DEADPOOL and WOLVERINE: SPOILERS On Full Display in Newly Leaked Image

A newly leaked image from the film has found its way online ahead of its July 24th release. SPOILERS below if you do NOT want to ruin your experience.

News
By VISIONaryNPa1 - Jul 08, 2024 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: Reddit

Well well well, it appears as if a newly leaked image from Deadpool and Wolverine has made it's way online before the film's initial release. Aside from the more notable cameos and obviously, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine coming back after his semi-retirement. This newly leaked image provides a good glimpse at what this film has in store for us. If you don't want anything ruined I'd suggest looking away from the image below..

If you do NOT want to be spoiled don't scroll any further! 

As you can see below, a newly leaked image of Lady Deadpool, HeadPool, KidPool and a host of other Deadpool Variants are seen on display here. It appears as if Deadpool and Wolverine have assembled their own Deadpool Corps of sorts.

In the comics, the Deadpool Corps are a multiversal team comprised of various different Deadpool's throughout the multiverse. 

This may very well be from the 37 minutes of footage seen during the most recent press junket for the film, in which fans are given a sneak preview of the first 30-40 minutes of Deadpool and Wolverine. There are sure to be way more surprises in store for us fans, but we just need to be a little more patient!

What do you guys think of this? Are you excited for Deadpool and Wolverine? Which Variant are you most excited to see from the film and why? 

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

Six years after the events of Deadpool 2 (2018), Wade Wilson lives a quiet life, having left his time as the mercenary Deadpool behind him, until the Time Variance Authority (TVA)—a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline—pulls him into a new mission. With his home universe facing an existential threat, Wilson reluctantly joins an even more reluctant Wolverine on a mission that will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)

Gambito
Gambito - 7/8/2024, 10:37 AM
Man I sure hope HeadPool turns out to be the same wade from X-men Origins that would be so awesome
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 7/8/2024, 11:04 AM
@Gambito - right? But I don't think so, sadly.
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 7/8/2024, 11:29 AM
@Gambito - that's what I was hoping for. And then Wade could use it as a laser weapon like Butcher did with that baby in The Boys.
TheIronDuck
TheIronDuck - 7/8/2024, 12:21 PM
@IronDean2099 - kinetic energy blasts not lasers as they were grafted from cyclops.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 7/8/2024, 12:58 PM
@Gambito - I kinda hope not. I think that's straight up a zombie Deadpool
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/8/2024, 10:37 AM
Ok,

That's it. I'm signing off, i won't be back until that 1st weekend it's released.

That X-men fanboy in me is genuinely excited for this movie, and with the MCU's latest offerings, i think i need to temper my expecations but also not get too spoilt and actually have enough to enjoy when i get my ass in the theatre.

See you guys in 2.5 weeks!
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 7/8/2024, 10:53 AM
Just seems like this movies gonna be a huge a "Corn Fest".
TheCoonII
TheCoonII - 7/8/2024, 12:50 PM
@DaHULK2000 - seems like its going to be just like the other two Deadpool films
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 7/8/2024, 11:03 AM
Cowboy Deadpool is my favorite 🤠
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 7/8/2024, 11:30 AM
That hair is totally giving me Blake Lively vibes.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/8/2024, 11:45 AM
User Comment Image
LSHF
LSHF - 7/8/2024, 11:53 AM
What exactly is "Deadpool Corp"?

I have no idea if I want to read the article or not because I don't know what is meant by "Deadpool Corp".
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 7/8/2024, 12:00 PM
@LSHF - I wouldn't. Someone *cough* Josh *cough* removed the image and replaced it with a fake copywrite violation image. What a douche.
TheCoonII
TheCoonII - 7/8/2024, 12:49 PM
Aw Dang-a-Tang

