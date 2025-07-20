THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Teaser Highlights Social Media Praise For "Marvel's Next Masterpiece"

Fans had some trepidation about The Fantastic Four: First Steps following reports from early test-screenings, but if the social media reactions are anything to go by, they needn't have worried.

We've learned not to put too much stock in these initial reactions, but the X posts from those who have seen the MCU reboot are significantly more glowing than they were for Captain America: Brave New World, for example.

Marvel Studios has now released a "Dreamer" teaser, which spotlights some new footage along with the high praise that's been heaped upon the movie over the weekend.

Whether First Steps really is destined to be considered a "masterpiece" (that word is tossed around way too liberally) remains to be seen, but these reactions do give us reason to be excited.

Check out the new teaser along with a behind-the-scenes featurette focusing on the movie's VFX below.

THIS FRIDAY, experience Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps on the big screen. Get tickets now: https://t.co/qy8qR70zbu pic.twitter.com/ON895lJz6d — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 20, 2025

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the practical sets of The Fantastic Four: First Steps!



Get tickets now to experience the film in theaters July 25: https://t.co/qy8qR71712 pic.twitter.com/m14hBpZ3tz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 20, 2025

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Natasha Lyonne is also on board in an undisclosed role, but we recently learned that John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.