8 Unexplored Locations From The Comics That The MCU Needs To Explore After AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

During the course of the Infinity Saga, Marvel Studios took us to Wakanda, Stark Tower, the Sanctum Sanctorum, and several other iconic locations from the comic books. The Multiverse Saga has explored different worlds, as well as Madripoor, the Baxter Building, and the Quantum Realm, but there's still a lot of untapped potential. Still, as the next Avengers movies—Doomsday and Secret Wars—loom, there are many amazing places that remain unexplored on screen. From the X-Men's home(s) to a very different type of base for The Avengers, the potential is there for things to get more amazing and crazy than ever. With that in mind, we've singled out some must-visit destinations, some of which may or may not be key beyond 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars. So, grab your passport, and hit the "Next"/"View List" buttons below to see where the MCU could take us next..

8. K'un-Lun The Iron Fist TV show touched on K'un-Lun, but failed to ever fully explore this sacred realm of martial arts masters. Appearing on Earth every 10 years, it's powered by the mystical energy of the dragon Shou-Lao, whose heart grants the Immortal Iron Fist its chi-based powers. As of now, it doesn't appear as if the plan is to bring Finn Jones back as Danny Rand. The role might be recast, but it's more likely that Lin Lie will take his place in the MCU. Still, the best possible place for him to debut would surely be in a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. We'll see, but there's so much mythology here that it would be a huge mistake not to explore the MCU's take on this city somewhere down the line. Plus, it's about damn time we actually get to see Shou-Lao in action!



7. Genosha We paid a brief visit to Genosha in Dark Phoenix, but, uh, that was just a field with some shacks. In the comics, this is the home of Magneto and other mutants who no longer want to be victimised by humans, and an entire nation ruled over by the Master of Magnetism would turn the power dynamics of this shared world on its head. As mutants start making their presence felt in the MCU, it could be a hidden island that mutants have been hiding out on, or somewhere which is already known to the world (who don't know what the people living there really are). Genosha is eventually destroyed by a massive Sentinel, which kills millions, and that sort of genocide in the MCU may be what leads to the emergence of mutants and Magneto's war against humanity. We saw something similar in X-Men '97's most harrowing episode, remember.



6. Krakoa In the comics, Krakoa has been established as a sentient living island located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Despite being hostile at first, it eventually became a haven and the home nation for mutants on Earth, succeeding Genosha. By heading down this route, Marvel Studios can deliver a version of the X-Men that's completely different from anything we've seen on screen before. That's essential for Jake Schreier's reboot, and the stories this island's presence opens the door to are nearly endless. It will be damn near impossible for the MCU to put a fresh spin on the X-Mansion and all that familiar imagery. Still, an island full of mutants that affects the politics of Earth and even extends their reach to Mars? That's a thrilling prospect.



5. The Savage Land The Savage Land opens the door to unlimited storytelling possibilities. Regardless of whether it's the X-Men or Avengers who visit this mysterious land full of mutated monsters and dinosaurs, Marvel Studios could give any number of future releases a very different feel by shining the spotlight on this unique area of the MCU. Ka-Zar is a character whose big-screen introduction is long overdue, and the same goes for Shanna the She-Devil. Heck, rather than sending a familiar face there, why not kick things off with a Marvel Studios Special Presentation that revolves around the relatively obscure duo? The Savage Land has untold potential across multiple franchises as we head into the post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU, and it's a location we could return to again and again in future stories.



4. Negative Zone The Negative Zone is home to several iconic villains who have been off-limits to Marvel Studios until fairly recently. It would have been easy to link this mysterious dimension to the Quantum Realm in the last Ant-Man movie, but that take on the Microverse is clearly its own separate entity. Regardless, Annihilus is a villain who could challenge not just the Fantastic Four but even the likes of the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers. Many of the Fantastic Four's adventures have taken place in the N-Zone, and exploring this dimension opens the door to a myriad of storytelling possibilities that will help distinguish the next wave of stories from what has come before. Marvel Studios has already explored outer space with the Guardians, but taking a deep dive into the home of Blastaar, Annihilus, et al (alongside Marvel's First Family) would be a true game-changer.



3. Asteroid M Genosha and Krakoa both have their plus points, but the introduction of either of those wouldn't close the door on Asteroid M's introduction. Not only is this a seriously cool home for the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, but it also lays the groundwork for cosmic stories revolving around the X-Men. Crucially, it would lend itself well to a vastly different take on Magneto as he looms above the Earth, posing a constant threat to humanity. If it ultimately falls from the sky, then it can just become Utopia for the X-Men, another compelling possibility that avoids heading down any familiar routes. After all, the last thing we need is a redo of those mostly terrible Fox movies.



2. Hell Not to be confused with the Asgardian Hel, Hell is an extra-dimensional realm which is home to Mephisto and other demonic entities. Like the Biblical version, this is where evil souls are sent and are subjected to suffering, typically torture, as eternal punishment. Following Mephisto's long-overdue introduction in Ironheart, further exploring Hell in the MCU is a must. The villain's demonic domain will obviously factor into Ghost Rider's eventual debut, and is somewhere we should see a lot of when Midnight Sons rolls around post-Secret Wars. Ironheart only gave us a glimpse of Mephisto's true form, but if we don't get to see this character sat atop his throne in Hell—in all his red-clad glory—in the next Saga, then Marvel Studios has truly failed us.

