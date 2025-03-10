New SNOW WHITE Trailer, Evil Queen Teaser And Posters Released As Tickets Officially Go On Sale

New SNOW WHITE Trailer, Evil Queen Teaser And Posters Released As Tickets Officially Go On Sale

Tickets for Disney's latest live-action remake, Snow White, are now on sale, and a new trailer, teaser and series of new posters have been released online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 10, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney

Tickets for Snow White are now on sale, and Disney has released a new trailer, a teaser focusing on the Evil Queen (Gal Gadot), and a number of new posters for its latest live-action remake.

The trailer features quite a bit of new footage of Rachel Zegler's titular Princess arriving to the Enchanted Forest, where she encounters her seven diminutive companions for the first time.

The teaser, meanwhile, shows the Queen erupting in anger upon learning that her stepdaughter still lives and is "fairest of them all." We also get to see the villain's "old crone" form, as she tricks Snow White into accepting the gift of a poisoned apple.

“I am so excited for audiences and fans around the world to see this sneak peek and to revisit the magical world of Snow White,” said director Marc Webb in a recent statement. “Our goal has always been to honor the original animated film, and we are extremely grateful to the team of amazing artists – from puppeteers to voice actors and motion capture technicians – for bringing these magical, charming characters to life in such a unique way.”

Check out the new teasers and posters below.

Image

Image

Snow White's updated box office tracking points to a 3-day start of $53 million - $63 million. While this wouldn't usually be seen as a disastrous opening (especially if overseas numbers are stronger), for this particular movie, it simply might not be good enough.

A recent Forbes article revealed that Snow White's budget had ballooned to a whopping $269.4 million by the end of 2023 (current reports put it at $250M), which puts a lot of pressure on the movie to become a massive box office success.

This is just an early estimate, but if those numbers don't go up as we draw closer to the film's March release, Disney could have a major flop on its hands.

This project has been plagued by controversy since the very beginning, when Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage - who has nothing to do with the movie - called the decision to remake the animated classic "backwards" during a podcast interview.

A Disney spokesperson released a statement shortly after:

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

Disney’s Snow White is directed by Marc Webb, written by Erin Cressida Wilson, and produced by Marc Platt, p.g.a., and Jared LeBoff, p.g.a., with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The film features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and an original score composed by Jeff Morrow.

The film also stars Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Andrew Barth Feldman as Dopey, Tituss Burgess as Bashful, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, Jason Kravits as Sneezy, George Salazar as Happy, Jeremy Swift as Doc, and Andrew Grotelueschen as Sleepy.

Snow White is scheduled to hit theaters on March 21. Do you plan on checking this one out on the big screen? Be sure to let us know in the comments section down below.

BAMBI: THE RECKONING - Disney's Doe-Eyed Deer Is Out For Blood In Gruesome New Trailer
Related:

BAMBI: THE RECKONING - Disney's Doe-Eyed Deer Is Out For Blood In Gruesome New Trailer
TIANA Series Scrapped As Disney Animation Moves Away From Longform Streaming Content
Recommended For You:

TIANA Series Scrapped As Disney Animation Moves Away From Longform Streaming Content

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 3/10/2025, 12:23 PM
This is going to flop so bad.
Wallywest001
Wallywest001 - 3/10/2025, 12:36 PM
@kylo0607 - dude they’re gonna lose 500 million on this movie lol
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 3/10/2025, 12:24 PM
I bet this article gets 150 comments.
Am I right?


User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/10/2025, 12:27 PM
Tickets on sale now? Oh shit. Where's my wallet? I think I speak for every man on this site when I say I can't wait to see this movie. My only regret is that I can't run fast enough to see it.

Feet don't fail me now!!!

User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/10/2025, 12:28 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder