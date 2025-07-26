THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Vanessa Kirby Discusses Sue Storm's Intense [SPOILER] Scene

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Vanessa Kirby Discusses Sue Storm's Intense [SPOILER] Scene

In a new interview, The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman) weighs-in on what is arguably the Marvel Studios reboot's most intense moment...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 26, 2025 10:07 AM EST
The Fantastic Four: First Steps features several standout moments, but arguably the most exciting and intense scene occurs about midway through the movie, as Sue Storm gives birth to Franklin under seriously perilous circumstances.

As Marvel's First Family are making their escape from Galactus' ship after attempting to negotiate with the all-powerful villain (he asks for Reed and Sue's unborn son in return for sparing their planet), Invisible Woman goes into labor, and must deliver her baby with the help of Reed, Johnny and Ben as they blast through space with the Silver Surfer in hot pursuit.

While speaking with USA Today, Vanessa Kirby - who is currently pregnant herself - discussed the nail-biting sequence, explaining why she was glad to be part of a scene involving the arrival of a new life because "in cinema history, we see thousands of deaths, but hardly any births."

Though Reed and Sue are under the impression that their son is "normal," it's later revealed that Franklin possesses the Power Cosmic, which he ultimately uses to resurrect his mother when she gives her life to defeat Galactus and save the planet.

We're not sure what kind of role little Franklin will play in Marvel's plans pre- and post-Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, but the MCU now has a very powerful new player on the board.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser are also on board in undisclosed roles. John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/25/2025, 11:30 PM
Yeah yeah...dress her as Malice
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/25/2025, 11:31 PM
The best fantastic four movie..?
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/25/2025, 11:35 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - By a mile
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/25/2025, 11:48 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - It’s not even up for debate. 😆😆😆😆😂
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/26/2025, 12:27 AM
@TheNewYorkerr - That’s like Michael Jordan being the best WNBA player.
Mongrol
Mongrol - 7/26/2025, 10:40 AM
@TheNewYorkerr -

Up there with the 1994 film.
jj2112
jj2112 - 7/26/2025, 11:16 AM
@TheNewYorkerr - Could be. But the Johnny/Ben relationship was funnier and more true to the comics in the 2005 movie.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/26/2025, 11:19 AM
@TheNewYorkerr - Unless anyone counted the Incredibles it was a low bar to be the best Fantastic Four movie, this is so much better by all accounts it isn't even up for debate if anyone is being truthfull.

Now if anyone wants to debate if this film or The Incredibles is better, now that could be an interesting comparison to discuss.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/25/2025, 11:35 PM
I'm not familiar with her work. She was great in this film. In fact everyone was great. Yes Pedro Pascal is in everything, but he was great here too. This is the best Marvel movie I've seen in a long time.

8.5/10

Also I know many of you don't like 3D, but I saw this and Superman in IMAX 3D. It makes a huge difference. And when I say HUGE. I mean GALACTUS sized huge.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/25/2025, 11:49 PM
@DarthOmega - Vanessa Kirby was in mission impossible fallout and dead reckoning part one.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/25/2025, 11:55 PM
@Canyoublush - Oh ok. I remember now. I guess she didn't leave that big of an impression on me. She did here though.
TheTyrantVirus
TheTyrantVirus - 7/26/2025, 12:26 AM
@DarthOmega - I knew Vanessa Kirby was going to be an excellent Sue Storm since the moment she was rumored to be up for the role. She was somehow even better than I expected. I'm not a huge fan of Fantastic Four comics, but I loved this movie.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/25/2025, 11:49 PM
One of the best scenes in the movie.
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 7/26/2025, 12:02 AM
Has anyone here seen this movie? Man, I feel I'm in bizzaro world or something. Looks like nobody cares about plot in movies, just like sparkly things go boom like transformers, fast n furious pe avatar.

This movie feels like someone went back in script and added things because they already wanted specific set peice later on.

When she was going into space, you can see a mile away that they are going to have birth in space. May be general audience doesn't know but you can see they are going with franklin replacing Galactus.

Did nobody saw a problem that they docked their ship into a thing which I thought was required for light speed travel but it gets destroyed later so apparently wasn't required. Then why?

Again looks like someone went back in script and added things. How do they escape? Ehh they docked their ship in a thing which gets destroyed ehh. Also planet debri isn't just large chunks which you can easily maneuver your ship around, there would be countless small fragments from a size of pebbles to larger than mountains.
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/26/2025, 12:14 AM
@Martianhunter - this is my main gripe with marvel productions and their unfinished scripts that they will frankenstein later on.
TheTyrantVirus
TheTyrantVirus - 7/26/2025, 12:23 AM
@Martianhunter - it's explained how they get back even after their ftl device is destroyed if you just paid attention.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 7/26/2025, 10:50 AM
@Martianhunter - “Did nobody saw a problem…”

No, nobody did no saw no problem 😂
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/26/2025, 10:52 AM
@Martianhunter - I knew that the good guys would win in the end. And they did.

1. I'm so clever.

2. That automatically makes the movie predictable and therefore bad, somehow.
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 7/26/2025, 11:02 AM
@Martianhunter - are you serious; they didn’t film the trillions of pebbles and dust specs that would be present in the debris field. Well that does it this movie’s plot sucks 🙄
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/26/2025, 10:41 AM
Captain America: The Winter Soldier movie.

Domestic Opening = $95,023,721
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/26/2025, 10:49 AM
OT

Happy Gilmore 2 was surprisingly good. Zoolander 2, Anchorman 2 and Dumb and Dumber 2 were pretty awful, and I figured this would just be another in that line. But it was legit. Felt like it was in the same world as the original, with a little updating and similar humor style.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/26/2025, 11:15 AM
@JustAWaffle - it's easily the best legacy sequel (which is a low bar to start) aside from Top Gun Maverick
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 7/26/2025, 11:17 AM
@JustAWaffle - dude heard the same from my buddies and now I’ve gotta watch!
ShellHead
ShellHead - 7/26/2025, 11:01 AM
The birth scene was so well put together and it had this intensity that had me glued to the screen. It was probably my favorite scene in the movie
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 7/26/2025, 11:19 AM
@ShellHead - came here to say this. Had Alien vibes to me in a fresh way. Chaotic space travel while struggling in labor. Whoever conceived that moment for Franklin’s birth deserves a bonus.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 7/26/2025, 11:21 AM
@Sinner - I also agree. And I was PISSED that they replaced Norrin in this. They still need to bring Norrin in but Shalla-Bal can stay.
Sinner
Sinner - 7/26/2025, 11:25 AM
@Lucasberg - Same here but I’m all in on Shalla-Bal, like she was a legitimately a great Silver Surfer
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/26/2025, 11:19 AM
I feel like Marvel should have been making movies around 2 hours all time, except for Team up movies. You can trim the fat, and you get more screens per day! Maybe they're actually learning! Well they still need to finish the [frick]ing scripts before shooting, or at least figure out all three acts and tinker AFTER. also, you don't need 200-250mm budgets for every movie. You're just adding in a bunch of unfinished CGI and paying these clowns too much to dress up.


Having said that, this is the best year for CBM's since 2019-2020. Don't [frick] it up
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 7/26/2025, 11:23 AM
@bobevanz - yeah this is definitely the best CBM year since 2019. Time to dig their heels in and start producing CBMs at this level on the regular now!
Sinner
Sinner - 7/26/2025, 11:20 AM
I’m going to say it and I never thought I would but I don’t mind if Shalla-Bal sticks around 🤷‍♂️

Julia Garner so just that good

