THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS - New Character Posters Spotlight Marvel's First Family & H.E.R.B.I.E.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS - New Character Posters Spotlight Marvel's First Family & H.E.R.B.I.E.

Marvel Studios has unveiled a series of old-school trading card-style character posters for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, featuring news looks at Reed, Sue, Ben, Johnny and H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 02, 2025 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios has shared five new character posters for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the style of retro trading cards (back when they used to come with a free stick of gum).

The artwork spotlights Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

We also get a new look at H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot, whose voice actor - if he even has one - has not been disclosed.

Check out the artwork at the links below, along with a preview video.

Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles. 

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Spoilers follow.

We actually see the team arriving to the main 616 universe in Thunderbolts' post-credits scene.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

New SUPERMAN And THE FANTASTIC FOUR Stills Spotlight Two Iconic Superhero Couples
Related:

New SUPERMAN And THE FANTASTIC FOUR Stills Spotlight Two Iconic Superhero Couples
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS LEGO Set Fully Reveals The MCU's Take On Ralph Ineson's Galactus
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS LEGO Set Fully Reveals The MCU's Take On Ralph Ineson's Galactus

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/2/2025, 11:48 AM
That’s pretty cool, they look good !!.

Also Thunderbolts came out today and Marvel’s already like “onto the next”…

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/2/2025, 11:49 AM
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/2/2025, 11:56 AM
@SuperCat - LOL!!!

User Comment Image
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 5/2/2025, 11:50 AM
Nice posters!
grif
grif - 5/2/2025, 12:00 PM
posters huh? where can you get them?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/2/2025, 12:01 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder