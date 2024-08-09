THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Composer Michael Giacchino Unveils Main Theme For MCU Reboot At D23

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Composer Michael Giacchino Unveils Main Theme For MCU Reboot At D23

We may not get any new footage from The Fantastic Four: First Steps at D23, but composer Michael Giacchino has unveiled his main theme for the MCU reboot...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 09, 2024 03:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

As a special treat for fans in attendance at D23, long-time Marvel Studios composer Michael Giacchino has unveiled his main theme for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Fans thought that the music that accompanied the drone show at Sa Diego Comic-Con last month might have given us a little taste of the score, but this sounds quite different.

In addition to providing the score for several MCU films, Giacchino directed the Werewolf By Night Special Presentation, and there are rumors that he's in line to helm the planned Midnight Sons movie (no confirmation at SDCC, unfortunately).

The SDCC panel revealed that the reboot has been given a new title - First Steps - and the first teaser trailer was also screened for those in attendance. A leaked version did the rounds online shorty after, but has yet to (and probably won't) be officially released.

It's a somewhat bizarre title, but there's speculation that it may refer to the introduction of Reed and Sue's children, Franklin and Valeria Richards.

Have a listen to the theme below, and let us know what you think.

Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us), will play Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning), will play Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One), will "flame on" as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear), will play Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. 

Julia Garner will debut as the Shala-Bal version of the Silver Surfer, while Galactus has also been confirmed as the main villain. He'll be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Kevin Feige recently conformed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Shooting is now underway, and some set photos have started to show up online.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Photos May Reveal Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm Suited Up With [SPOILER]
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Photos May Reveal Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm Suited Up With [SPOILER]
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Videos Offer New Look At 1960s New York And Yancy St. Construction
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Videos Offer New Look At 1960s New York And Yancy St. Construction
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/9/2024, 3:54 PM
Give this man another direction gig ...like now.
Remember when Feige was in love whit DedtinnCreton the Rick and Morty guys and other hacks ?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/9/2024, 3:58 PM
It grew on me as it progressed tbh and I think I liked it by the end…

Obviously we need to hear more but as of now , it feels appropriately adventurous & exploratory imo (with a spacey and heroic vibe aswell).
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/9/2024, 4:00 PM

GAKKK!!!!

This sounds like the intro to a 1940s Christmas movie or an intro to a Hallmark Holiday special.

LAME ON!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/9/2024, 4:04 PM
@DocSpock - I'm from the future. Copywrite the above text... IMMEDIATELY!


User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/9/2024, 4:11 PM
@DocSpock - you jus described the general vibe of Kirby's Fantastic Four
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/9/2024, 4:13 PM
@Malatrova15 - Did you just make a serious comment

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/9/2024, 4:15 PM
@TheRogue - kang lyle pablo hunter ncmec taco burrito josh is an full amazing journalist
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/9/2024, 4:17 PM
@KennKathleen -

Check!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/9/2024, 4:20 PM
@Malatrova15 -

Occasionally you say something that actually makes sense.

But NOT this time. Too ridiculous.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/9/2024, 4:23 PM
@DocSpock - ocasionally i get flagged my photoDNA but this John Walsh fella will die first than me.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/9/2024, 4:23 PM
@Malatrova15 - You forgot Johnathan Majors, but I'll let it slide this time! 😁
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/9/2024, 4:28 PM
@Feralwookiee - i very clearly wrote Kang...and since there will be no recasting out of respect for the actor....when you said Kang you say Majors
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/9/2024, 4:29 PM
@Malatrova15 -

I think you have a serious love chub for John Walsh as you bring him up all the time. Sounds like you are a spurned anal lover.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/9/2024, 4:30 PM
@Malatrova15 - I...I apologize. 🥺
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/9/2024, 4:34 PM
@DocSpock - belive pal...the las thing i have for that fool is love.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/9/2024, 4:35 PM
@Feralwookiee - sometimes i feel people in this site minimizes Jonathan Majors legacy
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/9/2024, 4:01 PM
This is perfect. I hope the movie itself is as good. This whole vibe screams Marvel's FF
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/9/2024, 4:02 PM


Such a Giacchino ass piece.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/9/2024, 4:03 PM
@Doomsday8888 - You dont like it? I thought it sounded great. I was expecting genericness
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/9/2024, 4:05 PM
@TheRogue
It's music, so of course it's..."pleasing" to hear it.

But this is absolutely generic, man...c'mon.

It will do its job just like for the MCU Spidey movies.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/9/2024, 4:07 PM
@Doomsday8888 - Let me just say I hate, hate, mcu spiderman theme. Its generic.

But with that in mind this sounds far better imo. I disagree its generic, though fair enough.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/9/2024, 4:08 PM
@Doomsday8888 - I also like it has a astronaut feel to it.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/9/2024, 4:10 PM
@TheRogue
I, on the other hand, hardly find myself hating music, eventhough i too think the Spidey ost is generic af, just like his Batman ost is mid af.

To call this piece *great* is...nah, too much.

