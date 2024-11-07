GAMBIT: Marvel Studios Is "Obsessed" With Channing Tatum's Take On Remy LeBeau According To Ryan Reynolds

Channing Tatum was given the opportunity to take on the role of Gambit in Deadpool and Wolverine, after originally missing out on playing the heroic mutant when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox's assets and brought the studio's X-Men franchise to an end.

Tatum made his MCU debut as Remy LeBeau in the Void, joining Elektra, Blade, and X-23 as members of the Resistance Wade Wilson and Logan encountered when they were stranded by Mr. Paradox.

A recently-released deleted scene from the movie strongly hinted that Gambit will be making his way to Earth-616 via a "Marvel Sparkle Circle" at some point, but we still don't know for sure if Tatum will get to reprise the role.

While chatting to Entertainment Weekly’s Awardist podcast, co-star Ryan Reynolds said he didn't know of any solid plans for Gambit's return, but did mention that the studio is very high on Tatum's take on the Ragin' Cajun.

“I honestly don’t know what goes on behind closed doors in the bookkeeping sessions at Marvel, but I do know that they’re obsessed with him in that role,” Reynolds said. “It’s kind of like the same situation I went through. Once you show that it works well, that’s really what they need. Sometimes they just need to see it in action.”

“And Channing is so singular in how he plays that character,” he added, “but also he’s so beautiful physically, the way he moves and the way he can pick up steps.”

We'd be surprised if Tatum didn't suit-up as Gambit again in the MCU, although it's worth mentioning that not everyone was quite as impressed by his performance in Deadpool and Wolverine as Marvel.

