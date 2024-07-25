DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Original Idea For The Movie: ALPHA COP!

“Two cops, one brain, all balls.”

Several ideas for "Deadpool 3" were considered before Hugh Jackman agreed to return as Wolverine, but star Ryan Reynolds has now revealed that one seriously out there concept was discussed a lot later on in production: A fake movie titled Alpha Cop!

While scarfing down hot wings on the latest episode of Hot Ones, Reynolds revealed that they kicked around the idea of creating an "awful fake movie" starring himself and Jackman as a cover for the Marvel threequel.

“The original idea with this movie was to shoot a fake movie called Alpha Cop, that was intentionally bad. … I even had one of the posters made. It was about two guys that were sharing one brain and together they make the perfect cop.”

It sounds like Reynolds would have attempted to take this the whole way and fool as many people as possible into thinking they were going to see a completely different movie.

“It was meant to be kind of like horrible. Like 10 people in America would go to see this movie on opening weekend and five minutes into the movie the Marvel logo would flip up and it would actually be Deadpool & Wolverine. The problem is that if you managed to get down to the last minute and it got blown, it would just be heartbreaking.”

As funny as this would have been - provided they could pull it off - we really can't see Marvel/Disney signing off on not marketing the actual team-up between these iconic characters in the build-up to the movie's release.

We really want to see that poster, though.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

Deadpool and Wolverine currently sits at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes with 153 reviews counted.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.