THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Opening Weekend Estimates Rise After Tickets for Next MCU Movie Went on Sale.

Tickets for The Fantastic Four: First Steps went on sale earlier this month, but Marvel Studios still has just under six weeks to build excitement for its next movie.

With so much hype surrounding Superman (which arrives in theaters two weeks before Marvel's First Family), it wouldn't hurt to up the ante in terms of marketing, with another trailer heavier on action—and Galactus—than previous efforts.

We'll see what happens, but there's some good news for The Fantastic Four: First Steps today, courtesy of Box Office Theory. While fully reliable tracking data won't be available until two or three weeks before release, the site's early estimates take into account pre-sale tickets and social media buzz to predict a movie's opening weekend.

Filmmaker Matt Shakman's reboot had been eyeing a $125 million - $136 million start, but that latter figure has now risen to $155 million. As we write this, Superman should land with a $140 million - $185 million debut.

There's no real competition between the movies, though, and Marvel Studios ultimately just needs a win after Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* underperformed.

Fans appear excited to see the Fantastic Four back on the big screen, with Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm looking like the standout based on recent sneak peeks.

The Mission: Impossible franchise star embraced the challenge of playing the iconic hero, as she explained in a recent interview. "I’m such a Sue nerd. I think I out-nerded everyone in that room. I got so into quantum physics. It’s sad how much I got into it. I could waffle on about cellular vibration frequency."

Have you bought your tickets for The Fantastic Four: First Steps yet?

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.