JENNIFER'S BODY Director Karyn Kusama Confirms Sequel Is In The Works - But Will Megan Fox Return?

Rumors have been swirling that a sequel to Jennifer's Body might be in the works, and director Karyn Kusama has now confirmed that the Diablo Cody is currently working on the script...

Oct 24, 2025
Director Karyn Kusama and writer Diablo Cody's high-school horror comedy, Jennifer's Body, was not exactly well-received when it hit theaters back in 2009, but the movie has gone on to achieve a certain level of cult status over the years.

Fans have been clamouring for a sequel ever since we first heard whispers that a follow-up might be in the early planning stages a few years ago, and Kusama has now confirmed that Cody is currently working on the script.

“I know she’s working on it right now, and I’m very excited to hear what comes of it,” Kusama tells Deadline. “I know some of the bones of it, so I’m not going to give anything away, but it sounds fun and crazy like the first film. And I have no doubt that Diablo will do something absolutely incredible with it.”

It remains to be seen if Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried will reprise their roles. The Transformers star has never really given us much of an indication that she'd be game for a sequel, but now that the project is indeed moving forward, we assume she will be involved (not much point in making a Jennifer's Body sequel without Jennifer).

Kusama spoke about working with Fox on the first movie and the unexpected level of humor she brought to the role.

"I think that’s sort of her secret weapon is she’s really, really funny, and obviously, what’s behind that kind of humor is deep intelligence, and so she had both of those things but was clearly dismissed, attacked, mistrusted somehow for not just sort of staying in her place. And I feel like this role spoke to something in her that she must have already been sort of wanting to flex a little bit, given how up to that moment she had been treated in the press, and by her professional colleagues. That must have been incredibly wounding, and so she brought this amazing comedy to the role, but she also has so much pathos, and I loved getting to see her dig into all those sort of different corners of the character."

Would you like to see a sequel to Jennifer's Body? Let us know in the comment section down below.

"When a demon takes possession of her, high-school hottie Jennifer (Megan Fox) turns a hungry eye on guys who never stood a chance with her before. While evil Jennifer satisfies her appetite for human flesh with the school's male population, her nerdy friend, Needy (Amanda Seyfried), learns what's happening and vows to put an end to the carnage."

