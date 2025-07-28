THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS First Concept Art Reveals Designs For Galactus, Silver Surfer, The Thing, More

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS First Concept Art Reveals Designs For Galactus, Silver Surfer, The Thing, More

The first concept art for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been released, along with insights from Ryan Meinerding on bringing the team's costumes and Galactus to the Marvel Cinematic Universe...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 28, 2025 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four
Source: Variety

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is one of Marvel Studios' most visually distinct movies, largely due to it taking place on Earth 828. The parallel reality features a retro-futuristic world inspired by the 1960s and artist Jack Kirby's incredible comic book illustrations. 

Talking to Variety, Ryan Meinerding, a character designer, creative director and the head of visual development at Marvel Studios, talked about putting a new spin on the team's iconic costumes. 

"With the look of their suits, [costume designer] Alexandra [Byrne] and I were looking through different iterations of the comics," he explained. "The initiative came to lean into the blue and white suits more than the other iterations from the comics."

"It was meant to feel a little bit friendlier and more earnest and not quite so contemporary in its coolness," Meinerding continued. "We landed with something that felt like it was from the past, as if it was designed for a 1960s sci-fi movie."

Another major challenge for the artist and his team was bringing a comic-accurate Galactus to the big screen. 20th Century Fox's cloud Galactus (from 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer) has become infamous among fans, so the pressure was on Marvel Studios to finally do right by the Devourer of Worlds. 

"There was a lot of work on Galactus, trying to figure out the appropriate scale and how he’s going to be experienced for the first time, and we did key frames surrounding that," Meinerding started. "But Galactus was a complete joy to work on. He was challenging to try to get as much detail on."

"He was meant to be one of those cosmic characters that you almost can’t fully appreciate how big he is. We also stayed close to the Kirby design," he confirmed. "So I’d say that out of the designs I worked on, Galactus and The Thing are probably two of the most Kirby-inspired characters I’ve ever been able to work."

We'd bet on Marvel's First Family getting new costumes in Avengers: Doomsday, especially as at least four years will have passed since the events of their first MCU movie. How those will evolve when they arrive on Earth 616 remains to be seen.

The first concept art from The Fantastic Four: First Steps has also been released, featuring work by Meinerding, Wesley Burt, and Adam Ross.

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is now playing in theaters.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS: First Look At Practical Thing Suit Revealed Along With A Deleted Dating Scene
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS: First Look At Practical Thing Suit Revealed Along With A Deleted Dating Scene
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Opens To $218 Million Worldwide As SUPERMAN Soars Beyond $500 Million
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Opens To $218 Million Worldwide As SUPERMAN Soars Beyond $500 Million

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/28/2025, 11:52 AM
I did not enjoy this film
Sinner
Sinner - 7/28/2025, 12:02 PM
All the designs, costumes were perfect.

Been a long time I’ve considered going back for a third viewing, but shit I think I might 🤔
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/28/2025, 12:04 PM
@Sinner - Try it in 3D this time. I'm telling you it makes a big difference.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/28/2025, 12:24 PM
@Sinner - should have kept costumes same look reed only one who was all blue all other blue and white
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/28/2025, 12:25 PM
@DarthOmega - not always it depends if your person who wears glasses have 3d glasses on over them it’s uncomfortable grace Randolph said that once or one of her fans
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/28/2025, 12:02 PM
User Comment Image

Some of the best space scenes in the MCU were in this film. That was a great sequence
BaddestOptics
BaddestOptics - 7/28/2025, 12:09 PM
Enjoyable film. Been a good month of going to the theater.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2025, 12:12 PM
@BaddestOptics - yes it has

Honestly given that the cbm’s for this year are all out now , I think it’s been a good year overall with the weakest being BNW for me which was still decent atleast imo.

Looking forward to next year with Spidey ,Avengers:Doomsday ,Supergirl & Clayface.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 7/28/2025, 12:09 PM
That whole neutron star sequence is peak MCU
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2025, 12:13 PM
@Spidey91 - a surprisingly more tense action sequence then I would have thought…

I was white-knuckled by the end lol
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/28/2025, 12:12 PM
I enjoyed this film.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/28/2025, 12:12 PM
They really nailed it with the Jack Kirby influences.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/28/2025, 12:12 PM
I see some people upset with the white in the suits. They feel it should be black. What do you think?

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

I thought the black might be better but after seeing them side by side I prefer the white
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/28/2025, 12:26 PM
@DarthOmega - reed should have had white collar like others did
mck13
mck13 - 7/28/2025, 12:13 PM
Veery good film..cinematography etc..to those who say they didn't like this but loved Super-meh shows levels of intelligence. Simple minds love Gunn films..theyre funny simple...who cares about plot holes or substance etc as long as you can laugh & smile.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2025, 12:19 PM
Cool pieces of concept art imo!!.

Given all the hullabaloo around Shalla Bal being the Silver Surfer in this , I enjoyed her tbh and wouldn’t mind seeing the character again even if/when we get Norrin down the line perhaps.

User Comment Image

Also I wouldn’t be surprised if we do get or if the FF has already gotten new costumes in Doomsday because wasn’t Reed already working on them in First Steps?.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/28/2025, 12:20 PM
Superman $125MM opening weekend box office; FF $118MM opening weekend box office -- a virtual tie. Superman should finish slightly over $600MM, i hope word-of-mouth gets FF over $600MM.

When was the last time MCU and DCU/DCEU has concurrent movies that were both well received at the box office? Maybe Iron Man 3 ($1.2 billion) and MOS ($670MM) -- May 2013 and June 2013.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/28/2025, 12:27 PM
Turned galactus into joke he gets defeated with stupid black hole reverse situation with hornet in first antman movie turned into modok

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder