THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Composer Michael Giacchino Unveils Main Theme For MCU Reboot At D23

As a special treat for fans in attendance at D23, long-time Marvel Studios composer Michael Giacchino has unveiled his main theme for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Fans thought that the music that accompanied the drone show at Sa Diego Comic-Con last month might have given us a little taste of the score, but this sounds quite different.

In addition to providing the score for several MCU films, Giacchino directed the Werewolf By Night Special Presentation, and there are rumors that he's in line to helm the planned Midnight Sons movie (no confirmation at SDCC, unfortunately).

The SDCC panel revealed that the reboot has been given a new title - First Steps - and the first teaser trailer was also screened for those in attendance. A leaked version did the rounds online shorty after, but has yet to (and probably won't) be officially released.

It's a somewhat bizarre title, but there's speculation that it may refer to the introduction of Reed and Sue's children, Franklin and Valeria Richards.

Have a listen to the theme below, and let us know what you think.

Michael Giacchino’s full score for ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS’ has arrived! 4️⃣💙 pic.twitter.com/iY4VwDvSuI — Fantastic Four Updates (@F4Update) August 9, 2024 The fans at #D23 got a special listen to the Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps score, composed by @m_giacchino 🎶 pic.twitter.com/gX5HejnyMO — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 9, 2024

Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us), will play Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning), will play Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One), will "flame on" as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear), will play Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

Julia Garner will debut as the Shala-Bal version of the Silver Surfer, while Galactus has also been confirmed as the main villain. He'll be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Kevin Feige recently conformed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Shooting is now underway, and some set photos have started to show up online.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.