THE FANTASTIC FOUR Ending Explained By Matt Shakman; Reveals Alternate Franklin Richards Plans - SPOILERS

The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman addresses a big Sue Storm moment in the movie's final act and reveals original plans for Franklin Richards' Marvel Cinematic Universe's introduction.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 25, 2025 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four
Source: Entertainment Weekly

The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Franklin Richards, a character the comic book readers among you will know is an immensely powerful reality warper.

He's bound to be a key player in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, and we get a taste of his power in this movie's final act when he resurrects his mother, Sue Storm.

Some fans have expressed confusion over the scene, but Entertainment Weekly has confirmed with The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman that Frankin does indeed use the Power Cosmic to bring his mother back to life. 

Now that's cleared up, Shakman went on to reveal a big change to Franklin's role in the reboot. This would have led to some big changes to the story, including what sounds like a very different opening sequence. 

"For a long time, the baby was born at the beginning of the movie," the filmmaker explained. "And then we realized it would be wonderful to see the baby-proofing and the preparation and to see them get ready for the child. So moving Franklin's birth to the midpoint was something that we decided to do, which also then allowed me to combine it with some of these other moments."

Shakman added that "Franklin was always born in space [but] he used to be born at a space station rescue at the opening of the movie. So having him born in space while being chased by the Silver Surfer while slingshotting around a neutron star, it just felt like taking the already stressful birth idea and just magnified it by a thousand — a very Fantastic Four thing to do."

"But [it] also it felt like a nod little bit to 2001 too," he continued, "this idea of a space baby, he's got the Power Cosmic, he's born in space. He has a destiny."

That destiny will play out in Avengers: Doomsday if The Fantastic Four: First Steps' mid-credits scene was any indication, and it's possible he'll play the same role as The Beyonders or the Molecule Man in Jonathan Hickman and Esab Ribic's Secret Wars comic. 

Hopefully, we'll hear more from Shakman on some of the movie's other big moments soon, including the fate of Galactus and the Silver Surfer. For an in-depth breakdown of The Fantastic Four: First Steps' ending, click here

In our review of the movie, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in theaters. 

OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 7/25/2025, 9:39 AM
Franky Richards the MVP of the whole movie.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/25/2025, 9:43 AM
Great Morning for.

User Comment Image
Scarilian
Scarilian - 7/25/2025, 10:04 AM
So you have a Susan Storm that can teleport people to other dimensions and you have Franklin Richards who can bring people back from the dead... and we're supposed to think there's any stakes going into Doomsday?
theprophet
theprophet - 7/25/2025, 10:11 AM
@Scarilian - In what world can sue teleport people??? She pushed him into a portal.....obviously you didn't watch the movie
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/25/2025, 10:14 AM
@Scarilian - At least they weren’t wasting their time relying on dogs and saving squirrels.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 7/25/2025, 10:16 AM
@Scarilian - hater
Irregular
Irregular - 7/25/2025, 10:26 AM
@Scarilian - "So you have a Susan Storm that can teleport people to other dimensions"

Stop...you didn't watch the movie did you?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/25/2025, 10:32 AM
@Scarilian - dude, a lot has called you out already. Watch the film first before criticizing. 😅
Sinner
Sinner - 7/25/2025, 10:37 AM
@ShellHead - Straight up and unadulterated
theprophet
theprophet - 7/25/2025, 10:52 AM
@Scarilian - casual hater gets caught hating
Amaru
Amaru - 7/25/2025, 10:54 AM
@Scarilian - You couldn't be more obvious that all you do is hate and talk crap because your life sucks.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/25/2025, 10:10 AM
I thought Franklin was well done , aside from the iffy baby cg at times tbh…

Having Sue ,Reed & the others prepare for him was nice to see so I’m glad he wasn’t born at the beginning of the film and we built up to it.

Also the moment of his actual birth was tense imo so kudos to Shakman for combining it with the chase action scene between Silver Surfer & the FF since it added to that.

Overall , it was a solid film imo that I honestly want to see again!!.
Irregular
Irregular - 7/25/2025, 10:27 AM
Unfortunately going to have to wait till next week to watch it but it does bring a smile to my face that Fantastic Four FINALLY has a hit after all these years.
Sinner
Sinner - 7/25/2025, 10:40 AM
Next up

User Comment Image

