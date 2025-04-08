Hugh Jackman Returns As WOLVERINE To Strike Iconic Pose In Marvel Studios "Breathing Excercise" Video

Hugh Jackman has returned as Wolverine... for an 8 hour, 30 minute breathing exercise video.

Marvel released the video, which is titled "Wolverine Breathing Exercise | Marvel Ambiance | Deadpool & Wolverine," to its official YouTube channel in support of National Stress Awareness Month, and it's literally just eight plus hours of Jackman breathing menacingly - until he strikes an iconic pose around the halfway mark.

As Wolvie fans will no doubt be aware, Jackman is paying homage to Frank Miller's cover art for Chris Claremont's Wolverine #1 (1982).

There's been some speculation that this video could be setting up some kind of big announcement relating to Logan, but it seems unlikely. Jackman is expected to reprise the role for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, but this is probably just an excuse to give some additional promotion to Deadpool and Wolverine, which is now streaming on Disney+.

Have a look at the video below, and let us know if it relaxes you at all in the comments section.

The MPAA gave Deadpool and Wolverine an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

