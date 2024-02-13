DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Trailer Reportedly Smashed Record For Most-Viewed Of ALL TIME In 24 Hour Period
Related:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Trailer Reportedly Smashed Record For Most-Viewed Of ALL TIME In 24 Hour Period
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Aaron Stanford Shares New BTS Look At His Return As Pyro
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Aaron Stanford Shares New BTS Look At His Return As Pyro
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Goldboink - 2/13/2024, 2:56 PM
Um, that's totally Daniel Radcliffe and it will be a fake out. Look at the set of his shoulders. It's not Jackman.
tylerzero - 2/13/2024, 3:09 PM
@Goldboink -

Yup, not-as-broad shoulders = Radcliffe (or Egerton).
Jackraow21 - 2/13/2024, 3:17 PM
@Goldboink - He will get killed in hilarious fashion, with Deadpool making fun of his stature. And I'm here for it. Ha.
lazlodaytona - 2/13/2024, 3:50 PM
@Jackraow21 - i truly hope so
MotherGooseUPus - 2/13/2024, 2:59 PM
Should save this list just to see how wrong it is once the movie comes out.

I'm actually more excited for this movie now that ive seen a trailer then seeing all the set pics and stupid f*cking rumors doing the rounds.
HashTagSwagg - 2/13/2024, 3:10 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - It's bait. He gets his dumb questions wrong intentionally so we fill his comments correcting him.
lazlodaytona - 2/13/2024, 3:53 PM
@MotherGooseUPus -
"Should save this list just to see how wrong it is once the movie comes out."

Why would u want to torture yourself? You already know how wrong this list will be from several pre-movie-post teaser" trailers that Marvel has produced the last few years.
SATW42 - 2/13/2024, 4:00 PM
@HashTagSwagg - and here you are, still doing it.
HashTagSwagg - 2/13/2024, 4:15 PM
@SATW42 - I ain't correcting shit.
SATW42 - 2/13/2024, 4:17 PM
@HashTagSwagg - so why did you say "we" and not "He gets his dumb questions wrong intentionally so visitors fill his comments correcting him."

Or did you intentionally use incorrect verbiage to get a response?
WhatIfRickJames - 2/13/2024, 3:08 PM
"Set photos have confirmed Deadpool & Wolverine will feature Variants of Wade, but who do these hands belong to? Taking a closer look at the comics (and the size of the hands themselves/design of the gloves), we believe that's Lady Deadpool!"

Josh trying to convince us through hand size comparisons is pure gold
lazlodaytona - 2/13/2024, 3:54 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - and Josh/Marvel trying to make us lean into the next Pool .... that will be female for all woke purposes.
SATW42 - 2/13/2024, 4:02 PM
@lazlodaytona - does it ever get tiring saying the same thing on every. single. article. Like is it trolling and that's how you get off, or do you genuinely think people are waiting to hear you make the same "hot take" over and over again?
lazlodaytona - 2/13/2024, 4:12 PM
@SATW42 - I ain't the only one sayin' it genius. You ever get tired of being on the wrong side?

But, if u want me to get off to you send pics of ur mom. I have a creative imagination.
SATW42 - 2/13/2024, 4:16 PM
@lazlodaytona - so it's the former. Thank you.
SheepishOne - 2/13/2024, 3:21 PM
Don't know how reliable the source is, but I heard that

*POTENTIAL SPOILERS*

Deadpool revisits that Age of Ultron opening scene and fights non-smart Hulk. And then both he and Wolverine fight Hulk in the gladiator arena of Ragnarok. And then Deadpool fights Thanos in Wakanda. And there's something with Smart Hulk, but it's not a fight. There's a running joke that Deadpool keeps running into the Hulk wherever he goes.

Again, take with a huge grain of salt. But I heard about the Hulk fights before the trailer came out.
Moriakum - 2/13/2024, 3:25 PM
"we've seen a major disconnect between big and small screen projects during the Multiverse Saga."

That's simply not true. Multiverse of Madness is closely connected to WandaVision. The same goes for Ms. Marvel and The Marvels. Hawkeye has some connections with Black Widow. Shang-Chi has connections with She-Hulk and the next Captain America is a direct sequel to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
TheFinestSmack - 2/13/2024, 3:33 PM
"According to one online scooper, that is indeed the MCU's Logan"
Lol. Ok.
WhatIfRickJames - 2/13/2024, 3:35 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Josh is quick to believe any huckster and/or charlatan that has a theory.
TheFinestSmack - 2/13/2024, 3:37 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - These scoopers love "scoops" with 50/50 outcomes. It's either the MCU Logan or it's not haha. Damn good odds!
lazlodaytona - 2/13/2024, 3:57 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - no he isn't. he just likes posting the juicy, false rumors for more article comments.

How does this guy have any self-esteem as he is daily bashed for every article he's part of.
mountainman - 2/13/2024, 3:52 PM
5 - They are recruiting him. Isn’t that obvious?

4 - No. It could be a non-Jackman variant. But it won’t be the MCU Wolverine. Like Dr Strange 2, it’ll just be a one off (or two off if you count Secret Wars) cameo

3 - Hopefully minimally. We thought the MCU had learned its lesson about making the TV shows required viewing. Most likely there will be minimal references and required backstory from Loki.

2 - Possibly. Wade could be visiting key MCU moments. Or not. It could be a trailer fake out. It could just be a snowy forrest.

1 - No reason to believe so. Could be. Could not be. This is some lame speculation.
S8R8M - 2/13/2024, 3:57 PM
Ryan did post 'Where's my wife?'.
Maybe he is hinting towards her role in D&W.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder