THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Leaked Images Feature Mole Man, [SPOILER] Tease, Sue Storm Twist, & More

Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in several regions around the globe, which means leaks are inevitably going to find their way online.

Major spoilers from this point on.

A number of images featuring key moments from the MCU reboot have now been shared on Reddit. They include Paul Walter Hauser as Mole Man in his comic-accurate costume, the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) in human form during a flashback, the "Latveria" sign which indicates that Doctor Doom will indeed hail from Earth 828, Natasha Lyonne as newly-created character Rachel Rozman, and Sue Storm giving birth in space during one of the movie's best sequences.

We also have some shots from the final act, as Invisible Woman uses every last ounce of her power to send Galactus through a portal to another dimension before dying from the exertion. Fortunately, there's a "magic baby" on hand, and Franklin Richards uses the Power Cosmic to resurrect his mother.

Finally, we have a look at the Fantastic Four Five, as Franklin officially joins the team as its fifth member at the very end of the movie.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser are also on board in undisclosed roles. John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.