DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE TV Spots Feature New Snippets Of Footage As Logan "Boops" The Merc With The Mouth

Deadpool & Wolverine's marketing campaign will continue ramping up in the coming weeks and the first TV spot for the movie has found its way online today.

There's only one new scene as a drunk Logan "boops" the Merc with the Mouth during that scene in the bar. This is presumably their first meeting, and likely the moment Wade Wilson attempts to recruit a Wolverine Variant who can help him with his mission for the TVA.

While we're pretty sure that's the only fresh addition to this teaser, more snippets of footage are bound to be revealed soon. Over the weekend, Marvel Studios dropped a minute-long teaser featuring Juggernaut and Lady Deadpool.

That can be found at the bottom of this post; in the meantime, check out Deadpool & Wolverine's first TV spot below.

"I was on my way - I was just driving - and literally just like a bolt of lightning came this knowing, deep in my gut, that I wanted to do this film with Ryan...for Deadpool and Wolverine to come together," Hugh Jackman recently said of what led to him reprising the role of Logan.

"I swear to you, when I said I was done [after Logan] I really thought I was done," he added. "But, in the back of my head, ever since I saw Deadpool 1, I was like 'Those two characters together.' I knew it: I knew the fans wanted it. Ever since I put on the claws fans have talked about these two, so that had always been there, but I just knew."

A brief 15-second promo for Deadpool & Wolverine has also been revealed, and while it doesn't contain any new footage, you can watch it in the X post below.

New TV Spot Deadpool & Wolverine pic.twitter.com/UjiGwo9rOL — JumpTrailers (@JumpTrailers) June 9, 2024

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.