate, but he's still better than Joseph Culp or Toby Kebbell. May Julian McMahon rest in peace and "lets all go for a spin". 😔
Awest66
Awest66 - 7/4/2025, 6:30 PM
Poor Guy, Taken from this world far too soon.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 7/4/2025, 6:30 PM
Jeez everyone passing
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 7/4/2025, 6:31 PM
[frick]...I'm old and in shit shape. But, this isn't about me. RIP.
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 7/4/2025, 6:36 PM
RIP Julian McMahon.
CoHost
CoHost - 7/4/2025, 6:37 PM
RDJ has a lot to live up to.

RIP
grif
grif - 7/4/2025, 6:37 PM
wtf? young rip


gotta say i loved him as doom. not the best representation of the character but i liked the costume and his acting.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 7/4/2025, 6:46 PM
@grif - yet pricks like us live on
Latverian
Latverian - 7/4/2025, 6:45 PM
Way too young to go. Rest in peace.

F#ck cancer.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/4/2025, 6:46 PM
Such a shame was really good as victor Von doom
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 7/4/2025, 6:50 PM
RIP. Great Dr Doom great actor.
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 7/4/2025, 6:50 PM
Oh no! Not another one. He was a great Doctor Doom. RIP in peace Julian, you will be missed. :-(
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/4/2025, 6:51 PM
Damn. Just saw him in The Surfer.

RIP
Kadara
Kadara - 7/4/2025, 6:55 PM
Damn it's been a crappy week with people dying way too young. Was just reading yesterday about a soccer player, Diego Jota who was only 29, dying in a car accident. Condolences to their families. A reminder to make the best of today as tomorrow is never promised.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/4/2025, 6:58 PM
While his turn as Dr. Doom was not that memorable, it was the script more than the actor. He is so far the best iteration of Doom.

RIP

User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 7/4/2025, 6:59 PM
Knew him more for NIP/TUCK
NightEagle3
NightEagle3 - 7/4/2025, 7:04 PM
Losing Dr. Doom the same month fantastic four comes out does not sit right with me 😭😭
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/4/2025, 7:05 PM
Damn, RIP

