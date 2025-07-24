THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Mid-Credits Scene Featuring [SPOILER]'s MCU Debut Has Leaked Online In Full

The Fantastic Four: First Steps doesn't arrive in theaters in North America until Friday (Today in certain regions), but the movie has already opened in several other locations, which means leaks are inevitable.

Details of the MCU reboot's mid-credits scene have been doing the rounds online for quite a while at this stage, but early descriptions did make the sequence seem like a slightly bigger deal than it actually is.

Major spoilers follow.

As you've probably heard by now, the stinger does feature the MCU debut of Doctor Doom, but his involvement consists of one brief shot right at the end of the scene.

After a four-year flash-forward, we see Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) reading her son, Franklin Richards, a story in the Baxter Building. When Sue leaves to choose another book, she hears a sound from the living room, powering up as she returns to face whatever danger may await.

Invisible Woman finds Victor Von Doom crouching down to speak to Franklin. The villain appears to be whispering something to the child, but his face is obscured by his cloak. The only indication we really have that this actually is Doom is a quick glimpse of a silver mask in his hand (and even the bottom part is covered by his fingers).

We assume this is the same version/variant of the character that Robert Downey Jr. will play in Avengers: Doomsday, but again, nothing is confirmed in this particular scene.

At any rate, the full scene has now leaked online. As you might expect, the quality is not great, but if you want to see the sequence for yourselves, click here to check it out.

I'm surprised by how much I liked #TheFantasticFour, which was actually good enough to make me care about this cheeseball team 😂. The retro vibe works brilliantly, and the score is Marvel's best in some time.



Would have liked more Johnny and Ben banter (and maybe a slightly… pic.twitter.com/JJpAIEi6PO — Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) July 22, 2025

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser are also on board in undisclosed roles. John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.