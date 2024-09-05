Liev Schreiber Explains Why He Didn't Return As Sabertooth For DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE

Despite rumors claiming that he was set to reprise his X-Men Origins: Wolverine role as Victor Creed in Deadpool and Wolverine, Liev Schreiber was nowhere to be seen...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 05, 2024 03:09 PM EST
Out of all the rumors that did the rounds in the build-up to Deadpool and Wolverine's release, fans might have been most excited as the prospect of Liev Schreiber returning as Victor Creed, aka Sabertooth.

The Ray Donovan actor only made one appearance as the animalistic villain in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and while the movie itself is generally regarded as sub-par (to say the least), Schreiber's performance is often hailed as one of the few highlights.

There was speculation that Schreiber may show up as Sabertooth in James Mangold's Logan, but the actor would later reveal that he was never approached. However, a couple of different sources claimed that he was in talks to appear in the Deadpool threequel.

Of course, Schreiber was nowhere to be seen, with the first X-Men movie's Tyler Mane taking on the role of Sabertooth for a brief (but bloody) scrap with Logan.

While speaking to Collider, Schreiber appeared to confirm that he was asked to play the character again, before explaining why he declined.

"It's amazing. I can't begin to tell you what it feels like when people are thinking about something you did and are so appreciative of it that they want you to do it again," he began. "I was so surprised that we had that many fans, and I was so surprised that people were campaigning for me to be in the new Deadpool movie."

"To be honest, it's a lot of work getting your body up to that point," he added. "I know I watched Hugh [Jackman] get himself ready again, and I thought, 'I'm okay to sit by the sidelines.'"

Fair enough! If Sabertooth was originally going to have a bigger role that might be one thing, but it is a lot of commitment for such a short amount of screen-time.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/5/2024, 3:03 PM
User Comment Image


User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 9/5/2024, 3:07 PM
Completely understand especially if they part wasn't that big, assuming if he said yes it would be more than getting his head cut off. Alwaysed wish he was the clone in Logan so we could get a actually good movie with Sabertooth and Wolverine. Origins is only watchable because of him a Huge.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2024, 3:09 PM
@Steel86 - I get what they were going for in Logan with the clone but that could have been cool too
mountainman
mountainman - 9/5/2024, 3:07 PM
Would have been better than Tyler Mane IF they made that battle more significant. Since it was over so quickly, the wrestler was fine.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/5/2024, 3:17 PM
@mountainman - Agreed. I understand they wanted to show how deadly,fast and fierce Wolverine is, but it was such a wasted oportunity for him and Sbaretooth to have a really rough house fight that looked more like the aesthetic in the comics!

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 9/5/2024, 3:24 PM
@Nomis929 - And Deadpool’s like of dialog about us all waiting years to see it made it seem as if it would be something cool to see. That jerk trolled us!
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 9/5/2024, 3:16 PM
Imagine hitting the gym everyday for 8 months straight just for 15s of screen time and having your head cut off with just a few lines.
Good for him.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2024, 3:21 PM
@TheRedLeader - I mean , he never says he was approached for it so Marvel probably also thought best to go with Tyler Mane if they wanted a familiar face.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 9/5/2024, 3:17 PM
Shame he wasn’t in it. A movie can only benefit from having him in the cast and Origins is proof of that. I actually don’t mind revisiting that movie from time to time. Guilty pleasure.
User Comment Image
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 9/5/2024, 3:21 PM
User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/5/2024, 3:24 PM
Deadpool 1, Logan, and Deadpool and Wolverine would never have happened without the misstep that was Origins. Also I like origins better than Apocalypse and Dark phoenix
MahN166A
MahN166A - 9/5/2024, 3:24 PM
With the route they went to just kill Sabretooth like that, I am glad Liev wasn't brought back since his Victor Creed was much more enjoyable and deserved an actual fight scene and not a one shot kill.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2024, 3:26 PM
It would have been nice to see him if Sabretooth had a bigger role in the film but it was fine as it was…

I’m not really a fan of X-Men Origins:Wolverine but the opening montage and him are the best parts of the film (besides Jackman of course).

?si=snVYLOnhNoxfr2zc
braunermegda
braunermegda - 9/5/2024, 3:31 PM
thank god, his sabertooth was horrible in my opinion. He was just a regular guy with fangs.

