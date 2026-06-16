Hexed Trailer: Hailee Steinfeld Is Disney Animation's Newest Hero In Spellbinding First Teaser

Hexed Trailer: Hailee Steinfeld Is Disney Animation's Newest Hero In Spellbinding First Teaser

The first teaser trailer and posters for Disney Animation's Hexed have been conjured up today, revealing our first look at Hailee Steinfeld's teenage witch, Billie, and the land of Hexe.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 16, 2026 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

As we first reported on Toonado.com earlier today, the first teaser and posters for Disney's Hexed, an all-new magical coming-of-age saga, have been released. The movie is the latest original animated feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios, and its 65th release.

Will this be a Frozen-sized hit or another Strange World? Time will tell, especially as original stories are such a hard sell. Still, assuming it has some catchy songs, the odds may be in this movie's favour.

The new trailer introduces the impulsive and unconventional teenage girl Billie (Hailee Steinfeld) and her cautious mother Alice (Rashida Jones).

When Billie accidentally unleashes secret magical abilities, she’s hurtled out of suburbia and into a magical realm called Hexe, where she’s greeted by Ms. Quill and Elias Quire. As Billie's spectacle-filled journey unfolds, she discovers family mysteries that could change the magical world of witches forever.

Visually, Hexed looks as eye-catching as all modern Disney Animation titles. There are plenty of eye-catching splashes of colour, and it looks like the movie will deliver a fun new spin on witches. As for the realm of Hexe, it would be well-suited to one of Disney's theme parks, though it's obviously too soon to say whether this will have the same cultural impact as movies like Encanto and Zootopia.

Steinfeld leading the cast should also increase interest, especially after her memorable turns in movies like Bumblebee and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. She's also the MCU's Kate Bishop, and is expected to return as Hawkeye in this December's Avengers: Doomsday.

Joining previously announced voice cast members Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones are seven-time Emmy Award winner Ullman (The Tracey Ullman Show, Robin Hood: Men in Tights), who voices the enchanted feather quill pen Ms. Quill, and Fry (The Hobbit, V for Vendetta) as the magical journal Elias Quire.

Director Fawn Veerasunthorn said today, "A wonderfully strange phenomenon is happening all around Billie, something she can’t explain. She's someone who has felt miscast in her own life, and it takes leaving her normal world behind and entering a hidden world of wild, unhinged magic to begin to understand herself."

"Hexe is a place where Billie begins to feel seen for the first time in her life," director Jason Hand added. "She embarks on a journey of self-discovery that reveals a powerful connection to magic, and in the process uncovers long-held secrets about her family."

Disney's Hexed is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, co-directed by Josie Trinidad, and produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino. The movie opens exclusively in theaters on November 25, 2026.

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About The Author:
JoshWilding
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dragon316
dragon316 - 6/16/2026, 3:43 PM
Looks fun watch Harry Potter kids version with witches
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/16/2026, 3:46 PM
@dragon316 - Harry Potter is "Harry Potter kids version"
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/16/2026, 3:46 PM
Was interested before it turned into a ripoff Harry Potter

Reboot the MCU and DCU
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/16/2026, 3:47 PM
#ReleaseTheGunnCut We the fans want to see those HOURS of GOOFYNESS that was cut from his wacky DC for Dummies
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/16/2026, 4:04 PM
Can't wait for the live action version in 2 years.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 6/16/2026, 4:05 PM
Looks like a Halloween Town type knockoff to me.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/16/2026, 4:08 PM
Next Wish ...disney love his generic flops

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