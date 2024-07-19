DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Reveals New Look At Cassandra Nova's Infinity Sling Ring

Deadpool & Wolverine's big bad will be Cassandra Nova, the evil twin sister of Professor X. We know next to nothing about her role in the movie, though she does appear to have assembled an army in The Void and escaped Alioth's wrath.

Footage in the trailers has shown Wade Wilson and Logan escaping through a portal and we know Nova will have a sling ring in her possession.

Now, thanks to Ryan Reynolds, we have a closer look at it. At first glance, it's exactly what you'd expect; however, upon closer inspection, we see that it's been enhanced by at least two of the Infinity Stones: the Time Stone and the Reality Stone.

Could that be what allows Nova to hope between worlds and fend off Alioth's attempts to erase her group from the end of time? We'd say it's likely, though the plot has definitely thickened with this latest Deadpool & Wolverine reveal...

Ryan Reynolds has officially shared the first look at Cassandra Nova’s Sling Ring in ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’



The ring has the Reality Stone and the Time Stone 👀



(via vancityreynolds | IG) pic.twitter.com/lcTPVX8kuB — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) July 18, 2024

That's not the only new Deadpool & Wolverine content we have to share with you today as BossLogic has dropped a new poster for the threequel which he designed exclusively for Marvel Australia.

Reynolds has also revealed a new shot of the Merc with the Mouth from that now all-too-familiar street scene. That's not all, though, as filmmaker Shawn Levy recently posted a fun behind-the-scenes photo of Hugh Jackman on set suited up as Wolverine and rocking a badass pair of shades.

You can see all of that in the X posts below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured or expected to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.