GAMBIT: Marvel Studios Is "Obsessed" With Channing Tatum's Take On Remy LeBeau According To Ryan Reynolds

GAMBIT: Marvel Studios Is &quot;Obsessed&quot; With Channing Tatum's Take On Remy LeBeau According To Ryan Reynolds

We still don't know for sure if Channing Tatum will return as Gambit in the MCU, but Ryan Reynolds believes Marvel Studios is "obsessed" with his Deadpool and Wolverine co-star...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 07, 2024 08:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Channing Tatum was given the opportunity to take on the role of Gambit in Deadpool and Wolverine, after originally missing out on playing the heroic mutant when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox's assets and brought the studio's X-Men franchise to an end.

Tatum made his MCU debut as Remy LeBeau in the Void, joining Elektra, Blade, and X-23 as members of the Resistance Wade Wilson and Logan encountered when they were stranded by Mr. Paradox.

A recently-released deleted scene from the movie strongly hinted that Gambit will be making his way to Earth-616 via a "Marvel Sparkle Circle" at some point, but we still don't know for sure if Tatum will get to reprise the role.

While chatting to Entertainment Weekly’s Awardist podcast, co-star Ryan Reynolds said he didn't know of any solid plans for Gambit's return, but did mention that the studio is very high on Tatum's take on the Ragin' Cajun.

“I honestly don’t know what goes on behind closed doors in the bookkeeping sessions at Marvel, but I do know that they’re obsessed with him in that role,” Reynolds said. “It’s kind of like the same situation I went through. Once you show that it works well, that’s really what they need. Sometimes they just need to see it in action.”

“And Channing is so singular in how he plays that character,” he added, “but also he’s so beautiful physically, the way he moves and the way he can pick up steps.” 

We'd be surprised if Tatum didn't suit-up as Gambit again in the MCU, although it's worth mentioning that not everyone was quite as impressed by his performance in Deadpool and Wolverine as Marvel.

The MPAA gave Deadpool and Wolverine an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is now available on Digital platform and DVD/Blu-ray.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Talks AVENGERS Return Rumors And Why He Likely Won't Host The Oscars
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Talks AVENGERS Return Rumors And Why He Likely Won't Host The Oscars
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Confirms They Tried To Get Nicolas Cage To Return As GHOST RIDER
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Confirms They "Tried To Get" Nicolas Cage To Return As GHOST RIDER

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JDL
JDL - 11/7/2024, 8:38 PM
If Ryan is playing games Channing is gonna........shut up and play along. Poor guy. I hope this wasn't a joke.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 11/7/2024, 8:41 PM
Am I the only one that thought his take on gambit was not that great? He seemed to act kinda awkward and looked a little chubby in the suit. Also I thought his hair looked weird. I get they were doing a comedic version of him for a Deadpool movie but I just didn’t think he gave off the suave demeanor of gambit. Also his eyes should have been black the whole time
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/7/2024, 8:54 PM
@NonPlayerC - No, I thought he sucked tbh.
StSteven
StSteven - 11/7/2024, 9:07 PM
@NonPlayerC - I'm pretty sure that his hair was a wig, as the photos and interviews I've seen with him around that time have him with pretty closely shaven hair. So I guess blame the hair & makeup dept. then.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/7/2024, 9:10 PM
@NonPlayerC - I think it was a little worse than not great. I never thought he was a good fit. When his name first started floating he was basically the "It" guy in Hollywood. Nothing about him screamed Remy. They played it mostly for jokes with some cool action scenes sprinkled in. But it didn't land. Austin Butler would be a great choice in a more serious film. Not Tatum.

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/7/2024, 9:40 PM
@NonPlayerC - felt like parody
tmp3
tmp3 - 11/7/2024, 8:47 PM
He was fun. This whole movie just felt like such empty calories though
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 11/7/2024, 8:59 PM
@tmp3 - Dude, I am so tired of hearing about this throw away comedy....and Jackman's mid wolverine.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 11/7/2024, 8:58 PM
I used to have a cat named "Fat Handsome"
Minghagz
Minghagz - 11/7/2024, 9:06 PM
User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/7/2024, 9:11 PM
They should bring Gambit into Earth 10005 (Deadpool's Universe) and have him join Wolverine, X-23, and Deadpool. That would give Deadpool's Earth a solid X-Men team with Wolverine, Colossus, Negasonic Warhead, Yukio, Gambit, X-23, and Firefist. Plus Deadpool has Cable, Domino, and Shatter star as additional allies. So Universe 10005 would have a solid roster of combatants to fight for their people.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/7/2024, 9:35 PM
If this is true, then no, please don't.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 11/7/2024, 9:36 PM
As much as I love Ryan as DP, if he’s going to stringing along these other characters (Hugh’s Wolverine included) I’m fine with saying goodbye

We need a fresh start with new younger actors filling those characters, the proper MCU X-Men. Enough already with the Fox-verse, let it go already

Give me a new Wolverine, DP and everyone else at this point

IHateBoogers
IHateBoogers - 11/7/2024, 9:37 PM
Gambit was fine, and it was a nice little redemption for Tatum since his film never happened, but I do not feel like it would work in a whole movie.

It was cool as like an extended cameo/supporting role but I feel like it would be a bit grating on its own. It would definitely need some help from other characters.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 11/7/2024, 9:39 PM
I’m down just fix the eyes and make the hair bigger and it’ll be perfection
web3d
web3d - 11/7/2024, 9:43 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - He'd need to lose weight too, imo. Gambit's got the "can tell you how heroine's fun" look.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/7/2024, 9:39 PM
Jesus stfu. His take was more funny than anything that could ever be taken seriously. He was a joke. Reynolds claim feels like bullshit to put out into the world to see if fans like it .
Order66
Order66 - 11/7/2024, 9:47 PM
It was fun while it lasted. I need a more serious Gambit tho. Tatum Gambit worked for the movie but the reboot needs a younger Gambit. Austin Butler has been my choice for Gambit since day 1.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder