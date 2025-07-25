THE FANTASTIC FOUR Director Breaks Down Post-Credits Scene And Whether [SPOILER] Was On Set As [SPOILER]

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Director Breaks Down Post-Credits Scene And Whether [SPOILER] Was On Set As [SPOILER]

The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman has broken down the movie's post-credits scene, weighing on whether a certain actor was on set and why he handed the reins to the Russo Brothers...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 25, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four
Source: Entertainment Weekly

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has finally touched down in theaters, and like Thunderbolts* before it, the movie features a must-see post-credits scene that sets the stage for Avengers: Doomsday

Four years after the main story ends, Sue is reading to her son, Franklin, and goes to get him another book. However, she hears a noise coming from the room he's in and finds Doctor Doom kneeling in front of the child, mask in hand. 

Is he attempting to get Franklin to heal his scarred face, or does Victor Von Doom have other nefarious plans for the son of Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman? After all, the Power Cosmic will likely be key to whatever Doom has planned for the Multiverse. 

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman was asked the question on everyone's mind: was that Robert Downey Jr. in the cloak? 

The scene was shot by the Russo Brothers on the set of Avengers: Doomsday, but Shakman simply replied, "[That's] for others to talk about."

We'd imagine he wasn't present, unless there's much more to the scene and this was just a shorter version of a sequence we'll see in Avengers: Doomsday next December.

Elaborating on how the scene was shot, Shakman shared, "The Russos did end up directing that [Thunderbolts*] post-credits scene, and they also did the one for this movie as well. Just because they were done during the production of Avengers: Doomsday. You've got all those actors there, you've got those sets there, it just makes sense."

"That's one of the things that other movies have done — they've often used Doctor Doom," he said of the villain's surprise debut. "Doctor Doom is an amazing character, and he's coming, as we all know. For us, it felt like, let's start where you can focus on these four amazing characters — Galactus is awesome too, but he's a giant cosmic threat, he's unknowable — and save Doom for a little later."

The Fantastic Four will battle Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, though whether the villain hails from their reality isn't clear. We also don't know if Earth-828's version of Marvel's First Family has even met Doom before now, but we know Sue will go to any lengths to protect her son, making any clash extremely personal.

A new TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has also been released. You can watch that in the players below.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Vanessa Kirby Would Love Sue Storm To Become Malice In The MCU
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Vanessa Kirby Would "Love" Sue Storm To Become Malice In The MCU
THE FANTASTIC FOUR Exceeds Expectations With $24.4M Thursday - Here's The Latest On U.S. And Global Openings
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Exceeds Expectations With $24.4M Thursday - Here's The Latest On U.S. And Global Openings

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/25/2025, 1:26 PM
it was this level of shit, once again marvel steals from synder cut
User Comment Image
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 7/25/2025, 1:31 PM
@harryba11zack - not even the neighbor kid making movies on his phone using his action figures would steal anything from the Snydercut.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/25/2025, 1:41 PM
@DSAC294 - User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/25/2025, 1:31 PM
You could tell it was shot by someone else since the picture frame or visuals themselves looked different , more crisper I feel so not surprised it was The Russos…

I’m glad Shakman & co went the route they did with using Galactus as the main antagonist rather then Doom since as he said that while the character is cool (he looked great and Ralph Ineson did well with the limited screen time he had) , he is more of a cosmic force who we don’t need to know more about aside from his motivation and such which is fairly simple in that he’s endlessly hungry so then it gives you the time to focus on others , especially the main four who we’ll see more if in the immediate future.

Anyway regardless of how people still feel about RDJ playing Doctor Doom now , I am personally excited to see it moreso then not since I do still have concerns that have more to do with the longevity of the character then anything else.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/25/2025, 1:31 PM
Can't imagine they would have paid to have Downey for that.

I mean, this shot from the end of Iron Man 3 isn't even Downey.

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/25/2025, 1:50 PM
@IAmAHoot - i dont think there is extra payment to be done as they are shooting doomsday atm

They shouldve shown a front view of the face with the mask on. What we got is bad
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/25/2025, 1:57 PM
@IAmAHoot - now that you mentioned ...i Always thought he looks to tall on that shot
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/25/2025, 1:58 PM
@vectorsigma - What’s this obsession with the end credits scene? It’s not that deep. Sure it wasn’t the best end credits tease that we’ve got but in the grand scheme of things, it served its purpose. Could it be better? Sure. Does it matter in the long run? Nope.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/25/2025, 1:34 PM
I actually wish Disney would take more time to build up to Doomsday! they are introducing new characters that are iconic and i would like to spend more time with them in follow up films.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/25/2025, 1:42 PM
They nerfed Reed's intelligence and power set far too much for this film to get more than a 7/10 for me. Reed in any way believing teleporting Earth would result in anything but a disaster for its entire populace is insane. There's a reason Reed always refused such a feat in the comics.
Robby
Robby - 7/25/2025, 1:45 PM
This movie blew
Thing94
Thing94 - 7/25/2025, 1:52 PM
@Robby - Huh?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/25/2025, 1:45 PM
This postctedit scene, if indeed was directed by the Russos, solidifies my belief they are not good directors.

It was awful imo. The film was great but this doom scene just felt bad. Execution was really bad.

Good luck convincing the general audience that this is a big bad like thanos.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/25/2025, 1:52 PM
@vectorsigma - it was just really basic and Doom feels so insanely rushed. It feels like they were hyping up the World Series for an entire season and then right when Game 1 is supposed to start, it's a tennis match instead...
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/25/2025, 2:01 PM
@TheFinestSmack - lolz, that is a great analogy!

Thanos was introduced really well in the Avengers postcredit scene. And add to that the slow and effective buildup through the course of 3 phases.

For Doom, all we have is this. And Doomsday is next December.

It wouldve helped if this was executed as good as the Thanos post credit scene.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder