Morena Baccarin Talks DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE And Hypes Up Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE

Morena Baccarin first played Vanessa Carlysle in 2016's Deadpool. However, much to the disappointment of fans, the character received the "fridging" treatment in Deadpool 2's opening act when she was killed off to advance Wade Wilson's story.

Like most of the supporting characters from the Deadpool franchise, Baccarin only had a small role in Deadpool & Wolverine. The movie concluded by at least hinting that she and the Merc with a Mouth will resume their romance, and the Gotham alum remains hopeful that she'll be able to revisit Vanessa down the line.

"It’s been such a long journey. I can’t believe it’s almost 10 years since we shot the first one," Baccarin told Variety. "I never would have imagined in my wildest dreams that that’s what it would have turned out to be. We had so much fun shooting it. It was such a fun world."

"I hope that I get to do more of it and participate a little bit more than the last one ['Deadpool & Wolverine']," she continued. "But I understood that it was the bro comedy."

Fortunately for Baccarin, she'll get to take another crack at a genre role when she plays The Sorceress in Amazon MGM's upcoming live-action take on Masters of the Universe.

Hyping up Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man transformation, the actress said, "It’s insane. I saw him on set and he’d been training for months and months and months, I was like, 'Oh, my god, how did you do that?'"

"I grew up watching He-Man, my brother and I, so it was a really big part of my childhood. It was really cool once I got there and saw the costume and what they had in mind for me — the whole get-up and the wig and contacts and all of it," Baccarin added. "I’m so excited to see what they make of it because I feel like my part of it was just such a small element to what it’s going to actually be in the end."

The Sorceress watches over Castle Grayskull, guarding the secrets and wisdom contained therein. She is also the mother of Teela in the earlier part of the Masters of the Universe canon. She's a powerful force and can only use her abilities when confined in the castle. Outside Grayskull, she becomes Zoar, a falcon, who communicates telepathically with trusted friends.

Ryan Reynolds is expected to reprise his role as Deadpool in Avengers: Doomsday. As for Masters of the Universe, that's set to arrive in theaters on June 5, 2026.

We interviewed Baccarin at the end of 2023; you can watch that in its entirety below.