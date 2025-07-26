THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Shares BTS Look At The Team In Their Classic Costumes

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards) has shared several behind-the-scenes photos to his Instagram page, and one of them features the four main cast members in the team's classic blue and black costumes (aside from Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who is in his mo-cap suit).

We have heard that a much longer sequence featuring Marvel's First Family in these suits (likely doing battle with John Malkovich's Red Ghost and his apes) was originally going to open the movie, but there is still a brief shot of the heroes in their classic attire facing off against Mole Man's monster in the montage, which also name-drops villains such as Diablo, Mad Thinker and The Wizard.

Reed, Sue, Johnny and Ben wear updates versions of these suits for the majority of the movie, but we'd say there's a decent chance they will debut all-new costumes for their return in Avengers: Doomsday.

There's nothing particularly revealing in the other photos, but it's well worth having a scroll through to get another look at the MCU reboot's retro-futuristic sets.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser are also on board in undisclosed roles. John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters.