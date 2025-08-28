THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Concept Art Reveals A Touching Moment That Didn't Make The Final Cut

Newly revealed concept art from The Fantastic Four: First Steps reveals a touching moment with the team that didn't make it into the movie, and it's inspired by the real-life actions of MCU actors...

By JoshWilding - Aug 28, 2025 08:08 AM EST
The Fantastic Four: First Steps was a breezy adventure for the MCU's First Family with a runtime under two hours. Still, John Malkovich's Red Ghost was left on the cutting room floor, and the team's previous adventures were condensed into an admittedly fun opening montage. 

Unlike many of Earth 616's heroes, the Fantastic Four are celebrities and beloved by the public. In a new piece of concept art shared by Rodney Fuentebella, we learn that the team spends time visiting sick children in the hospital. 

This would have been a great moment to see on screen, particularly when so many MCU actors have suited up and done this in the real world, too (which Fuentebella confirms was a major source of inspiration while crafting this keyframe). 

"Here is another keyframe I did for [The] Fantastic Four: First Steps," he shared. "This was early on when I was tasked to do scenes of what I imagine our heroes would do to show their personalities and their [lives]. I wanted to show what, frankly, our MCU celebrities [do] in the real world and visit sick kids in hospitals to give them a special day. I had a fun time painting this piece."

The artist has also shared a fun, unseen moment between Ben Grimm and Johnny Storm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. In that, the Human Torch finds a toy version of The Thing in his cereal box. 

And yes, it says, "It's Clobberin' Time!" 

Artist Thomas du Crest has also shared some of his designs for Galactus and his Worldship, teasing the massive scale of the Devourer of Worlds in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is now playing in theaters.

Ikusa
Ikusa - 8/28/2025, 8:29 AM
I can't [frick]ing believe Chris Pratt is the new DCU Batman.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/28/2025, 8:32 AM
@Ikusa - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/28/2025, 8:53 AM
@Ikusa - The young man decided to wake up and lie at 8:29 am on August 28th in the year of our Lord 2025
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 8/28/2025, 8:31 AM
Wouldve been a great scene.
Loved this movie.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/28/2025, 8:38 AM
@MonkeyBot - I'm genuinely surprised more people didn't really like this film. I thought it was really good. A huge step in the right direction for a studio that has been seemingly lost for 2 whole phases.

I liked the message of family. I liked how the whole city decided to do what they could to help out. I liked the casting for the most part. The soundtrack, the visuals. Pretty much everything was well done.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/28/2025, 9:21 AM
@MonkeyBot - would've been a great movie if they kept everything in
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/28/2025, 8:50 AM
User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/28/2025, 8:57 AM
@SuperCat - lol. The one horror genre that has never managed to creep me out is creepy doll horror. My wife freaks out over them, but I'm always chuckling at it. They always turn into comedy for me. Dolls, Puppet Master, Demonic toys all of them. At least Chucky kinda leaned into it
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/28/2025, 9:01 AM
@DarthOmega - LOL. Totally agree! I always find doll and puppet horror flicks humorous as hell but entertaining.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 8/28/2025, 9:20 AM
Shoulda coulda woulda. Why do we need a new article for all this concept art?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/28/2025, 9:22 AM
@Oberlin4Prez - they gotta keep the F4 content coming even though nobody gives a shit
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 8/28/2025, 9:28 AM
Reed died and a better one came into their reality?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/28/2025, 9:29 AM
That’s pretty cool , I wish we saw that hospital scene in the montage but oh well.

Anyway , the cereal box toy bit we got in the film itself was fun!!.

