THE MARVELS Star Brie Larson To Make West End Debut As ELEKTRA In Revival Of Sophocles' Greek Tragedy

The Marvels star Brie Larson is set to make her West End Debut as the title character in an adaptation of Sophocles' play, Elektra...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 17, 2024 09:09 AM EST
The Marvels star Brie Larson is set to make her West End Debut with a revival of Sophocles' play, Elektra.

No, this is not based on the Marvel Comics character (obviously), but the heroine of the Greek Tragedy did inspire Frank Miller's Elektra Natchios, who was introduced in the pages of Daredevil back in 1981.

In the play: "Elektra, haunted by her father’s assassination, is consumed by grief; a need for survival; and a thirst for vengeance. When her long lost brother Orestes at last returns, she urges him to a savage and terrifying conclusion."

This adaptation was written by poet Anne Carson, and will be directed by Daniel Fish, whose Broadway and West End productions of Oklahoma! won best musical revival at the Tony and Olivier awards, respectively.

During a recent interview with The Playlist, Larson was asked if a reunion with her The Marvels co-stars Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan) and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) was on the cards.

“I just loved being with those ladies so much,” replied the Academy Award-winner. “And I think that the sentiment of it is so right to me and is much more where I’m at in my life, which is, there’s no one superhero that can save us. It takes all kinds of people that have their own special skill sets and the ability to understand that the brink of disaster cannot be stopped by one. It’s all of us coming together. So that feels really right to me. And you know, as for the future, there’s things that I know, but I can’t tell you.”

When pressed if these "things" she knows might involve Carol Danvers showing up in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars, Larson decided not to spill any more details.

“I can’t say anything and I can’t even say that I don’t know anything, because that might mean that there’s something to say or not say,” she said. “So I’ll just say that I can’t say.”

We're not exactly going out on a limb here to say that, yes, Captain Marvel will be a part of one or both of the upcoming Avengers movies, but it remains to be seen if Ms. Marvel and Photon(?) will be joining her.

"In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

The film also stars Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

The Marvels is now available to stream on Disney+ and to purchase on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/17/2024, 9:53 AM
Theater in London is no joke! Would love to see her perform. People want to get salty at her over Carol Danvers, but folks on this site need to get off doing something I guess...
r1g0r
r1g0r - 9/17/2024, 10:12 AM
@IAmAHoot -
You just HAD to use the words 'get off'.
Now, fanboys ALL over the place are frantically looking for a clean sock...
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/17/2024, 10:43 AM
@r1g0r -

Like they have clean socks.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/17/2024, 10:49 AM
@DocSpock - just washed mine last night!
HermanM
HermanM - 9/17/2024, 9:58 AM
Lol see how the mighty have fallen
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 9/17/2024, 10:30 AM
@HermanM - Didn't realize theatre, in West End no less, was considered inferior.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 9/17/2024, 10:33 AM
@EskimoJ - this clown is stuck in old ass brie larson talking points from the incel encyclopedia.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 9/17/2024, 10:42 AM
@supermanrex - Incelclopedia?
HermanM
HermanM - 9/17/2024, 10:49 AM
@EskimoJ - would more people watch her in a play at a theater live or in a movie in cinema?
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/17/2024, 10:02 AM
Καλή τύχη.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/17/2024, 10:51 AM
I wish her the best. For some reason, she seems to get a lot of unnecessary flack.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 9/17/2024, 10:54 AM
Good on her. That's a tough crowd. It almost seems as if Captain Marvel hurt her career. Beforehand it seems as if she was getting praise. She had diverse roles that showcased her talent. In Captain Marvel she felt like a plank of wood for the most part. And in the second film she was kinda overshadowed.

Thrusting yourself into the culture war seems like a bad idea. But I must say the "hate" for her was drastically overstated. Mostly from rage farmers on YouTube who at least one of them admitted that's all they were. The Geeks and Gamers dude I think said so.

