DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds WAS Asked To Remove One Joke; New Look At Chris Evans As Johnny Storm

Disney/Marvel Studios clearly gave Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds a lot of leeway when it came to the more risqué material they were able to include in the movie, but it seems there was one joke that might have gone a little too far for a certain studio higher-up.

During an interview with Collider, Reynolds revealed that he was asked to take out one particular gag - though, frustratingly, he wouldn't reveal what it entailed.

“There was a note about this one line, and I’ll say this, which is that I was asked to take the line out. I was not even mandated to take the line out. To quote someone in a very high position of leadership at Disney, ‘I’m in for a penny, I’m in for a pound. And if you take it out, I’d love it. If you don’t, I will still love and support you, this movie and all the hard work that went into it.’ So, come on. At that point you go, ‘Do I want to stick with pride? Do I care? Am I going to die on a hill over one joke?’ Look, the answer is of course I’m going to die on a hill over one joke, but then you sober up a few weeks later.”

“Many weeks later," Levy interjected. "My buddy Ryan is one stubborn son of a bitch. It took weeks for the ground to soften, and we’re going to take that joke to the grave.”

Something tells us Reynolds might be convinced to divulge all at some point, but for now, he did agree to reveal which joke was added as a replacement.

“The intelligence and merit of the joke is certainly debatable, but it’s the Pinocchio joke. You know? ‘I got Pinocchio jammed in my ass, and he’s lying like crazy’ … That replaced what was there before, and I’m not losing any sleep over it… When they ask that one thing, and they’ve just been partners at that level, which is rare in this business and people who put their faith and trust in us to not only make a movie responsibly and finish on time and on budget and get a day and a half of reshoots - which we’re both super proud of. For any movie that’s extraordinary, but particularly a comic book movie, you got to take that stuff to heart, and you got to be a good partner. And we want to be good partners always.”

Considering some of the outrageous stuff Reynolds and co. did get away with, we're very curious to know what crossed the line.

