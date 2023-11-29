ELEKTRA Star Jennifer Garner On DEADPOOL 3 Return Reports: "I Don't Know What You're Talking About"

During a new interview, Jennifer Garner was asked about recent reports that she's set to reprise the role of Elektra for Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3, and she wasn't about to confirm a thing!

By MarkCassidy - Nov 29, 2023 10:11 AM EST
Back in July, we got word that Jennifer Garner was set to return as Elektra Natchios for the MCU-set Deadpool threequel. To date, it's one of the only casting rumors relating to the movie to be reported on by the trades, but that doesn't mean Garner is about to confirm anything!

The Alias alum was asked if she ever imagined that she'd suit-up as the lethal assassin again during an interview with Collider.

"I don't know what you're talking about. What could you mean?" It was then put to her that she could "hypothetically" be part of the Deadpool sequel. "Not that I'm aware of."

Garner may not be willing to discuss her Elektra return just yet, but if you watch the video, it seems clear that she knows more than she's letting on!

Garner debuted as the character in 2003's Daredevil, before returning two years later for a solo Elektra spin-off. The movie was not a box office success (and was panned by critics), but Garner was praised for her performance, and it was notable for being one of the first female-led superhero movies.

How Elektra will factor in to the Merc With a Mouth's MCU debut remains to be seen, but we assume Wade will encounter her while traversing the Multiverse with Wolverine. 

Speaking of which, Hugh Jackman has just shared this heartfelt message to a young fan while back in Logan mode, as the movie recently ressumed production after taking a hiatus due to the Hollywood strikes.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown), who is believed to be playing Cassandra Nova, and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession).

Specific lot details remain a mystery for now, but Wade and Wolvie are expected to find themselves (trapped?) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A recent report claimed that Loki's TVA, including Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Miss Minutes, will be involved. We have also been led to believe that Wade's MCU debut will be far more integral to Phase 5 and beyond than we first realized.

Deadpool 3 was scheduled to hit theaters on May 3, 2024, but the SAG-AFTRA strike resulted in the film being pushed to July 26, 2024.

Related:

Recommended For You:

Origame - 11/29/2023, 10:21 AM
"I don't know why everyone keeps accusing me of being in this movie. It's like a game of werewolf where I insist to everyone I'm not the werewolf."

Garfield on returning as spiderman.
UniqNo - 11/29/2023, 10:43 AM
@Origame - Garfield's poker face was better.
MasterMix - 11/29/2023, 10:23 AM
Elektra is easily one of the worst superhero movies ever made, but her classic red costume was a step in the right direction.
LiteraryJoe - 11/29/2023, 10:25 AM
@MasterMix - I think it’s been long enough that we can just call it one of the worst movies evermore, superhero or non
Origame - 11/29/2023, 10:28 AM
@MasterMix - dude, it's 2023.

Elektra isn't even in the top 10 worst superhero movies anymore 🤣
Nomis929 - 11/29/2023, 10:29 AM
@MasterMix - it's actually a "Guilty Pleasure" movie of mine. :)
kg8817 - 11/29/2023, 10:43 AM
@MasterMix - I actually realized I’ve never fully seen the Elektra movie so, can someone explain, why are bedsheets flying around in this scene?
UniqNo - 11/29/2023, 10:48 AM
@MasterMix - i think it's aged better than most expect. Thr action was alot better than daredevil.
rychlec - 11/29/2023, 10:56 AM
@kg8817 - I think this was the final battle at a Mattress Firm. I could have dreamed that though.
GeneralZod - 11/29/2023, 10:57 AM
@Nomis929 - Look at that magnificent belly area. The exposed arms and open shoulders. Enjoy it. Savor it. We cant see it today, and won't be allowed to see that in 2024.
MyCoolYoung - 11/29/2023, 10:58 AM
@Nomis929 - same and I don't feel guilty saying it either
GeneralZod - 11/29/2023, 10:58 AM
@kg8817 - No effing clue, but hush, it looks far better than anything in that dumpster-fire The Marvels.
MotherGooseUPus - 11/29/2023, 11:04 AM
@GeneralZod - sadly youre not wrong
Nomis929 - 11/29/2023, 11:06 AM
@GeneralZod - LOL !!!!!
Nomis929 - 11/29/2023, 11:07 AM
@MyCoolYoung - Right on!
Scarilian - 11/29/2023, 10:24 AM
I would not be surprised if Deadpool 3 does not perform well.
Doomsday8888 - 11/29/2023, 10:26 AM
Maaan, Jackman's Wolvie hairstyle f*cking sucks, what's up with, huh?