I don't hate Giacchino but the reason why hire him is clear to me, he gets the job done, by numbers, just like when they hire Greg Pak as an artist, mf is quick, traces his work but shit is never truly great or memorable like, say:
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/9/2024, 4:11 PM
@Doomsday8888 - I disagree strongly. His work not memorable or great. Come on.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/9/2024, 4:12 PM
@Doomsday8888 - That being said Ludwig is amazing too. I like hans zimmer, but im glad nolan witched him for ludwig, he gave a heart and whimsical science to the movie.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/9/2024, 4:15 PM
@TheRogue
I actually love Exodus Wounds and Incredibles, yeah ok you got me there i will even throw some Rogue One ost here and there but overall...he still ain't in the same league as the composers you mentioned.

I agree with your take on Nolan, besides Zimmer now rock with Denis V and they are all doing great work i must say!
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/9/2024, 4:16 PM
Like, c'mon, what it that The Batman ost compared to THIS piece:


A league of its own. :P
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/9/2024, 4:19 PM
@Doomsday8888 - You know just for be accurate lets compare them.

I will say if put them side by side.

Spiderman theme. So dull. Generic. Almost tired.



With the fantastic four scene you can at least some heart and innovation from the first few notes.



Lets hope he does a good galactus theme though.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/9/2024, 4:20 PM
@Doomsday8888 - Hrm.

I would say he is definility the same league. If not even above. But it depends if he's interested in a project. With spiderman I dont think he gives a [frick], its just a paycheck.

You can tell with this and the batman he at least kinda cares.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/9/2024, 4:21 PM
@Doomsday8888 - To be honest I much prefer the batman theme, but to each their own lol :)
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/9/2024, 4:25 PM
@TheRogue
Oh wow, you think he's above Zimmer and Ludwig? D:

Errr yeah, to each his own i guess! :P

In my experience, CBM.com community LOVES his Homecoming OST.

Your Batman track is 6 plus minute and it's the same shit, whereas the Begins is helluva lot more versatile from the get go, the whole album is like that, TDK is totally different, Rises kinda goes back to Begins for thematic values but still great.

Giacchino's The Batman score is dull and boring just like the movie itself.
I would actually take MCU Spidey over The Batman every day.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/9/2024, 4:28 PM
@Doomsday8888 - Nah nah nah. Let me be clear, he's on the same level. I thought you meant greats in general. Its kinda you know stacked in that case.

Im older user than I look. Do they though? Ive always thought people dislike it.

The batman theme just sounds more like batman. I find myself humming it, and using it for arkham videos, mixing with btas. The nolan themes, they are great but....

They are nolans batman you know. They kinda just suit him.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/9/2024, 4:28 PM
@Doomsday8888 - "I would actually take MCU Spidey over The Batman every day. "
Ziggidy7
Ziggidy7 - 8/9/2024, 4:31 PM
@Doomsday8888 - @TheRogue -

Just to chime in. My problem with nolans themes is they don't sound like a motif or a "Theme" so to speak. Like that one you psoted, its more a action scene. You can do much with it.

If we compare btas theme. Its perfect cause you do action, motif, sad scenes



I think the batmans theme is similar.
Ziggidy7
Ziggidy7 - 8/9/2024, 4:32 PM
@TheRogue - Another good example.



You simply cant do that with Nolans themes. Though id be interested seeing you try.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/9/2024, 4:34 PM
@Ziggidy7 - Eh.....



It doesent sound as good, and obviously sounds really off, but it works a little.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/9/2024, 4:34 PM
@TheRogue
I'm afraid we're polar opposites on the matter then, bro. :P

The Batman has actually very little of Batman for me, i dunno what you mean about a soundtrack being "Nolan-esque" but the Begins one is veeeery not just Batman but Bat-centric, with even leather-wings flapping left and right, even for Catwoman he made a track we you get the feeling of someone tip toeing their way in a room and steal something:


Giacchino will NEVER give you this shit.
Ludwig could tho.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/9/2024, 4:37 PM
@Doomsday8888 - I'd argue Nolan Batman has his own Tone. I wouldn't say any of it feels like Batman esque. Well.....

It does and it doesent

It feels like decent ehem.....you will hate me for this.....oooo....I dont wanna say it....generic action batman scenes.

Thats not to say there arent bangers though



Where is the gothic orchestra though, the mystism, the sadness. Its just no there.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/9/2024, 4:39 PM
@Doomsday8888 - THAT BEING SAID

Yes Ludwig making a batman soundtrack would be amazing actually. Id love to see him take a crack at it.

Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/9/2024, 4:39 PM
@Ziggidy7
Because it's a different modus operandi.
Zimmer works on the scenes and gives you a track like this for the Waynes death scene:

And if he has to introduce you to some ancient place with a villain like Ra's al Ghul he gives you this:


Fantastic 4 is JUST shooting and Giacchino has already come up with a track.
Pre-heated shit in his case, IMMORTAL gold shit when Williams does it. :3
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder