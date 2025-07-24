THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Leaked Images Feature Mole Man, [SPOILER] Tease, Sue Storm Twist, & More

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Leaked Images Feature Mole Man, [SPOILER] Tease, Sue Storm Twist, & More

A number of shots from The Fantastic Four: First Steps have leaked online, and they feature several key moments from the movie, including a big tease for a certain character's MCU debut...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 24, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in several regions around the globe, which means leaks are inevitably going to find their way online.

Major spoilers from this point on.

A number of images featuring key moments from the MCU reboot have now been shared on Reddit. They include Paul Walter Hauser as Mole Man in his comic-accurate costume, the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) in human form during a flashback, the "Latveria" sign which indicates that Doctor Doom will indeed hail from Earth 828, Natasha Lyonne as newly-created character Rachel Rozman, and Sue Storm giving birth in space during one of the movie's best sequences.

We also have some shots from the final act, as Invisible Woman uses every last ounce of her power to send Galactus through a portal to another dimension before dying from the exertion. Fortunately, there's a "magic baby" on hand, and Franklin Richards uses the Power Cosmic to resurrect his mother.

Finally, we have a look at the Fantastic Four Five, as Franklin officially joins the team as its fifth member at the very end of the movie.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser are also on board in undisclosed roles. John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Delivers Two Of The MCU's Most Harrowing Scenes During Its Finale - SPOILERS
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Delivers Two Of The MCU's Most Harrowing Scenes During Its Finale - SPOILERS
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Spoilers: How Marvel Studios Puts A Wild New Spin On The Villainous Mole Man
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Spoilers: How Marvel Studios Puts A Wild New Spin On The Villainous Mole Man

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/24/2025, 12:37 PM
Battle of the bastards with Josh and Mark, lol
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/24/2025, 12:39 PM
User Comment Image
Floke
Floke - 7/24/2025, 12:41 PM
RIP Hulk Hogan. Wtf, another icon lost in one week.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/24/2025, 12:43 PM
@Floke - yeah I just seen that. Crazy.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/24/2025, 12:47 PM
@Floke - Jim Shooter, Jamal Malcolm Warner, Ozzy, now Hogan ... July 2025 has not been a good month for our heroes.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/24/2025, 12:52 PM
@Floke - Hulk Hogan should have left Politics Out of his Career. Lost me has a fan.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/24/2025, 1:00 PM
@AllsGood - lost you has a fan?
PatientXero
PatientXero - 7/24/2025, 1:01 PM
@AllsNotGood - he’s probably a liberal.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/24/2025, 1:02 PM
@PatientXero - 100% and one who can't write a coherent sentence
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/24/2025, 1:13 PM
@AllsNotGood -

User Comment Image
Floke
Floke - 7/24/2025, 1:14 PM
@AllsGood - If Id "leave" every celebrety that doesnt agree with my world views, I wouldnt have many left.
I really dont give a fk as long as they are entertaining and good at what they do. 🤷🏼‍♂️
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/24/2025, 1:17 PM
@Floke - this is the answer
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/24/2025, 1:31 PM
@AllsGood - Ah, the empathetic, loving left. Not everyone is going to agree with your politics. Not everyone can be as perfect as you. I'm sure you've never done or said anything that anyone would deem offensive. But let's say you did. Let's pretend you're not perfect. If you die from a terrible disease, I wouldn't take the time to say something like that. It's just not helpful.

I say this as someone who basically disagrees with the whole of the entertainment industry. We have to sit here and allow them to berate us, belittle us, call is the worst things possible all because we disagree politically. The difference is they have a megaphone and the eyes and ears of millions worldwide and I don't
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/24/2025, 12:50 PM
When yall hear the way Reed wants to stop Galactus you're gonna 🤦‍♂️
PatientXero
PatientXero - 7/24/2025, 12:59 PM
@McMurdo - is it suck his dick? I bet that’s it.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/24/2025, 1:20 PM
@McMurdo - transport him away? or transport earth?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/24/2025, 1:26 PM
@McMurdo - i havent read any comics, so this idea wasnt anywhere in f4 comics history? Or anything that closely resembles it?
PatientXero
PatientXero - 7/24/2025, 1:00 PM
Why the hell would a pregnant woman go to space? That’s just irresponsible by everyone involved.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/24/2025, 1:03 PM
While I really liked seeing Galactus I think they should have spent more time with him getting to know his story. I think I'm done with comic book movies they don't excite me anymore

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder