THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Epic Theme Debuts At Recent Infinity Saga Concert Experience

While composer Michael Giacchino's theme for The Fantastic Four: First Steps debuted at the San Diego Comic-Con, the full version was played in Los Angeles this past Friday and is nothing short of epic.

It was played as a post-credits scene, of sorts, for the Infinity Saga Concert Experience and this feels like another sign Marvel Studios is going to treat this reboot as one of its biggest and most important movies in the entire Multiverse Saga.

Below is the official description for the Infinity Saga Concert Experience. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has since announced it's going on a worldwide tour

"Gustavo Dudamel conducts the Los Angeles Philharmonic in the global premiere of a new Marvel Studios film concert that will take you on an epic on-screen cinematic journey that covers 23 films in one momentous concert experience. Revisit the earliest days of Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor as they discover their place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—each accompanied by their own unforgettable heroic music." "Then recapture the excitement as Earth’s mightiest heroes join forces for the first time and open the door to the next wave of Avengers: Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, and more. The Guardians of the Galaxy don’t miss this party either, dropping in to deliver a taste of their iconic mixtape backed by the LA Phil. Finally, the spectacle culminates in a revisiting of the ultimate trials of the Infinity Saga." "It’s time for fans—new and old—to assemble and relive every iconic moment from this defining canon of films, all accompanied by live orchestra, fireworks, 3D Mapping by Xitelabs, light-up PixMob wristbands, surprises, and a crowd of thousands."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a particularly interesting project for Giacchino because, aside from his previous MCU work, he also scored Pixar's The Incredibles franchise. Marvel's First Family heavily inspired those movies, so what does that mean for the composer's approach to Reed, Sue, Ben, and Johnny?

"They're similar and different in many, many ways," Giacchino acknowledged in an interview last month. "There's definitely room for both in the world. Those are two where I'll have my feet in both of those. The challenge for me is how do I differentiate them? Because you don't want them to just be the same thing. You want them to be different"

"I think what Matt Shakman, who is directing The Fantastic Four, is bringing so the table is very fresh, very fun, very different," he added. "Even on the outside, you go all, 'this is this and this is that.' Well, they're not, and they're very different, and very unique in different ways. I'm really excited to work on that project and it's going to be a fun one for sure."

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.