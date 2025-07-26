THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Vanessa Kirby Discusses Sue Storm's Intense [SPOILER] Scene

The Fantastic Four: First Steps features several standout moments, but arguably the most exciting and intense scene occurs about midway through the movie, as Sue Storm gives birth to Franklin under seriously perilous circumstances.

As Marvel's First Family are making their escape from Galactus' ship after attempting to negotiate with the all-powerful villain (he asks for Reed and Sue's unborn son in return for sparing their planet), Invisible Woman goes into labor, and must deliver her baby with the help of Reed, Johnny and Ben as they blast through space with the Silver Surfer in hot pursuit.

While speaking with USA Today, Vanessa Kirby - who is currently pregnant herself - discussed the nail-biting sequence, explaining why she was glad to be part of a scene involving the arrival of a new life because "in cinema history, we see thousands of deaths, but hardly any births."

Though Reed and Sue are under the impression that their son is "normal," it's later revealed that Franklin possesses the Power Cosmic, which he ultimately uses to resurrect his mother when she gives her life to defeat Galactus and save the planet.

We're not sure what kind of role little Franklin will play in Marvel's plans pre- and post-Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, but the MCU now has a very powerful new player on the board.

Vanessa Kirby, who is pregnant in real life, shares her thoughts on the birthing scene in "Fantastic Four." #EntertainThis pic.twitter.com/vS5WRJx4eR — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) July 25, 2025

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser are also on board in undisclosed roles. John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters.