DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Strike A Familiar X Pose On New Billboards Spotted In Hollywood
Related:

Recommended For You:

bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/26/2024, 10:26 AM
One more month, less if you have early access tickets.. or if you live in Japan or Great Britain lmao. Curse you!
valmic
valmic - 6/26/2024, 10:28 AM
I bet it's all the old fox villain characters we've seen in the void.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 6/26/2024, 10:36 AM
Clout chasing tryna build hype 😂
SpiderCop9997
SpiderCop9997 - 6/26/2024, 11:00 AM
@YouFlopped - No shit. And here I was thinking Reynolds was just posting this for his close friends and family.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 6/26/2024, 10:36 AM
“now might be a good time to showcase them and start getting fans excited to see more than just a Deadpool/Wolverine team-up.“

Why would they do that? You believe this is a good idea? 😂
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/26/2024, 10:40 AM
@YouFlopped - By now, we've seen so much of Deadpool and Wolverine together, it's not generating much buzz (I can tell you that on pageviews alone). A single shot of this rumoured team would overshadow the Superman news and get fans talking and speculating for the next month, only building excitement.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 6/26/2024, 10:48 AM
@JoshWilding - so you are noticing a lack of hype? 🤔

Do you feel like this film needs the hype? Or is the success already built into the film?
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/26/2024, 10:55 AM
@YouFlopped - It's going to be a hit either way, but I think one final boost - similar to the Spider-Men "leaks" before No Way Home - will take it next level and get anyone on the fence booking their tickets for this thing. Marvel needs that right now.
SpiderCop9997
SpiderCop9997 - 6/26/2024, 11:03 AM
@JoshWilding - They still have some little things they could tease/reveal first. The mask should be the first thing. Within the next week or two we should get the mask reveal and then a week or so after that they can tease and then reveal Elektra (since it's already announced that she's in it). Then on the final week tease the shit out of everyone else.
grouch
grouch - 6/26/2024, 10:37 AM
i legit forgot about this flick with a few days of no bullshit articles.
NGFB
NGFB - 6/26/2024, 10:37 AM
This is gonna suck. . . because hate and outrage are so hot right now. . .
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/26/2024, 10:38 AM
"That sounds a little too good to be true if we're being honest."

Are you actually being honest though?
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/26/2024, 10:47 AM
@TheFinestSmack - 😂👏

Also, I find it oddly fascinating that he seems to draw the line here, but seems to believe that a bunch of DP + W promo stuff is hinting at Taylor Swift being in it.
litobirdy
litobirdy - 6/26/2024, 10:53 AM
@TheFinestSmack - exactly my first thought. these "journalists" are hilarious
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/26/2024, 10:38 AM
Off topic:

@RorMachine

@JoshWilding

Harry Potter HBO series finds creative team in Francesca Gardiner & Mark Mylod

https://deadline.com/2024/06/harry-potter-showrunner-director-1235983341/
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 6/26/2024, 10:42 AM
That team is too good to be true, and nothing is never perfect . Remember how amazinf would it have been to see Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man in MoM? But it didn't happen.
Also, Lizard in NWH was a wasted opportunity to see him with lab coat and different design.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/26/2024, 10:44 AM
If true then I like that team honestly , hopefully they are in it a decent amount so we can get some fun dynamics & interaction.

However , I suggest keeping them a secret till the film for the GA then revealing it in another trailer or so since it would make for a nice surprise.

The Marketing has done it’s job in creating the hype of ticket sales are anything to go by so no need to blow your load to create more excitement for it.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/26/2024, 10:54 AM
I've been burned too many times now by Disney so I'm going in with tempered expectations. I really want this to succeed critically. Financially is a given.
SpiderCop9997
SpiderCop9997 - 6/26/2024, 11:05 AM
That is [frick]ing cool.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 6/26/2024, 11:19 AM
Feels good to see this much hype for an MCU project again!

