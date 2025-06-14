THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Opening Weekend Estimates Rise After Tickets For Next MCU Movie Went On Sale

Opening weekend estimates for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps continue to rise, and with tickets now on sale for the reboot, all signs point to the MCU delivering a much-needed hit...

By JoshWilding - Jun 14, 2025 11:06 AM EST
Tickets for The Fantastic Four: First Steps went on sale earlier this month, but Marvel Studios still has just under six weeks to build excitement for its next movie. 

With so much hype surrounding Superman (which arrives in theaters two weeks before Marvel's First Family), it wouldn't hurt to up the ante in terms of marketing, with another trailer heavier on action—and Galactus—than previous efforts.

We'll see what happens, but there's some good news for The Fantastic Four: First Steps today, courtesy of Box Office Theory. While fully reliable tracking data won't be available until two or three weeks before release, the site's early estimates take into account pre-sale tickets and social media buzz to predict a movie's opening weekend. 

Filmmaker Matt Shakman's reboot had been eyeing a $125 million - $136 million start, but that latter figure has now risen to $155 million. As we write this, Superman should land with a $140 million - $185 million debut.

There's no real competition between the movies, though, and Marvel Studios ultimately just needs a win after Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* underperformed. 

Fans appear excited to see the Fantastic Four back on the big screen, with Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm looking like the standout based on recent sneak peeks. 

The Mission: Impossible franchise star embraced the challenge of playing the iconic hero, as she explained in a recent interview. "I’m such a Sue nerd. I think I out-nerded everyone in that room. I got so into quantum physics. It’s sad how much I got into it. I could waffle on about cellular vibration frequency."

Have you bought your tickets for The Fantastic Four: First Steps yet?

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/14/2025, 11:08 AM
F4 and Superman's early estimates show just how hungry the general audience is for good comic book content. If these studios can get their act together, they will literally be making billions a year.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/14/2025, 11:10 AM
I'll be there!

I'm soon to be FantasticClunge once I see Jurassic world 😬😌
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/14/2025, 11:11 AM
User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/14/2025, 11:38 AM
@SuperCat - User Comment Image
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 6/14/2025, 11:16 AM
I'm still going to wait for word of mouth on this one. I still have a bad feeling about it - and I know I'm in the minority on that one. Superman is the only one I have a genuinely good feeling about. As far as Jurassic World goes, I've never been a dinosaur guy.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/14/2025, 11:48 AM
@BobGarlen - You're not in the minority on FF.
gambgel
gambgel - 6/14/2025, 11:32 AM
Am I the only one thinking both Superman and F4 estimates are too high taking into account current state of the genre?

A 90m/110m opening sound more realistic, imo.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/14/2025, 12:16 PM
@gambgel - Has never realy been about 'the state of the genre' as they have still regularly had CBM's in the top ten film releases of the year.

Currently two of the top five for the year are MCU films after all.

Last year (when there was only one Marvel film from Disney) DP&W took the number two spot narrowly behind Inside out 2, year before had three of the top eight being CBM's and 22' half the top ten CBM's.

It is way more the I'll wait and watch at home mindset for almost all content across all genres unless REALY sold well as a must see on the big screen event outside of kids films. Thus far this year the average BO across all films has only been around $10M, the lowest it has been in decades outside of 2020 Covid lockdowns.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/14/2025, 11:43 AM
It's nice seeing Superman will be entirely in 1.90 imax ratio, and F4 having 1.90 and a few 1.43 ratios. It's clear the industry is catching onto the profit margins for PLF screens. Imax announced they're adding or renovating 80 screens up to laser. 3d worked a decade ago, times have changed indeed (except for Cameron of course). This is just another excuse why watching a movie at home isn't the [frick]ing same lmao. Bring back 90 day windows!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/14/2025, 12:05 PM
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Opening Weekend Estimates Rise After Tickets for Next MCU Movie Went on Sale.

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/14/2025, 12:10 PM
AllsNotGood just what you want to hear. :)

User Comment Image
AlexGSpeaks
AlexGSpeaks - 6/14/2025, 12:18 PM
So the How to Train Your Dragon live action remake is gonna make $80-$100 million this weekend. People get mad at studios for these remakes, yet they keep watching them.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/14/2025, 12:22 PM
@AlexGSpeaks - Kids/family friendly movies are usually the guaranteed ones to make bank. They will keep recycling those until that cow no longer has bones.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/14/2025, 12:29 PM
Looking forward to this and Superman. Both look promising.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/14/2025, 12:31 PM
The more films come out the closer we get to reset

