DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Trailer Brilliantly Recreated In LEGO Form

The first trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine was released last week during the Super Bowl, and ended up beating the teaser for Spider-Man: No Way Home to become the most viewed trailer of all time in a 24 hour period.

Now, @trevorcarlee has brilliantly recreated the footage in LEGO form, and even if you've already watched the actual trailer numerous times (as we're sure many of you have), this is well worth a watch.

The video highlights many of the tiniest details from the trailer, right down the little Secret Wars comic book that can be seen as Logan approaches the Merc With a Mouth to "help" him up.

Quite a few cameos have been lined up for Deadpool 3, including several other X-Men characters (Storm, Cyclops, and Jean Grey among them), and possibly even Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch as different Variants of Gambit.

A recent rumor claimed that Liev Schreiber is also set to reprise his X-Men Origins: Wolverine role as Victor Creed (that appeared to be Tyler Mane in the recent set photos). Variants of the Merc With a Mouth are also rumored to appear, including Dogpool (since confirmed), Kidpool, Lady Deadpool, and more.

The one major return that had been confirmed by the trades is Jennifer Garner as Elektra, but the Alias alum declined to confirm anything in a recent interview.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), whose roles are still under wraps.

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement," the synopsis continues. "He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios’ DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.