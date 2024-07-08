DEADPOOL and WOLVERINE: SPOILERS On Full Display in Newly Leaked Image

Well well well, it appears as if a newly leaked image from Deadpool and Wolverine has made it's way online before the film's initial release. Aside from the more notable cameos and obviously, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine coming back after his semi-retirement. This newly leaked image provides a good glimpse at what this film has in store for us. If you don't want anything ruined I'd suggest looking away from the image below..

If you do NOT want to be spoiled don't scroll any further!

.

.

.

.

.

.

As you can see below, a newly leaked image of Lady Deadpool, HeadPool, KidPool and a host of other Deadpool Variants are seen on display here. It appears as if Deadpool and Wolverine have assembled their own Deadpool Corps of sorts.

In the comics, the Deadpool Corps are a multiversal team comprised of various different Deadpool's throughout the multiverse.

This may very well be from the 37 minutes of footage seen during the most recent press junket for the film, in which fans are given a sneak preview of the first 30-40 minutes of Deadpool and Wolverine. There are sure to be way more surprises in store for us fans, but we just need to be a little more patient!

What do you guys think of this? Are you excited for Deadpool and Wolverine? Which Variant are you most excited to see from the film and why?

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

Six years after the events of Deadpool 2 (2018), Wade Wilson lives a quiet life, having left his time as the mercenary Deadpool behind him, until the Time Variance Authority (TVA)—a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline—pulls him into a new mission. With his home universe facing an existential threat, Wilson reluctantly joins an even more reluctant Wolverine on a mission that will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)