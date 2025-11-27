ZOOTOPIA 2 And WICKED: FOR GOOD Prove Sequels Rule As They Look To Dominate Thanksgiving Weekend

Zootopia 2 is off to a roar-some (sorry) start at the North American box office, earning $39.5 million from its first full day of release, Wednesday, November 26. Wicked: For Good is also overperforming, bringing in a spellbinding $17.2 million.

The Disney Animation sequel remains on track to make $125 million - $150 million over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Wicked sequel is eyeing $90 million, taking its domestic cume to $270 million.

Moana 2 set the record last year with a $139 million opening weekend and $225 million over 5 days. After a challenging Fall that's seen the likes of TRON: Ares and The Smashing Machine flop, exhibitors should be thankful for a couple of huge box office hits.

Internationally, Zootopia 2 has earned $41.6 million, for a global total of $81.1 million. It should earn another $135 million - $145 million over its first five days in foreign markets, and China is looking strong for this one. It made $33.7 million in the Middle Kingdom during its first day of release, one of the biggest debuts for a Hollywood movie since COVID.

Zootopia 2 has been awarded an "A" CinemaScore from audiences, the same as its 2016 predecessor. CinemaScore is a market research firm that surveys audience reactions to newly released movies.

After attending opening night screenings, moviegoers rate films on an A+ to F scale, providing insights into audience satisfaction. Widely used in the film industry, CinemaScore helps gauge the initial reception of movies and influences box office predictions based on audience feedback.

Eternity, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Miles Teller, made $1.4 million on Wednesday. Oscar frontrunner Hamnet grossed $330,000, though it was only playing in 160 locations. Eternals director Chloe Zhao helmed the movie that stars Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal.

In Zootopia 2, detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down.

To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. The movie also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Quinta Brunson, and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.

Oscar winners Jared Bush (co-director/co-writer Zootopia, director/co-writer Encanto) and Byron Howard (director Zootopia, director Encanto) are directing; Bush is writing the script; Yvett Merino (Oscar-winning producer Encanto) produces.

What are you heading to theaters to watch this Thanksgiving weekend?