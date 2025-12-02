THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Concept Art Reveals Early Alternate Design For The Fantasticar

Concept artist Ryan Meinerding has taken to social media to share an early design for the team's iconic vehicle, The Fantasticar, from Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

This design isn't a million miles away from what ended up on the screen, but this version of the car looks a little sleeker and more aerodynamic, with slight differences to the bumper and headlights.

The original Fantasticar, or Fantasti-Car, first appeared on the cover of The Fantastic Four #3 in the early '60s, and has been Marvel's First Family's preferred mode of transportation ever since.

A version of the vehicle actually made its MCU debut prior to First Steps, when we saw Toad, Sabertooth, Pyro and other members of Cassandra Nova's crew utilize the floating car to incapacitate Wade Wilson and Logan shortly after they were stranded in The Void in Deadpool and Wolverine.

Check out the design images at the link below.

Despite the perception that the latest big-screen outing for Marvel's First Family underperformed, the movie did manage to pass the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office. Not an outstanding showing, but far from a disaster in the current climate.

Will we get a sequel? The team is set to return for Avengers: Doomsday, and rumor has it that director Matt Shakman has had discussions about taking the helm of another movie. Apparently, the studio is confident that general audiences will respond more positively to the characters after becoming more familiar with them in the next MCU event film.

First Steps also stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."