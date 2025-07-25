THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON Season 3 Trailer Released As AMC Announces Fourth And Final Season

THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON Season 3 Trailer Released As AMC Announces Fourth And Final Season

At San Diego Comic-Con 2025, it was announced that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will end with Season 4, which begins production later this month in Spain.

By MattIsForReal - Jul 25, 2025 07:07 PM EST
AMC has shared the official trailer for Season 3 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, the popular spin-off series to the hit show The Walking Dead. During the Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con today, it was also announced that the series has been renewed a fourth and final season.

Production on Season 4 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will begin this month in Spain. The final season will consist of eight episodes and will feature the return of Daryl Dixon, obviously, alongside TWD icon Carol Peletier, who debuted in spin-off series in Season 2.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon expands the post-apocalyptic universe into Europe as Daryl Dixon awakens on the shore of France, the origin point of the zombie outbreak. The series follows Dixon on his journey back home, while he attempts to piece together how he got there and why.

Season 2, officially titled The Book of Carol, saw the beloved character played by Melissa McBride arrive in France and reunite with Daryl late in the season.

The upcoming third season will shift the story to Spain as Daryl and Carol continue their journey towards home and the ones they love. 

"As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse," the synopsis teases.

"Daryl Dixon has been an incredible journey. I thank each and every fan who has joined us on this ride. It's been a privilege to build this story for these characters, and we have so much gratitude for how it's been embraced," said Norman Reedus in a statement following the Season 4 announcement. "Your love and support have made every moment worth it. This finale isn't just an ending; it's a celebration of what we've all shared together. Keep carrying that love forward - Daryl's journey is far from over."

"It has been the thrill of a lifetime to shoot this part of Daryl and Carol's adventure together in Europe and I keep coming back for more of these two characters. There is still so much story left to tell and so much for the fans to look forward to," added McBride. "I'm going to revel in the moments as they come and am excited for the fans to see what we have been working on in these incredible locations."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 will premiere on September 7th on AMC and AMC+.

Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/25/2025, 7:51 PM
The new setting has been entertaining and. Darryl has always been an awesome character. The kid was a little annoying but overall I’ve enjoyed this and the Negan series. But man, like the Dead, this show need to peacefully expire. In the last season they played with the Walkers evolving and dropped it. At times, it feels like they are milking a franchise that dies long ago. One more season after this is perfect. I hope they have one big reunion with Rick and Maggie at the end but I doubt they’ll do that. In the end the entire franchise will decay. Still, it was good while it lasted.

