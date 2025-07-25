THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Vanessa Kirby Would "Love" Sue Storm To Become Malice In The MCU

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Vanessa Kirby Would &quot;Love&quot; Sue Storm To Become Malice In The MCU

In a new interview, The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Vanessa Kirby says she would love the opportunity to explore Sue Storm's dark side in the Marvel Cinematic Universe...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 25, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Susan Storm, aka Invisible Woman, has gone through a lot of changes in the comics over the years, and while the character is usually depicted as an altruistic, heroic, and caring mother and wife, she does have a darker side - one that manifested in an incredibly powerful alter-ago known as Malice.

The "Mistress of Hate" first appeared back in Fantastic Four #280 during an encounter with the supervillain known as Psycho-Man, who used his abilities to invert the feelings within Sue’s mind, switching love to hate and vice versa. After confronting her teammates, we were given a much better idea of the destructive potential of Storm's power.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Vanessa Kirby said she would jump at the opportunity to explore this side of her character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point.

"I always love Malice because it’s almost like a part of her that needs to come out, to be expressed, that, while she is committed to being altruistic and being a leader and doing good in the world, she also has a shadow side, like we all do, which has to come out in order for her then, in the comics, to become Invisible Woman. She renames herself from Invisible Girl. So she becomes a woman by going through a dark time, and I always loved that journey. I thought it felt very true."

Kirby went on to reveal a moment that would have shown a slightly darker side to Sue that didn't make the final cut.

"There was one line, I don’t think it was in the film, where she says to Mole Man, ‘If you’re not careful, I could give you an aneurysm in a second. And that was so useful for me, that was a real touchstone, because it’s true. She could put a forcefield, and there’s lots of images of her in the comics doing it to Doom and her doing it to all these enemies where she threatens to do it, because she can, but she chooses not to. And it’s someone that chooses not to, but still could." 

This would certainly be an intriguing arc for Invisible Woman, but whether we'll ever get to see Malice in the MCU obviously remains to be seen. If it does happen, it probably won't be for quite a long time.

What do you think? Would you like to see Sue Storm unleash her Malice in the MCU at some point?

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser are also on board in undisclosed roles. John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Director Breaks Down Post-Credits Scene And Whether [SPOILER] Was On Set As [SPOILER]
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Director Breaks Down Post-Credits Scene And Whether [SPOILER] Was On Set As [SPOILER]
THE FANTASTIC FOUR Exceeds Expectations With $24.4M Thursday - Here's The Latest On U.S. And Global Openings
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Exceeds Expectations With $24.4M Thursday - Here's The Latest On U.S. And Global Openings

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/25/2025, 1:46 PM
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/25/2025, 1:53 PM
Ok Feige...this Is the Way you save the MCU ...just do it you damn beta!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/25/2025, 1:57 PM
You ain't solid, ain't valid, you ain't Malice
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder