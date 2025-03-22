SNOW WHITE Now Set For $45M Debut After Recieving Worst CinemaScore Of Any Disney Live-Action Remake

SNOW WHITE Now Set For $45M Debut After Recieving Worst CinemaScore Of Any Disney Live-Action Remake

Disney's Snow White was originally expected to take in at least $50 million in the U.S. this weekend, but estimates have now dropped after the movie made just $16 million on Friday...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 22, 2025
Disney's Snow White is now in theaters, and the Mouse House's latest live-action remake isn't exactly off to the most magical start at the domestic box office.

The musical fantasy adventure, which stars Rachel Zegler as the titular Princess and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, took in $16 million on Friday (including Thursday pre-shows), which is just slightly higher than 2019's Dumbo.

Despite initial estimates of $50 million, the movie is now on track for a $45 million (some believe it'll be closer to $48M) opening weekend in the U.S., but is still expected to pass (or at least hit) $100 million worldwide by Monday.

A recent Forbes article claimed that Snow White's budget had ballooned to a whopping $269.4 million by the end of 2023 (current reports put it at $250M), which obviously puts a lot of pressure on the movie to become a massive box office success. The film won't have much in the way of competition in theaters for a while, but it'll need strong legs to get it where it needs to be.

Snow White received mixed-negative reviews from critics (it's now dropped to 44% on Rotten Tomatoes), but audiences do seem to be getting a little more out of it for the most part (71%).  That said, CinemaScore has revealed that the movie has earned a B+ grade, which isn't terrible by any means, but is reportedly the lowest ever CinemaScore for any live-action Disney remake. The studio's most recent offering, Mufasa: The Lion King, was given an A-.

In other box office news, Jonathan Majors' hoped-for comeback movie Magazine Dreams may not even crack $900,000 over the course of its opening weekend in roughly 800 theaters.

Disney’s Snow White is directed by Marc Webb, written by Erin Cressida Wilson, and produced by Marc Platt, p.g.a., and Jared LeBoff, p.g.a., with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The film features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and an original score composed by Jeff Morrow.

The film also stars Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Andrew Barth Feldman as Dopey, Tituss Burgess as Bashful, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, Jason Kravits as Sneezy, George Salazar as Happy, Jeremy Swift as Doc, and Andrew Grotelueschen as Sleepy.

Snow White is now in theaters. Do you plan on checking this one out on the big screen, or will you be waiting for streaming? Be sure to let us know in the comments section down below.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/22/2025, 3:03 PM
thats what you get for not hiring real midgets
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/22/2025, 3:03 PM
So will they blame Chapek or Iger lmao
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/22/2025, 3:05 PM
@bobevanz - Dinklage
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 3/22/2025, 3:10 PM
@bobevanz - misogyny
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/22/2025, 3:08 PM
A better Cinemascore than ‘Black Bag’ (only a “B”), the most acclaimed film of the year so far. So, what do Cinemascores really mean, exactly?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/22/2025, 3:17 PM
User Comment Image
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 3/22/2025, 3:18 PM
The cutesy lead, high standing villain, adorable sidekicks, and prince who saves the day story has been retold better a hundred times over since the original Snow White was release, and by Disney themselves.

Why they thought a live action makeover would interest the audience for this is beyond me.

Legitimately, a Seven Dwarves led film that drew on all of the personalities they bring to the table would have sounded more interesting than this.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/22/2025, 3:43 PM
@TheWinkler - I was just thinking that. You have 7 dwarves. 7 different personalities. 7 different character arcs. They could milk a trilogy out of it if they had capable writers.

And NO!!!

Don't make them look like nightmare fuel. Make them have the same animation of films like Toy Story. You don't even have to include Snow White.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/22/2025, 3:30 PM
When will we start getting remakes of remakes
Batmangina
Batmangina - 3/22/2025, 3:39 PM
@AllsNotGood - User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/22/2025, 3:39 PM
What's to blame?

1. People aren't going to the theaters anymore because of streaming?

2. People are sick of remakes?

3. People don't like their favorite stories being mangled?

4. People saw the trailers and heard the word of mouth and weren't excited?

5. People are against Gal Gadot's views on Israel?

6. People are against Rachel Zegler's views on Gaza?

7. People are against Rachel's disrespect of the source material?

8. People are against Rachel's comments on nearly half the country?

9. All of the above and more?

I'm not sure if Disney will learn from this mistake. I'm not even sure if they think they need to course correct.

In the future I hope they focus on the IMAGINATION aspect of Walt's dream for the company. Remakes, hamfisted political and social messaging in family films isn't the smartest move.

But it ain't my company so I don't really give a shit. Just giving my Impression of the situation



JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/22/2025, 4:19 PM
@DarthOmega - when you put it like that....
Batmangina
Batmangina - 3/22/2025, 3:40 PM
This news pleases me - almost as much as the Department of Education getting shut down.

User Comment Image
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 3/22/2025, 3:43 PM
How is Cap 4 only loosing 350 screens on it's 6th weekend?

Friday is $1.1 million (-25%), weekend expected to be 4.3 (-24%).

Answer: Disney is keeping it in theaters until it crosses $200 million domestic.
I really don't trust the numbers, makes no sense. It should loose much more screens and make a little above $3 million.
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 3/22/2025, 4:18 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - Maybe because there is a lack of big movies right now and the theaters need this movie to have some people go. You seem invested in this movie not reaching 200 million.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 3/22/2025, 3:47 PM
User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/22/2025, 3:52 PM
A B- would've been worse and like @Lisa89 said above, going solely by CinemaScore rankings it's B+ would objectively mean it is better than Black Bag's normal "B".

Well earlier the week it was tracking for an international debut of $100M so I'm curious to find out what is the result tomorrow.
micvalpro
micvalpro - 3/22/2025, 4:04 PM
Lets watch the grown men opinionate about a movie made for little girls... 🍿
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/22/2025, 4:20 PM
@micvalpro - straw meet man
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 3/22/2025, 4:13 PM
While not great it's not nearly as bad as many who haven't seen it want to make you believe. It was ok.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/22/2025, 4:17 PM
Marc Webb keeps getting jobs.

