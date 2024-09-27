DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Deleted Scene Released: "You Think I Haven't Seen Dr. Ant & The Quantumverse Of Madness!"

Following the news that Deadpool and Wolverine will be available on home release next month, the first of several deleted scenes has found its way online.

Titled "Elevator Ride," this sequence takes place shortly after Wade Wilson wakes up in the TVA, with Mr. Paradox explaining the concept of the Multiverse to the fourth wall-breaking Merc With a Mouth as they make their way to the monitors.

"Mr Wilson, this may come as a shock to a narcissistic, blathering bag of meat like yourself, but your universe is not the only one in existence," Paradox begins.

"Oh please," Wilson replies, "you think I haven’t seen Doctor Ant and the Quantumverse of Madness?"

A little dig at the perception that the MCU's most Multiverse-focused movies were not very memorable?

Check out the scene at the link below, along with some officially-released concept art from the upcoming Art Of the Movie book.

You can check out our review of Deadpool and Wolverine here.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

Deadpool and Wolverine will release on digital on October 1, before releasing in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD a few weeks later on October 22.