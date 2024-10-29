DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveals Another Scrapped Logan Variant With Ties To Captain America

The Art of Deadpool and Wolverine book is now available, and Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park has shared his scrapped design for yet another Logan variant that didn't make the final cut of the movie.

The Merc With a Mouth encounters several alternate reality version of Wolverine in one of the film's most memorable sequences, including Age of Apocalypse Wolvie, Patch, the Cavillrine (Man of Steel star Henry Cavill), and others. Now, Park has revealed that a take on the mutant hero from Uncanny X-Men #268 was also considered.

There's a good chance long-time X-Men fans will recognize this design, as the issue is significant for featuring a flashback to Logan's first ever meeting with Captain America.

"The Art of Deadpool and Wolverine is officially out," Park captioned his post. "More Wolverine variant concept designs I did for the film. This one was from one of my favorite Uncanny X-Men comic books ever- Issue # 268 by @jimlee @scottwilliamsinks & @chrisclearmountain. What a dream to be able to imagine up @thehughjackman in so many different Wolverine versions throughout comic book history! Honoring both Hugh and comic book creators."

Check out the artwork at the link below. Deadpool and Wolverine is now available on Digital platforms and DVD/Blu-ray.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.