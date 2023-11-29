ELEKTRA Star Jennifer Garner On DEADPOOL 3 Return Reports: "I Don't Know What You're Talking About"

Back in July, we got word that Jennifer Garner was set to return as Elektra Natchios for the MCU-set Deadpool threequel. To date, it's one of the only casting rumors relating to the movie to be reported on by the trades, but that doesn't mean Garner is about to confirm anything!

The Alias alum was asked if she ever imagined that she'd suit-up as the lethal assassin again during an interview with Collider.

"I don't know what you're talking about. What could you mean?" It was then put to her that she could "hypothetically" be part of the Deadpool sequel. "Not that I'm aware of."

Garner may not be willing to discuss her Elektra return just yet, but if you watch the video, it seems clear that she knows more than she's letting on!

Garner debuted as the character in 2003's Daredevil, before returning two years later for a solo Elektra spin-off. The movie was not a box office success (and was panned by critics), but Garner was praised for her performance, and it was notable for being one of the first female-led superhero movies.

How Elektra will factor in to the Merc With a Mouth's MCU debut remains to be seen, but we assume Wade will encounter her while traversing the Multiverse with Wolverine.

Speaking of which, Hugh Jackman has just shared this heartfelt message to a young fan while back in Logan mode, as the movie recently ressumed production after taking a hiatus due to the Hollywood strikes.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown), who is believed to be playing Cassandra Nova, and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession).

Specific lot details remain a mystery for now, but Wade and Wolvie are expected to find themselves (trapped?) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A recent report claimed that Loki's TVA, including Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Miss Minutes, will be involved. We have also been led to believe that Wade's MCU debut will be far more integral to Phase 5 and beyond than we first realized.

Deadpool 3 was scheduled to hit theaters on May 3, 2024, but the SAG-AFTRA strike resulted in the film being pushed to July 26, 2024.