DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds WAS Asked To Remove One Joke; New Look At Chris Evans As Johnny Storm

Ryan Reynolds has revealed that he was asked to remove one particular joke from Deadpool and Wolverine - but he won't say what it was!

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 08, 2024 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Disney/Marvel Studios clearly gave Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds a lot of leeway when it came to the more risqué material they were able to include in the movie, but it seems there was one joke that might have gone a little too far for a certain studio higher-up.

During an interview with Collider, Reynolds revealed that he was asked to take out one particular gag - though, frustratingly, he wouldn't reveal what it entailed.

“There was a note about this one line, and I’ll say this, which is that I was asked to take the line out. I was not even mandated to take the line out. To quote someone in a very high position of leadership at Disney, ‘I’m in for a penny, I’m in for a pound. And if you take it out, I’d love it. If you don’t, I will still love and support you, this movie and all the hard work that went into it.’ So, come on. At that point you go, ‘Do I want to stick with pride? Do I care? Am I going to die on a hill over one joke?’ Look, the answer is of course I’m going to die on a hill over one joke, but then you sober up a few weeks later.”

“Many weeks later," Levy interjected. "My buddy Ryan is one stubborn son of a bitch. It took weeks for the ground to soften, and we’re going to take that joke to the grave.”

Something tells us Reynolds might be convinced to divulge all at some point, but for now, he did agree to reveal which joke was added as a replacement.

“The intelligence and merit of the joke is certainly debatable, but it’s the Pinocchio joke. You know? ‘I got Pinocchio jammed in my ass, and he’s lying like crazy’ … That replaced what was there before, and I’m not losing any sleep over it… When they ask that one thing, and they’ve just been partners at that level, which is rare in this business and people who put their faith and trust in us to not only make a movie responsibly and finish on time and on budget and get a day and a half of reshoots - which we’re both super proud of. For any movie that’s extraordinary, but particularly a comic book movie, you got to take that stuff to heart, and you got to be a good partner. And we want to be good partners always.”

Considering some of the outrageous stuff Reynolds and co. did get away with, we're very curious to know what crossed the line.

Levy has also taken to social media to share a new BTS look at Chris Evans as Johnny Storm

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/8/2024, 12:36 PM
We get it Shawn, you had Evans on the set.

But every scene of his in the movie is faked.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/8/2024, 12:41 PM
@vectorsigma - This is pathetic man. Come on. Even you must realize.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/8/2024, 12:42 PM
@TheRogue - I mean who actually gives a shit if he was there or not. The scenes with him were great
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/8/2024, 12:45 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - Ok? He was still there. Which vectorsigma denies.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/8/2024, 12:48 PM
@vectorsigma - It is a movie, everything is faked
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/8/2024, 12:48 PM
@TheRogue - is it too much to question quality?

I mean they had him on set already and shot scenes. So what reason can they have to replace it with faked out scenes? And the scenes are for gag only. I know a lot enjoyed it butnit is very jarring for me
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/8/2024, 12:51 PM
@vectorsigma - WE HAVE SET PICS. THEY TOUCHED EACHOTHER OHN SCREEN. OH MY GOD>
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/8/2024, 12:53 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - There is a reason why it is an endeavor to make cgi tech in movies as real as possible.

They had him in set and still reshot scenes and faked them? Unless this pic is also fake which i wont deep dive into before you use your conspiracy theory memes again lolz
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/8/2024, 12:56 PM
@TheRogue - that interaction is fake, when dp stood behind evans.

And it is easier to fake with dp in a mask.

And what im saying is evans is NOT with jackman and reynolds on all his scenes in the movie
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/8/2024, 12:57 PM
@vectorsigma - It was real.

They were there. You just deny reality.

But please keep going, its hilarious gag for people laugh over on this site.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/8/2024, 1:02 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - To be fair the dudes saying "Everything is fake" even they were on set togethor isnt exactly not feeding said delusion.
Fogs
Fogs - 8/8/2024, 1:04 PM
@vectorsigma - No, it's real. They were in the Void. I mean, for real. It took them a lot of money to be able to film in the void.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 8/8/2024, 1:08 PM
@vectorsigma - What movie ? The entire thing is fake ! There is no Deadpool & Wolverine movie.

Come on man, i'm rooting for you here !
Spoken
Spoken - 8/8/2024, 1:09 PM
@vectorsigma - User Comment Image
Moriakum
Moriakum - 8/8/2024, 1:09 PM
@vectorsigma - User Comment Image

User Comment Image
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/8/2024, 12:41 PM
MORE ARTICLES PLZ
Jarvisjackrabbit
Jarvisjackrabbit - 8/8/2024, 12:41 PM
I don’t even know what words mean anymore. Reynolds says, “Do I want to stick with pride? Do I care? Am I going to die on a hill over one joke?” Is he talking about his own pride or was it a joke about the rainbow religion that rubbed someone the wrong way?
Spoken
Spoken - 8/8/2024, 12:51 PM
@Jarvisjackrabbit - If you read the article, it's a line about Pinocchio shoving his nose up Deadpool's ass and continuing to lie.

"The intelligence and merit of the joke is certainly debatable, but it’s the Pinocchio joke. You know? ‘I got Pinocchio jammed in my ass, and he’s lying like crazy"
Vigor
Vigor - 8/8/2024, 12:51 PM
@Jarvisjackrabbit - you're [frick]ing joking right ?
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/8/2024, 12:53 PM
@Jarvisjackrabbit - Cbm users: How can I make this political?
User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/8/2024, 12:44 PM
I loved the scenes with Chris. I laughed pretty hard.
thewanderer
thewanderer - 8/8/2024, 12:45 PM
Man, now I want to know what joke was so bad that the Pinocchio joke was the acceptable alternative.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2024, 12:49 PM
I don’t even remember the Pinocchio Joke but there were so many thrown out that it can be hard to keep track…

I am glad though that Reynolds & Levy got to make the movie they wanted and seem to be happy with their experience working with Marvel so I hope they collaborate again.

Also , I enjoyed Evans as Johnny in this and wish we got more but oh well.

User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/8/2024, 12:52 PM
YES! ANOTHER ONE!
User Comment Image

