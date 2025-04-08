Hugh Jackman Returns As WOLVERINE To Strike Iconic Pose In Marvel Studios "Breathing Excercise" Video

Marvel Studios has released a new "breathing exercise" video featuring Hugh Jackman suited-up as Wolverine, and it runs for over eight hours! Could this be hinting at some kind of announcement?

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 08, 2025 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Hugh Jackman has returned as Wolverine... for an 8 hour, 30 minute breathing exercise video.

Marvel released the video, which is titled "Wolverine Breathing Exercise | Marvel Ambiance | Deadpool & Wolverine," to its official YouTube channel in support of National Stress Awareness Month, and it's literally just eight plus hours of Jackman breathing menacingly - until he strikes an iconic pose around the halfway mark.

As Wolvie fans will no doubt be aware, Jackman is paying homage to Frank Miller's cover art for Chris Claremont's Wolverine #1 (1982).

There's been some speculation that this video could be setting up some kind of big announcement relating to Logan, but it seems unlikely. Jackman is expected to reprise the role for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, but this is probably just an excuse to give some additional promotion to Deadpool and Wolverine, which is now streaming on Disney+.

Have a look at the video below, and let us know if it relaxes you at all in the comments section.

The MPAA gave Deadpool and Wolverine an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

SHANG-CHI Star Simu Liu Talks AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return And What About The Announcement Blew His Mind
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/8/2025, 2:33 PM
I mean this man should give this up.

He is just beginning to [frick] up Wolverine.

I mean for [frick]s sake Hugh, you look old and haggard.

Pass the mantle, thank you for D&W. It's enough now.

Let's breathe new life into this character.

Where the [frick] is Henry?

For [frick]s sake
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/8/2025, 2:42 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - ha Henry I don’t care who plays wolverine fans say hugh is to tall play wolverine by one foot can imagine people be crying over Henry as wolverine about him he’s not Canadian he’s to tall
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 4/8/2025, 2:43 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - yes and no, IMO. Hugh should pass the torch but not to Henry “Wooden Acting” Cavil. Hugh Jackman is a really good actor(watch any non-Marvel movie he’s been in) and you want Henry Cavil who is not that good of an actor? They can do better, but you’re right Hugh’s run should end with the Avengers film.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/8/2025, 2:47 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - Henry is probably being fitted for the Batsuit as we speak...
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/8/2025, 2:48 PM
@dragon316 - Man, anyone younger than Old Hugh. Just look at him in that video. It’s like Marvel has him locked up, only bringing him out to see sunlight when they want to.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/8/2025, 2:49 PM
@LibraMatter - Hugh's run should have ended with Logan.

Even DP&W pointed that out...
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/8/2025, 2:51 PM
@LibraMatter - I never disputed that Hugh is a good actor. However, I don't think it's fair to say that Henry is not a good actor; he just needs more experience with different roles. Hugh has done a variety of work, including theater, even most recently, so it's a bit unfair to compare the two. But that's just my opinion.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/8/2025, 2:54 PM
@UltimaRex - Matey, I was thinking about this last week.

What if Gunn pulled that off? Woooooo

That will be the casting of the year.

[frick]ing hell I think I just wet myself.

Fucccck, that will be soon [frick]ing good

🙏Please God, I promise to swear less if you make this happen
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/8/2025, 3:46 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - Me after reading this above KNOWING you are one post away from your signature tag line...


User Comment Image


User Comment Image
































User Comment Image
CoHost
CoHost - 4/8/2025, 2:48 PM
This is the definition of pathetic.
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/8/2025, 3:40 PM
@CoHost - elaborate
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/8/2025, 2:54 PM
The house of ideas
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/8/2025, 3:09 PM
Wtf
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/8/2025, 3:30 PM
Wtf
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/8/2025, 3:32 PM
[frick]ing classic.
User Comment Image
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 4/8/2025, 3:47 PM
I prefer this one


