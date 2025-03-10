New SNOW WHITE Trailer, Evil Queen Teaser And Posters Released As Tickets Officially Go On Sale

Tickets for Snow White are now on sale, and Disney has released a new trailer, a teaser focusing on the Evil Queen (Gal Gadot), and a number of new posters for its latest live-action remake.

The trailer features quite a bit of new footage of Rachel Zegler's titular Princess arriving to the Enchanted Forest, where she encounters her seven diminutive companions for the first time.

The teaser, meanwhile, shows the Queen erupting in anger upon learning that her stepdaughter still lives and is "fairest of them all." We also get to see the villain's "old crone" form, as she tricks Snow White into accepting the gift of a poisoned apple.

“I am so excited for audiences and fans around the world to see this sneak peek and to revisit the magical world of Snow White,” said director Marc Webb in a recent statement. “Our goal has always been to honor the original animated film, and we are extremely grateful to the team of amazing artists – from puppeteers to voice actors and motion capture technicians – for bringing these magical, charming characters to life in such a unique way.”

Check out the new teasers and posters below.

Mirror, mirror on the wall. IMAX is the fairest screen of all. Tickets to #SnowWhite are on sale now! Experience the magic March 21. https://t.co/hLqACbTQbl pic.twitter.com/M8mB9Oh16h — IMAX (@IMAX) March 10, 2025

The forest is calling. Experience the timeless tale of #SnowWhite in a whole new light at #DolbyCinema, starting March 21. 🍎✨ https://t.co/MUURKuQ5fC pic.twitter.com/uTPLi9IRMk — Dolby (@Dolby) March 10, 2025

The classic story comes to life✨

Check out the exclusive Fandango poster for Disney's #SnowWhite, only in theaters March 21. Get tickets now!https://t.co/chBEbu0FDG pic.twitter.com/ZPxH1JTXB1 — Fandango (@Fandango) March 10, 2025

Snow White's updated box office tracking points to a 3-day start of $53 million - $63 million. While this wouldn't usually be seen as a disastrous opening (especially if overseas numbers are stronger), for this particular movie, it simply might not be good enough.

A recent Forbes article revealed that Snow White's budget had ballooned to a whopping $269.4 million by the end of 2023 (current reports put it at $250M), which puts a lot of pressure on the movie to become a massive box office success.

This is just an early estimate, but if those numbers don't go up as we draw closer to the film's March release, Disney could have a major flop on its hands.

This project has been plagued by controversy since the very beginning, when Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage - who has nothing to do with the movie - called the decision to remake the animated classic "backwards" during a podcast interview.

A Disney spokesperson released a statement shortly after:

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

Disney’s Snow White is directed by Marc Webb, written by Erin Cressida Wilson, and produced by Marc Platt, p.g.a., and Jared LeBoff, p.g.a., with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The film features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and an original score composed by Jeff Morrow.

The film also stars Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Andrew Barth Feldman as Dopey, Tituss Burgess as Bashful, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, Jason Kravits as Sneezy, George Salazar as Happy, Jeremy Swift as Doc, and Andrew Grotelueschen as Sleepy.

Snow White is scheduled to hit theaters on March 21. Do you plan on checking this one out on the big screen? Be sure to let us know in the comments section down below.