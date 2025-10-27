TOY STORY 5 Test Screening Reaction Reveals Whether It's A Worthy Addition To The Long-Running Franchise

After a string of box office disappointments (TRON: Ares being the latest), Disney hopes to get back to what works with its upcoming theatrical releases. That means sequels and more sequels, and Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters next year.

The movie will pit the toys against technology; after all, how can the likes of Woody and Buzz compete with a tablet?

Jessie will be in charge of Bonnie's room when the movie begins, with the battle against a frog-like tablet named Lilypad bringing Woody back into the mix. Concept art, meanwhile, has revealed that an army of 50 Buzz Lightyears stuck in play mode will cause problems for our heroes.

There's been an understandable level of scepticism surrounding Disney's decision to make another Toy Story movie, particularly as the franchise has already had two pretty perfect send-offs with the third and fourth movies.

We may have some positive news on that front today, as The DisInsider's Skyler Shuler has revealed (via Toonado.com), "Apparently, there was a Toy Story 5 test screening last week, and those in attendance loved it, and one person said, 'Once again, another heartfelt film in this franchise.'"

So, it sounds like a win for the House of Mouse at a time when it could sorely use one. Toy Story 5 has the potential to do something really exciting by exploring the impact of technology on children, and pitting Woody, Buzz, and Jessie against Lilypad is an undeniably fresh direction to take the franchise in.

"I think [writer and director] Andrew’s done a really great job of letting moments breathe in unexpected ways," Pixar co-chief creative officer Pete Docter told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. "Things that [make you think], 'Wait, is this a Toy Story movie?,' with some of his choices, which I think we need at this point. We’ve had four of ’em already. We got to keep people surprised, so it’s going to be fun."

"That was important to us at the time when Toy Story came out, there wasn’t a lot of films that did that. There were a lot of ’em that were like four kids and nothing really other than maybe from Japan or something for adults," he added. "And so our goal was to, in the same way [Steven] Spielberg did with Indiana Jones and Star Wars with George Lucas, we’d love to bring animation into something that we as 20-, 30-year olds can enjoy."

Written and directed by Andrew Stanton, Toy Story 5 stars Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack as Jessie, Ernie Hudson as Combat Carl, Tony Hale as Forky, Conan O'Brien as Smarty Pants, and Anna Faris as Lilypad.

Toy Story 5 is set to be released in theaters on June 19, 2026.