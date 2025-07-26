THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Shares BTS Look At The Team In Their Classic Costumes

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Shares BTS Look At The Team In Their Classic Costumes

Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic) has taken to Instagram to share some new behind-the-scenes photos from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, giving us a closer look at the team in their classic suits...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 26, 2025 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards) has shared several behind-the-scenes photos to his Instagram page, and one of them features the four main cast members in the team's classic blue and black costumes (aside from Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who is in his mo-cap suit).

We have heard that a much longer sequence featuring Marvel's First Family in these suits (likely doing battle with John Malkovich's Red Ghost and his apes) was originally going to open the movie, but there is still a brief shot of the heroes in their classic attire facing off against Mole Man's monster in the montage, which also name-drops villains such as Diablo, Mad Thinker and The Wizard.

Reed, Sue, Johnny and Ben wear updates versions of these suits for the majority of the movie, but we'd say there's a decent chance they will debut all-new costumes for their return in Avengers: Doomsday.

There's nothing particularly revealing in the other photos, but it's well worth having a scroll through to get another look at the MCU reboot's retro-futuristic sets.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser are also on board in undisclosed roles. John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Now Eyeing $230+M Global Launch; Robert Downey Jr. Shares More AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Prep
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Now Eyeing $230+M Global Launch; Robert Downey Jr. Shares More AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Prep
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS: A First Look At Ralph Ineson's Practical Galactus Costume Has Been Revealed
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS: A First Look At Ralph Ineson's Practical Galactus Costume Has Been Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
abd00bie
abd00bie - 7/25/2025, 11:42 PM
Eh, the movie wasn't bad, wasn't good. Galactus looked fake especially his face, why didn't they just use the actor's real face?
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/25/2025, 11:42 PM
Loved the costumes. Everything about the aesthetic of the film worked so well.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/25/2025, 11:48 PM
The should've went with the classic blue and black.

I give the movie 3 out of 5 stars or B-. It's a "good" movie... but it should have been a whole lot better.

Huskers
Huskers - 7/25/2025, 11:52 PM
The way they went all in on the 60’s aesthetic, it kinda bugs me they didn’t utilize the OG costumes.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/26/2025, 12:08 AM
This movie was a thousand times better than what I expected. Wasn’t in love with whatever period theme they were going for. Galactus.. um, was he suppose to look like that?

The film was good enough.
Laridian
Laridian - 7/26/2025, 12:12 AM
This movie was one of the best the MCU has ever made.
RipleysCurls
RipleysCurls - 7/26/2025, 2:14 PM
@Laridian - not even top 10
Sinner
Sinner - 7/26/2025, 2:20 PM
@RipleysCurls - You’re right. It’s top 5 🖐🏽
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/26/2025, 12:14 AM
The picture hadn't loaded yet and I knew Pascal had his grubby mitts all over Kirby
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 7/26/2025, 12:14 AM
Watched it earlier today. It was pretty good. One of the best movies Marvel has put out.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/26/2025, 2:13 PM
i am surprised James Gunn is not in the photo!
HermansHIV
HermansHIV - 7/26/2025, 2:15 PM
@Forthas - how sensitive of you. I like it!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/26/2025, 2:16 PM
Looks Great.

User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/26/2025, 2:19 PM
Please use Annihilus in the sequel and don’t waste him on that Nova show. He’s basically the only villain they can use after using frickin’ Galactus in the first film.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/26/2025, 2:25 PM
I wish Natasha Lyonne had a bigger role in the film since I liked her chemistry & brief interactions with Ebon Moss’s Ben (it feels like she was a victim of the cuts)…

She still did well with the material she had and while her character “Rachel Rozman” is original to the film , she’s an homage to Jack Kirby’s wife who was Rosalind “Roz”Kirby so it’s cool that Ben’s (who Kirby somewhat based off of himself) love interest in this was a homage to his real life wife.

User Comment Image

Hopefully we see more of her with Ben in the future or maybe Lyonne could get a different role in the likely soft rebooted MCU post SW.
DEVWoulf
DEVWoulf - 7/26/2025, 2:30 PM
User Comment Image

They look like the classic Fantastic Four here. Maybe not exactly to a T but I'm satisfied.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder