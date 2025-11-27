ZOOTOPIA 2 And WICKED: FOR GOOD Prove Sequels Rule As They Look To Dominate Thanksgiving Weekend

ZOOTOPIA 2 And WICKED: FOR GOOD Prove Sequels Rule As They Look To Dominate Thanksgiving Weekend

Thanksgiving weekend will be dominated by two movies, and they're both sequels: Disney Animation's Zootopia 2 and Wicked: For Good. Here's how they're currently faring at the North American box office...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 27, 2025 02:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney

Zootopia 2 is off to a roar-some (sorry) start at the North American box office, earning $39.5 million from its first full day of release, Wednesday, November 26. Wicked: For Good is also overperforming, bringing in a spellbinding $17.2 million.

The Disney Animation sequel remains on track to make $125 million - $150 million over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Wicked sequel is eyeing $90 million, taking its domestic cume to $270 million. 

Moana 2 set the record last year with a $139 million opening weekend and $225 million over 5 days. After a challenging Fall that's seen the likes of TRON: Ares and The Smashing Machine flop, exhibitors should be thankful for a couple of huge box office hits. 

Internationally, Zootopia 2 has earned $41.6 million, for a global total of $81.1 million. It should earn another $135 million - $145 million over its first five days in foreign markets, and China is looking strong for this one. It made $33.7 million in the Middle Kingdom during its first day of release, one of the biggest debuts for a Hollywood movie since COVID. 

Zootopia 2 has been awarded an "A" CinemaScore from audiences, the same as its 2016 predecessor. CinemaScore is a market research firm that surveys audience reactions to newly released movies.

After attending opening night screenings, moviegoers rate films on an A+ to F scale, providing insights into audience satisfaction. Widely used in the film industry, CinemaScore helps gauge the initial reception of movies and influences box office predictions based on audience feedback.

Eternity, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Miles Teller, made $1.4 million on Wednesday. Oscar frontrunner Hamnet grossed $330,000, though it was only playing in 160 locations. Eternals director Chloe Zhao helmed the movie that stars Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal.

In Zootopia 2, detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down.

To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. The movie also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Quinta Brunson, and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.

Oscar winners Jared Bush (co-director/co-writer Zootopia, director/co-writer Encanto) and Byron Howard (director Zootopia, director Encanto) are directing; Bush is writing the script; Yvett Merino (Oscar-winning producer Encanto) produces.

What are you heading to theaters to watch this Thanksgiving weekend?

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Trackers Say ZOOTOPIA 2 Is Headed For A Potential $500M+ Debut If China Estimates Are Accurate
Related:

Trackers Say ZOOTOPIA 2 Is Headed For A Potential $500M+ Debut If China Estimates Are Accurate
ZOOTOPIA 2's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Whether Disney Sequel Has Been Worth The Wait
Recommended For You:

ZOOTOPIA 2's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Whether Disney Sequel Has Been Worth The Wait

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/27/2025, 2:30 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/27/2025, 3:04 PM
Cool , I haven’t seen either Zootopia 2 or Wicked:For Good yet but congrats to the cast & crew for both in regards to their success so far!!.

I honestly expect both films to do very well especially since they don’t really have much competition until Avatar:Fire & Ash comes out on the 19th (the only one that could put up a bit of a challenge is maybe Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 on the 5th but that’s it).

Also just goes to show actor why Disney maybe should concentrate on sequels rather then original films since ultimately people are just more interested in something like Zootopia 2 then ELIO for better or worse!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder