Liev Schreiber Explains Why He Didn't Return As Sabertooth For DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE

Out of all the rumors that did the rounds in the build-up to Deadpool and Wolverine's release, fans might have been most excited as the prospect of Liev Schreiber returning as Victor Creed, aka Sabertooth.

The Ray Donovan actor only made one appearance as the animalistic villain in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and while the movie itself is generally regarded as sub-par (to say the least), Schreiber's performance is often hailed as one of the few highlights.

There was speculation that Schreiber may show up as Sabertooth in James Mangold's Logan, but the actor would later reveal that he was never approached. However, a couple of different sources claimed that he was in talks to appear in the Deadpool threequel.

Of course, Schreiber was nowhere to be seen, with the first X-Men movie's Tyler Mane taking on the role of Sabertooth for a brief (but bloody) scrap with Logan.

While speaking to Collider, Schreiber appeared to confirm that he was asked to play the character again, before explaining why he declined.

"It's amazing. I can't begin to tell you what it feels like when people are thinking about something you did and are so appreciative of it that they want you to do it again," he began. "I was so surprised that we had that many fans, and I was so surprised that people were campaigning for me to be in the new Deadpool movie."

"To be honest, it's a lot of work getting your body up to that point," he added. "I know I watched Hugh [Jackman] get himself ready again, and I thought, 'I'm okay to sit by the sidelines.'"

Fair enough! If Sabertooth was originally going to have a bigger role that might be one thing, but it is a lot of commitment for such a short amount of screen-time.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.