THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Teaser Highlights Social Media Praise For "Marvel's Next Masterpiece"

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Teaser Highlights Social Media Praise For &quot;Marvel's Next Masterpiece&quot;

Marvel Studios has released a new social media spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and it highlights some of the glowing praise that's been heaped upon the movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 20, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Fans had some trepidation about The Fantastic Four: First Steps following reports from early test-screenings, but if the social media reactions are anything to go by, they needn't have worried.

We've learned not to put too much stock in these initial reactions, but the X posts from those who have seen the MCU reboot are significantly more glowing than they were for Captain America: Brave New World, for example.

Marvel Studios has now released a "Dreamer" teaser, which spotlights some new footage along with the high praise that's been heaped upon the movie over the weekend.

Whether First Steps really is destined to be considered a "masterpiece" (that word is tossed around way too liberally) remains to be seen, but these reactions do give us reason to be excited.

Check out the new teaser along with a behind-the-scenes featurette focusing on the movie's VFX below.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Natasha Lyonne is also on board in an undisclosed role, but we recently learned that John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Spoilers: Natasha Lyonne And Sarah Niles' MCU Roles Have Been Revealed
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Spoilers: Natasha Lyonne And Sarah Niles' MCU Roles Have Been Revealed
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Post-Credits Scene Was Directed By The Russos; More Glowing Reactions Land
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Post-Credits Scene Was Directed By The Russos; More Glowing Reactions Land

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/20/2025, 1:55 PM
Let me guess, it's the best film since endgame?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/20/2025, 1:58 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - 😭😭😭😭😭
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/20/2025, 2:13 PM
This will be the best marvel movie at least till the next one comes out
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/20/2025, 2:26 PM
@AllsNotGood - Make Mine Marvel

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/20/2025, 2:19 PM
Marvel BIGGER, STRONGER, BETTER Studios.

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/20/2025, 2:23 PM
It does look good, looks like they got pretty creative with the futuristic 1960s setting, judging from the trailers.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/20/2025, 2:23 PM
Nice promo!!.

The movie looks so good visually that it’s impressive that it comes from the mind of someone who has only made 1 small budget film before this but mainly done theater & television so kudos to Shakman & his cinematographer Jess Hall.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder