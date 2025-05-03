Is DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds' Mystery X-MEN Team-Up Movie Really X-FORCE?

Is DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds' Mystery X-MEN Team-Up Movie Really X-FORCE?

With Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds reportedly hard at work on a new movie for Marvel Studios (pairing the Merc with a Mouth up with various X-Men characters), all signs point to it being X-Force.

News
By JoshWilding - May 03, 2025 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Yesterday evening, the news broke that Ryan Reynolds is in the early stages of writing a new Deadpool movie that will see the Merc with a Mouth paired up with "three or four" X-Men characters. 

Wade Wilson would be a supporting player in the project that's separate from the X-Men reboot being written by Michael Lesslie for Marvel Studios. Reynolds is currently working independently from the studio, so it's unclear whether the project will come to fruition. 

However, with Marvel Studios looking to put the X-Men front and centre and Deadpool & Wolverine proving to be one of its biggest hits during the Multiverse Saga, we're sure Kevin Feige won't hesitate to bring Reynolds back into the fold. 

What will this mysterious movie be? Well, scooper @MyTimeToShineH is strongly hinting that, as many of you have theorised, this is an X-Force feature. 

Deadpool has a storied history with the team; one of the most memorable came during Rick Remender's X-Force run. In that, the anti-hero was paired up with Wolverine, Archangel, Psylocke, and Fantomex. We also know that Reynolds was eager to develop an X-Force movie when the X-Men rights were still with 20th Century Fox. 

That project started taking shape before the Disney/Fox merger, and Reynolds even hinted at it during Deadpool 2's final act when the Merc's costume was given a grey makeover. 

"There are no updates to share just yet," Reynolds said while addressing Deadpool's MCU future last December. "But I trust Kevin and [Marvel exec] Lou D’Esposito with my life. The character trait I love most about Deadpool is that he’s a fanboy. His enthusiasm and longing to be part of a team is really endearing to me. It’s his overarching wish-fulfillment story."

"But I don’t think he should ever be an Avenger or an X-Man," he added. "If he becomes either, we’re at the end."

Asked if that means he'd turn down Avengers: DoomsdayAvengers: Secret Wars, or even the eventual X-Men reboot, he responded, "Just the opposite! I think Deadpool works so well appearing with the X-Men and Avengers, but he always needs to stay an outsider. His ultimate dream is to be accepted and appreciated. But he can’t be accepted."

"His coping mechanism of deflecting shame through humor works only when used to pave over his many inadequacies. If and when he does become an Avenger or X-Man, we’re at the end of his journey," Reynolds noted. 

Based on these remarks, it appears any solo Deadpool movies that do happen will pair the character up with other superheroes because, as Reynolds put it, "I have some pitches and ideas, but none of them center on Deadpool. He is a great supporting or ensemble player. And I would always want Deadpool and Wolverine to be paired in some way."

It's hard to imagine any comic book fan not being on board with the idea of an X-Force movie. Unless the Multiverse is set to continue after Avengers: Secret Wars, the project wouldn't be set on Earth-10005 and Reynolds will instead have to work around what Marvel Studios has planned for its new Uncanny X-Men. 

We'd imagine Reynolds is eager to reunite with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, though that surely hinges on whether the actor also intends to stick around. A fun idea might be to put Deadpool in a Multiversal team, but we'll see what the actor and writer cooks up.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them. 

Marvel Studios Reluctant To Weigh In On Nicepool Legal Battle For Fear Of Revealing Future DEADPOOL Plans
Related:

Marvel Studios Reluctant To Weigh In On "Nicepool" Legal Battle For Fear Of Revealing Future DEADPOOL Plans
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Was One Of 2024's Most Profitable Movies - Here's How Much The R-Rated MCU Title Made
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Was One Of 2024's Most Profitable Movies - Here's How Much The R-Rated MCU Title Made

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/3/2025, 11:25 AM
Oh god no. Please let it be just a rumor. Reynolds' writing is pathetic.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 5/3/2025, 11:27 AM
Uncanny X-Force would be rad. Assuming they focus on characters who won’t be part of the X-men reboot, at least at first (e.g., Wolverine, Domino, Psylocke, Cable, etc.), it allows them to keep an R-rated corner of the MCU while not interrupting those plans. Win-win, and double the billions. Smart.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 5/3/2025, 11:29 AM
that would be the best direction for Deadpool. Ive seen Reynolds say before that Deadpool should always play off other characters and I agree. I know they did a jokey x force in the second one but they could really make a cool x men movie with just wolverine, Psylock, warpath, Deadpool, and maybe bring back domino or colossus. That would leave an x men movie for the original 5. Maybe an adaptation of sinister trying to get his hands on jean gray, though I am kind of over them trying to make the dark phoenix saga work lol
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/3/2025, 11:40 AM
Bets he puts in a Chicken Jockey reference in it?
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/3/2025, 11:44 AM
Deadpool is a difficult character to keep fresh. I enjoyed deadpool 1, that's about it
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/3/2025, 11:47 AM
User Comment Image
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 5/3/2025, 11:56 AM
Gimmie a X-Force movie with Omega Red as the Villain.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/3/2025, 11:58 AM
@TheJester187 - I just posted X-Force vs Stryfe... but Omega Red would be cool too.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/3/2025, 12:20 PM
@TheJester187 - I like it! But not until the new X-men characters are established. None of this “let’s waste classic stories on the old crew” nonsense.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/3/2025, 12:00 PM
?si=E0s_25Pl_ZUc-ZU8

VS

?si=nzzCA_fXp8rHDD4W
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/3/2025, 12:18 PM
"Well, scooper @MyTimeToShineH is strongly hinting that, as many of you have theorised, this is an X-Force feature."

This about sums up MTTSH. Takes what most people theorize and passes it off as a scoop.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/3/2025, 12:22 PM
Would be a damn good reason to bring Cable back since it was his team for years.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder