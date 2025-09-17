DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Hot Toys Figure Reveals Detailed Look At Logan's Classic Brown & Tan Suit WITH The Mask

Deadpool & Wolverine introduced us to a host of Logan Variants, including one who was in the middle of a battle with The Hulk. Decked out in the classic brown and tan suit designed by comic book artist John Byrne, it was a brief, albeit unforgettable, moment.

The only thing missing was Wolverine's mask; that would have completed this take on the mutant's iconic costume, but it was ultimately saved for later in the movie when the main Logan Variant teamed up with Wade Wilson to battle the Deadpool Corps.

Well, thanks to Hot Toys, we finally get to see what might have been. These images also provide a detailed look at the suit design, but if you're eager to add this to your collection, be warned that there will only be 3000 of the figures available.

That means they'll sell out fast. Still, the version wearing Wolverine's blue and yellow suit has recently gone on sale, so that's always an option.

Here's the official description for Hot Toys' latest Deadpool & Wolverine figure:

"This screen-accurate figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, as well as a newly developed masked head with two interchangeable lower faces, all based on Hugh Jackman’s portrayal in the film. The figure features a muscular body with seamless silicone arms for natural posing. It comes with seven interchangeable hands, including a pair of fists, relaxed hands, claw gesture hands, and a right fist with a detachable claw that shows the reflection of Hulk’s face, adding an extra layer of cinematic detail to the display." "His iconic claws are attachable to the back of the interchangeable hands and feature an electroplated finish for added realism. The battle-weathered brown and tan suit is recreated with precision, paired with a belt showing the X-Men logo on the buckle, boots, and a full set of body armor, including shoulder pads, knee pads, and gauntlets. To complete the display, a specially designed rock-texture diorama figure stand is included. This is a definitive tribute to Wolverine’s classic style, perfect for fans and collectors who want to own a piece of the most iconic Wolverine suit there ever was."

Last July, we concluded our Deadpool & Wolverine review—which you can read by clicking here—by writing, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Disney+.