I thought...i HOPED that with the delay, he'd have enough time to grow it and fix it but it's just like the leaked pics, F*CK. :(
worcestershire - 11/29/2023, 10:46 AM
@Doomsday8888 - still, it’s Deadpool and an event film. $2b is in the bag. It has to.
Scarilian - 11/29/2023, 10:56 AM
@worcestershire -
I would be surprised if this one does as well as the previous two.
tmp3 - 11/29/2023, 10:27 AM
So profoundly confused on who this cameo is for
Vigor - 11/29/2023, 10:43 AM
@tmp3 - I think it's just to show that all these worlds are part of the marvel multiverse. Seeing her again makes it crystal clear 1000% that the daredevil movie from eons ago is it's own universe. Same with fox xmen (beast cameo) and quake cameo for agents of shield. Etc etc

This is part of the multiverse "plot". It's to get butts in seats but it's also telling a story
FireandBlood - 11/29/2023, 10:51 AM
@tmp3 - I can’t tell if Feige has been forced to play with all these broken toys or his nostalgia has just gotten the better of him and he can’t help himself, but this entire saga is nothing but a poor excuse to incorporate all these shitty Marvel offshoots into the MCU storyline and they’re suffering for it.
theFUZZ008 - 11/29/2023, 10:29 AM
Wait. How is it that Hugh Jackman doesn't have AirPods?
mountainman - 11/29/2023, 10:35 AM
@theFUZZ008 - A lot of people dislike airpods. I’m a very dedicated Apple user and I’ve never had them. Some people prefer wired to bluetooth and others (like me) prefer other headphone styles that don’t sit inside your ear like that.
abd00bie - 11/29/2023, 10:38 AM
@theFUZZ008 - Something that receives signal waves that close to your brain?
Scarilian - 11/29/2023, 10:53 AM
@theFUZZ008 -
1. Easy to lose
2. Can be intercepted, so no privacy
3. People find them uncomfortable
4. Not enough research into whether signals that close to the brain can have an impact

Plus people generally prefer older headphones.
DocSpock - 11/29/2023, 10:32 AM

I love Garner.

Good for her when she got rid of jerka$$ Alleck.
Ryguy88 - 11/29/2023, 10:34 AM
MisterDoctor217 - 11/29/2023, 10:37 AM
I love Jennifer Garner, I’m one of the few who enjoyed Elektra , I actually used to play it again and again as a child, trying to replicate all her acrobatics lmao

Wasn’t as bad as some other recent or older superhero movies. Definitely a guilty pleasure of mine
MotherGooseUPus - 11/29/2023, 10:41 AM
Shes aged like fine wine... i hope this movie is good but if it's a cameo fest just to "please fans" then i think this movie is heading in the wrong direction. hopefully im wrong
garu - 11/29/2023, 10:45 AM
MarkCassidy - 11/29/2023, 11:00 AM
Not about to start defending Ekeltra, but I caught about an hour of it on TV recently, and honestly, I'd say it's no better or worse than any of Sony's Spider spin-offs.
MyCoolYoung - 11/29/2023, 11:00 AM
I wonder to what extent she's in the movie. I can see them going a multiversal X-Force route where they're all recruited and promptly killed. It's Deadpool for christ sake

