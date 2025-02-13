SNOW WHITE: Rachel Zegler And Gal Gadot Bring Live-Action Life To Disney's Animated Classic On New Poster

A new international poster for Disney’s live-action Snow White remake has been shared online, giving us another look at Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Rachel Zegler as the titular Princess, and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

It remains to be seen if Zegler and Gadot can win over their doubters by doing justice to the classic animated characters, but they do certainly look the part on this latest one-sheet.

New official international poster for Disney’s live-action ‘SNOW WHITE’ film 🍎

The movie recently hit long-range box office tracking, and the forecast... could have been better!

Snow White is looking at a 3-day start of $63 million - $70 million, while other sources believe $65M at this point in time is more accurate. While this wouldn't usually be seen as a disastrous opening (especially if overseas numbers are stronger), for this particular movie, it simply might not be good enough.

A recent Forbes article revealed that Snow White's budget had ballooned to a whopping $269.4 million by the end of 2023 (current reports put it at $250M), which puts a lot of pressure on the movie to become a massive box office success.

This is just an early estimate, but if those numbers don't go up as we draw closer to the film's March release, Disney could have a major flop on its hands.

This project has been plagued by controversy since the very beginning, when Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage - who has nothing to do with the movie - called the decision to remake the animated classic "backwards" during a podcast interview.

A Disney spokesperson released a statement shortly after:

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

The strange-looking CGI... people that greeted fans in the first official trailer did not exactly go over well, and Zegler's comments about making what many deemed to be unnecessary or "woke" changes to the original did not endear her to fans of the animated original.

Snow White is helmed by The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb, and is expected to expand upon the 1937 animated classic's story. The movie will feature new songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land and The Greatest Showman), and will also feature Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

The actors for most of the seven "dwarfs" have not been announced, but we do know that Martin Klebba, who has been in all the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, will play Grumpy. It's also been confirmed that the movie will include a younger take on Snow White, which suggests that we will get some kind of flashback scenes that will expand on the origin of the title character.

Snow White is scheduled to hit theaters next month. Do you plan on checking this one out on the big screen? Be sure to let us know in the comments section down below.