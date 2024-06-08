DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Run-Time Makes Threequel Longest In The Franchise; New Promo Image Revealed

The run-time for Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine has been revealed, and Shawn Levy's R-rated threequel will be the longest movie in the franchise.

The amount of cameos we're expecting to see (some confirmed, others rumored) led to some speculation that D&W might run close to 2 and a half hours (as many major studio releases do these days), but according to official theater listings, The Merc With a Mouth's MCU debut will clock-in at 2 hours and 7 minutes.

The first Deadpool movie ran for just 1 hour, 48 minutes, while the sequel had a 2-hour run-time.

In addition, the Deadpool Updates fan page has shared a first look at some of the tie-in merchandise that'll be hitting shelves soon, and we also have another promo image featuring Logan (Hugh Jackman) and Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds).

Check them out at the links below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.