SNOW WHITE Now Set For $45M Debut After Recieving Worst CinemaScore Of Any Disney Live-Action Remake

Disney's Snow White is now in theaters, and the Mouse House's latest live-action remake isn't exactly off to the most magical start at the domestic box office.

The musical fantasy adventure, which stars Rachel Zegler as the titular Princess and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, took in $16 million on Friday (including Thursday pre-shows), which is just slightly higher than 2019's Dumbo.

Despite initial estimates of $50 million, the movie is now on track for a $45 million (some believe it'll be closer to $48M) opening weekend in the U.S., but is still expected to pass (or at least hit) $100 million worldwide by Monday.

A recent Forbes article claimed that Snow White's budget had ballooned to a whopping $269.4 million by the end of 2023 (current reports put it at $250M), which obviously puts a lot of pressure on the movie to become a massive box office success. The film won't have much in the way of competition in theaters for a while, but it'll need strong legs to get it where it needs to be.

Snow White received mixed-negative reviews from critics (it's now dropped to 44% on Rotten Tomatoes), but audiences do seem to be getting a little more out of it for the most part (71%). That said, CinemaScore has revealed that the movie has earned a B+ grade, which isn't terrible by any means, but is reportedly the lowest ever CinemaScore for any live-action Disney remake. The studio's most recent offering, Mufasa: The Lion King, was given an A-.

In other box office news, Jonathan Majors' hoped-for comeback movie Magazine Dreams may not even crack $900,000 over the course of its opening weekend in roughly 800 theaters.

$16M opening day FRI for #SnowWhite incl THU pre-shows. Essentially same as 2019's Dumbo ($15.3M), also big-budget Disney live-action adaptation opening in late MAR. Feedback is a bit shaky with B+ CinemaScore and 71% RT aud score. Opening wknd #boxoffice may hit about $48M. pic.twitter.com/tBnPsjZd93 — Gitesh Pandya (TikTok @gitesh.pandya) (@GiteshPandya) March 22, 2025

Disney’s Snow White is directed by Marc Webb, written by Erin Cressida Wilson, and produced by Marc Platt, p.g.a., and Jared LeBoff, p.g.a., with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The film features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and an original score composed by Jeff Morrow.

The film also stars Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Andrew Barth Feldman as Dopey, Tituss Burgess as Bashful, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, Jason Kravits as Sneezy, George Salazar as Happy, Jeremy Swift as Doc, and Andrew Grotelueschen as Sleepy.

